FIA World Rally Championship

Rovanperä holds on to Rally Poland lead after the second full day

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

The two-time and reigning champion Kalle Rovanperä who is driving for Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT has extanded his rally lead in the 80th ORLEN Rally Poland by winning the final stage of Saturday¨s afternoon loop.

Rovanperä secured his fourth consecutive stage win, he won the last stage of the morning loop but also managed to take the fastest times on the second run through all of the three stages and this time with a significant lead of 2.8 seconds ahead of teammate Elfyn Evans on the final stage.

He is currently leading the rally with 9.4 seconds over Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT driver Andreas Mikkelsen, the Norwegian gained a position in the afternoon after he fell down to third before the midday service. Mikkelsen is currently 6.7 seconds ahead of Evans who sits in third.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Adrien Fourmaux is the leading M-Sport Ford WRT driver and he has held onto fourth place throughout the day, the Frenchman is now 20.9 seconds behind Evans meanwhile the uprising Latvian talent Mārtiņš Sesks managed to hold on to his fifth place by just 0.1 of a second from the fast charging Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville.

Neuville is still in the middle of an M-Sport sandwich as Grégoire Munster is still holding on to seventh place. Last Rally1 car in the top 10 is Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta who is starting to close in bit for bit to Munster, the Japanese driver is at the moment 17.6 back on Munster with four stages remaining.

Sami Pajari is still holding on to the WRC2 lead and he is still in ninth overall but the last place in top ten has seen some changes over the weekend with Oliver Solberg taking the remaining spot before the end of day as Robert Virves fell down to third place in class and home hero Kajetan Kajetanowicz damaged his suspension on the third stage which caused hopes of a home win to be shattered.

Top 10 after SS15:

Pos.Driver / Co-driverNat.CarTeamTime
1.Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne HalttunenFinlandToyota GR Yaris Rally1 HybridToyota Gazoo Racing WRT2:00:44.0
2.Andreas Mikkelsen / Torstein EriksenNorwayHyundai i20 N Rally1 HybridHyundai Shell Mobis WRT+ 9.4
3.Elfyn Evans / Scott MartinUnited KingdomToyota GR Yaris Rally1 HybridToyota Gazoo Racing WRT+ 16.1
4.Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre CoriaFranceFord Puma Rally1 HybridM-Sport Ford WRT+ 37.0
5.Mārtiņš Sesks / Renārs FrancisLatviaFord Puma Rally1M-Sport Ford WRT+ 58.2
6.Thierry Neuville / Martijn WydaegheBelgiumHyundai i20 N Rally1 HybridHyundai Shell Mobis WRT+ 58.3
7.Grégoire Munster / Louis LoukaLuxembourg / BelgiumFord Puma Rally1 HybridM-Sport Ford WRT+ 1:24.5
8.Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron JohnstonJapan / IrelandToyota GR Yaris Rally1 HybridToyota Gazoo Racing WRT+ 1:41.9
9.Sami Pajari / Enni MälkönenFinlandToyota GR Yaris Rally2Printsport+ 5:46.5
10.Oliver Solberg / Elliott EdmondsonSweden / United KingdomŠkoda Fabia RS Rally2Toksport WRT+ 6:12.8
