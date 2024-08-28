Brian Deegan returning to Crandon World Cup

After three years away, Brian Deegan is back at the Red Bull Crandon World Cup this weekend. He will pilot the #38 Pro 2 truck prepared by Ryan Beat Motorsports.

Deegan last raced the Crandon World Cup in 2020, where he finished seventh and beat his friend-slash-rival Travis Pastrana by three spots. He holds the all time lap record at Crandon International Off-Road Raceway, which he set in 2018, and previously won the 2011 World Championship Off-Road Races there in the Pro Lite category.

His last short course start was the 2021 Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run at Crandon, also a Pro 2 vs. Pro 4 race, where he finished fourteenth. He made his Championship Off-Road points début at that year’s season opener in Antigo, where he was eighth and thirteenth.

An off-road racing icon and one of the most decorated motocross riders in X Games history, he began short course racing in 2009, winning the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Pro Lite title in his first year. Two years later, he added a Pro 2 championship. Deegan also raced the Red Bull Frozen Rush in 2015.

Interspersed with his short course racing, his main focus during the 2010s was in Global Rallycross, finishing second in the 2012 standings and third in 2016, and also did a one-off in the FIA European Rallycross Championship. He ran four rounds in the 2023/24 Nitrocross season, a championship overseen by Pastrana, with a best run of seventh at Glen Helen.

Scheduled for Sunday, 1 September, the Crandon World Cup tends to attract special one-off names as it is not a points-paying event, despite supporting Championship Off-Road’s season finale. Keegan Kincaid is the defending winner.