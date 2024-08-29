World Rally-Raid Championship

Frantisek Brutovsky’s “surgery went well without any major complications”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: MING Racing Sports

František Brutovský‘s effort to recover from the fractured vertebra he sustained at the Hungarian Baja has taken a step in the right direction. On Thursday, he confirmed he has been discharged after a successful surgery, and will spend approximately six weeks getting back in shape.

“The surgery went well without any major complications,” he wrote. “Now, I’ve got a bit of a ‘screwed-together’ spine, and I’m facing 6 weeks of rest—just lying down and taking short walks at most. It’s going to be a long road to get back behind the wheel.”

The injury occurred when his Ford F-150 EVO rolled during the third Selective Section of the Hungarian Baja. He had finished twentieth overall (ninth in Ultimate) in the first SS before improving to eleventh overall and fifth in class the next leg. Brutovský was not the only injury in the race as Fidel Castillo Ruiz broke his collarbone when he rolled that same stage, one of a series of safety concerns that prompted fellow Czech Martin Koloc to withdraw.

The crash resulted in a fractured vertebra that initial diagnosis stated did not require surgery. Once he was transferred to Prague’s Motol Hospital, doctors concluded he should undergo it anyway due to a “risk of poor vertebral healing and subsequent movement restriction.”

While he is expected to be out for any events in September, the timetable should get him back in the driver’s seat for MING Racing Sports‘ next scheduled dates at the Dubai International Baja and Qatar International Baja in November. Both races are intended to help develop the Ford F-150 EVO T1+ for a run at the 2025 Dakar Rally.

Share
Avatar photo
3836 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Rolando Martinez hopes to "promote cross-country rally in Paraguay" with Dakar Rally debut

By
2 Mins read
Rolando Martínez’s road to the 2025 Dakar Rally began with a rejection, then came a finish in Argentina, a crash in Abu Dhabi, and another strong run in Argentina. Now, he is ready to represent his native Paraguay.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Rallye du Maroc: Route distance tweaked down to 2,468 km

By
1 Mins read
The 2024 Rallye du Maroc will be slightly shorter than the original route revealed in June, spanning 2,468 kilometres with 1,512 km in Selective Sections rather than the previous 2,492 km (1,1517 timed).
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

EnergyLandia Taurus Factory Team formed

By
1 Mins read
Wevers Sport and the Goczał family’s EnergyLandia Rally Team have joined forces to create EnergyLandia Taurus Factory Team, which will be the only Taurus T3 Max works team at the 2025 Dakar Rally.