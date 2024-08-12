World Rally-Raid Championship

Nani Roma tops Hungarian Baja in Ford Raptor T1+ debut



Credit: Pataky Péter

It didn’t take long for the Ford Raptor T1+ to be a race winner. Nani Roma set the fastest time to score the overall win at the Hungarian Baja in its competition début, even if it’s not reflected in the FIA results.

Developed by Ford Performance and M-Sport, the Raptor was revealed in mid-July before being brought to Hungary for its first race ahead of the 2025 Dakar Rally. Since it has not been homologated by the FIA for Ultimate regulation, which won’t be completed until the start of next season, the car was limited to the Experimental category (equivalent to Open at other races). Consequently, while Roma set the fastest time and is officially considered the 2024 Hungarian Baja winner by organisers, João Ferreira is the victor among those competing in the FIA European Baja Cup.

Roma’s time of 4:02:58.1 beat Ferreira by a minute and thirty-six seconds, notching him his third crown in the event after previously winning in 2013 and 2018. He had set the third quickest time in the Prologue behind Ferreira and Francisco Barreta, then was thirty seconds off Ferreira in the first Selective Section before topping the final two legs by thirty-five seconds and 1:31.

“It’s a great event for us. First time racing the Ford Raptor, it’s great to be here,” said Roma. “We were well to the team and had a lot of things to do before Dakar. When we’re racing, we see many things. We tested a lot but are always racing, and racing this means that we are happy. We learned a lot from these last two days. There’s more things to do and we hope we are we are ready for the next Dakar.

“It was challenging. All race, it was really challenging. A lot of bumps, a lot of things, this means that we really enjoyed. We must really, really concentrate every kilometre. A lot of right, left, narrow tracks, fast tracks, bumpy areas. It’s great. It’s a great place, and we really enjoy it.”

Ferreira cleared Włodzimierz Grajek by over twenty-one seconds. It is Ferreira’s first victory of the 2024 European Baja Cup and gives the points leader another leg up on the competition in the standings.

Fidel Castillo Ruiz, second in the overall EBC points entering Hungary, rolled his Can-Am Maverick during the third Selective Section and suffered a broken collarbone and pulmonary contusion. Josef Radina, the navigator for František Brutovský, fractured his vertebra in a separate accident that same leg. Both were airlifted to a local hospital and are in stable condition, though Castillo will have to be driven back to Spain by ambulance due to his lung injury.

Castillo had already been in a hole after finishing SS1 fifth in SSV due to three tyre punctures, while Tomasz Białkowski cruised to the class win. In the adjacent Challenger class, Otávio Sousa Leite and João Dias were the only survivors.

Points implications also shook up the FIM Bajas World Cup side as championship leader Bruno Santos was knocked out by a broken rear suspension. David Megre and Mohammed Al-Booshi capitalised to pass Santos for the top spot in the standings, finishing second and third to leave Hungary tied with forty-seven points apiece. Santos falls to fifth behind them, Pedro Bianchi Prata, and winner Martim Ventura.

Pedro Pinheiro was the only other FIM retirement. Seven kilometres into the Prologue, he hit a hole that launched him head- and chest-first into his navigation tower, fracturing his ribs.

Despite his third in the Prologue, Barreto was disqualified for repairing his Toyota Hilux between SS2 and SS3 while inside a control zone, which is forbidden as control zones are deemed parc fermé areas. Barreto had suffered a broken brake disc and flat tyre, and the corresponding fixes resulted in him starting SS3 eighteen minutes after his slotted time.

Besides Roma’s Raptor, the race also saw the first race for Balázs Molnár‘s highly anticipated Can-Am Maverick R on the Hungarian Cross-Country Rally Championship side. The car had undergone a complete rebuild to meet FIA regulation, leading Molnár to dub it the “Maverick EVO R”, though it also has yet to undergo homologation by the sanctioning body. Unlike the Raptor, it was allowed to be categorised alongside other classmates, though Molnár was also not included in the final result; unofficially, he finished second.

Much of the race took place on the Hungarian Defence Forces Bakony Combat Training Centre’s army practice fields, which proved to be twisty and tricky for the field. In line with the rally’s pseudo-military theme, Roma received a sword, medieval helmet, and shield from Thury Castle, which served as the Hungarian Baja headquarters. The castle is located at the centre of Várpalota and used by Hungarian armies between the 14th to 18th centuries, and the prize shield appropriately features a coat of arms depicting Hungarian heraldic symbols: Árpád stripes on the top dexter, the coat of arms of Dalmatia below it, a double cross over green hills on the top sinister like what is on Hungary’s national coat of arms, a Bohemian lion under that, and a turul at the centre.

The Hungarian Baja was the third round of the 2024 FIA European Baja Cup, fourth on the FIM Bajas World Cup, and fifth for the Hungarian Cross-Country Rally Championship.

Overall results

FIA

Ultimate

FinishOverall FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleClassTimeMargin
11200João FerreiraFilipe PalmeiroX-raid Mini JCW TeamMini John Cooper Works Rally PlusT1+4:04:34.5Leader
22205Włodzimierz GrajekMichał GoleniewskiGrajek Rally TeamToyota HiluxT1+4:26:13.4+ 21:38.9
33208Vincent ThijsTom de LeeuwVincent ThijsToyota HiluxT1+4:29:55.7+ 25:21.2
45204Daniel AlonsoCándido CarreraPast-RacingFord Ranger T1+T1+4:44:03.0+ 39:28.5
56209Pál LónyaiGyörgy TóthLP Racing Korlátolt Felelősségű TársaságLPR Porsche MacanT1.14:44:48.0+ 40:13.5
611210Vincent VroninksDave BerghmansVincent VroninksRed-Lined Nissan VK56T1.15:04:15.5+ 59:41.0
716214Christof DannerHerwig ReigerDanner Racing TeamPuch G320T1.16:17:04.4+ 2:12:29.9
DNFDNF211Sam HeyvaertKrzysztof ŻółtySam HeyvaertRed-Lined Nissan VK56T1.1DNFN/A
DNFDNF212František BrutovskýJosef RadinaMING Racing SportsFord F-150 EVO T1+T1+DNFN/A
DSQDSQ202Francisco BarretoCarlos SilvaFrancisco BarretoToyota HiluxT1+DSQN/A

Challenger

FinishOverall FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleTimeMargin
18304Otávio Sousa LeiteValter CardosoSantag RacingGRally OT34:50:56.3Leader
218300João DiasJoão MirandaSantag RacingCan-Am Maverick X37:23:18.2+ 2:32:21.9
DNFDNF301Alexandre PintoBernardo OliveiraAlexandre PintoCan-Am Maverick X3DNFN/A
DNFDNF302Adam KusMarcin PasekGRallyTeamGRally OT3DNFN/A
DNFDNF303Pau NavarroJan Ninas RosaSantag RacingGRally OT3DNFN/A
DNFDNF305Miklós TrébitschSandor TrébitschBedu RacingBedu Pro X3DNFN/A

SSV

FinishOverall FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleTimeMargin
14402Tomasz BiałkowskiDariusz BaśkiewiczKamena Rally TeamCan-Am Maverick X34:30:17.5Leader
27408Paul SevernDelphine DelfinoXtremeplusPolaris RZR Pro R4:46:08.2+ 15:50.7
39410Sean HaranMartin HalesXtremeplusPolaris RZR Pro R4:52:29.5+ 22:12.0
410407George HalesMax DelfinoXtremeplusPolaris RZR Pro R5:00:06.0+ 29:48.5
512401Martinez Miquel PratIon del CidMartinez Miquel PratYamaha YXZ1000R5:19:13.0+ 48:55.5
613409Kevin HaranHugo MagalhãesKevin HaranYamaha YXZ1000R5:20:02.8+ 49:45.3
714411András LukácsZoltán PalotaiSpeedy MotorsportYamaha YXZ1000R5:46:39.2+ 1:16:21.7
815406Graham KnightDavid WatsonXtremeplusPolaris RZR Pro R5:52:50.2+ 1:22:32.7
919404Yagiz BirinciEvangelos SotrichosYagiz BirinciCan-Am Maverick X37:42:05.0+ 3:11:47.5
DNFDNF400Fidel Castillo RuizFausto MotaAhúja RacingCan-Am Maverick X3DNFN/A
DNFDNF403William BullerJorge Daniel FernandesWilliam BullerYamaha YXZ1000RDNFN/A
DNFDNF405CsucsuMárk MesterháziSpeedy MotorsportYamaha YXZ1000RDNFN/A

Stock

FinishOverall FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleTimeMargin
117500Fernando BarreirosAntonio Rui Manuel PereiraFernando BarreirosIsuzu D-Max7:07:41.6Leader

FIM

Bike

FinishOverall FinishNumberRiderTeamBikeTimeMargin
119Martim VenturaMartim VenturaHusqvarna FE 4504:57:59.0Leader
224David MegreDavid MegreKawasaki KX450X5:11:38.3+ 13:39.3
342Mohammed Al-BalooshiMX Ride DubaiKTM 450 EXC5:28:49.5+ 30:50.5
453Pedro Bianchi PrataPedro Bianchi PrataHonda CRF450RX5:33:489.9+ 35:49.9
5611Richárd HodolaRichárd HodolaKTM 450 EXC-F5:46:05.0+ 48:06.0
6712Filip GrotFilip GrotGasGas RX 450F5:46:30.3+ 48:31.3
7818Slawomir SypienSlawomir SypienHusqvarna 450 Rally6:03:19.4+ 1:05:20.4
81016Paulo CardosoPaulo CardosoKawasaki KX450X6:13:29.8+ 1:15:30.8
91114Robert PrzybyłowskiRobert PrzybyłowskiKTM 450 Rally6:20:31.0+ 1:22:32.0
10128Rafael MarquesRafael MarquesFantic XEF 450 Rally6:23:02.8+ 1:25:03.8
111310Joanna Modrzewska #Joanna ModrzewskaHusqvarna FE 4506:32:10.0+ 1:34:11.0
12147Rafic EidRafic EidHonda CRF450RX6:45:06.9+ 1:47:07.9
13166Abdulhalim Al-MogeeraAbdulhalim Al-MogeeraKTM 450 EXC-F6:54:53.1+ 1:56:54.1
14185Abdullah Al-ShattiMX Ride DubaiKawasaki KX450X7:21:49.2+ 2:23:50.2
151917Aishwarya Pissay #Aishwarya PissayKTM 450 Rally7:31:51.8+ 2:33:52.8
DNFDNF1Bruno SantosBruno SantosHusqvarna FE 450DNFN/A
DNFDNF15Pedro PinheiroPedro PinheiroHusqvarna 450 RallyDNFN/A
Bold – Junior Trophy
Italics – Veteran Trophy
# – Women Trophy

Quad

FinishOverall FinishNumberRiderTeamQuadTimeMargin
1355Marcin WilkołekMarcin WilkołekYamaha Raptor 7005:28:37.7Leader
2952Haitham Al-TuwayjiriHaitham Al-TuwayjiriYamaha Raptor 7006:11:49.7+ 43:12.0
31551Abdulaziz Al-ShaybanAbdulaziz Al-ShaybanYamaha Raptor 7006:51:18.2+ 1:22:40.5
41753Hani Al-NoumesiHani Al-NoumesiYamaha Raptor 7007:07:47.4+ 1:39:09.7
52054Abdulaziz Al-AtawiAbdulaziz Al-AtawiYamaha Raptor 7007:48:05.0+ 2:19:27.3

TROB

FinishClass FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleClassTimeMargin
11600Miroslav ZapletalMarek SýkoraOffroadsportFord F-150 EVO+T1+3:19:21.3Leader
22602Karel TrněnýVáclav PritzlWorkoutland ACCR Czech TeamFord F-150 EVO+T1+3:34:37.0+ 15:15.7
31650Szilárd KánnárDávid BéresGarilla RacingCan-Am Maverick X3T4NAT3:44:45.8+ 25:24.5
41641Norbert LisziDorottya KapitányM1 MotorsportCan-Am Maverick X3SSV3:49:41.6+ 30:20.3
52661André ThewessenJeffrey SpoorATS RallyCan-Am Maverick X3T4NAT3:51:29.6+ 32:08.3
63657Ian DonaldsonBobby PatersonIan DonaldsonYamaha YXZ1000RT4NAT3:57:47.0+ 38:25.7
74662Alessandro TinaburriEmiliano TinaburriAlessandro TinaburriYamaha YXZ1000RT4NAT3:59:39.1+ 40:17.8
85656Ján HnidkaFrantišek MacháčekJán HnidkaCan-Am Maverick X3T4NAT4:01:16.2+ 41:54.9
96652Norbert NémethPálma NémethGarilla RacingCan-Am Maverick X3T4NAT4:07:02.2+ 47:40.9
101630Richárd BruzsaNikolett SzőkeSpeedy MotorsportBedu Pro X3T3.14:08:20.9+ 48:59.6
117660Allan StirlingChristopher McPheeAllan StirlingYamaha YXZ1000RT4NAT4:16:09.2+ 56:47.9
128659Marnix LeeuwSander DerikxMarnix LeeuwCan-Am Maverick X3T4NAT4:18:30.6+ 59:09.3
132640Szabolcs KollárDorottya KollárM1 MotorsportCan-Am Maverick X3SSV4:23:22.4+ 1:04:01.1
141680Bartłomiej WajzerErnest GóreckiBartłomiej WajzerDacia DusterTH7:10:59.7+ 3:51:38.4
159655Tamás SzántóAnikó SzántóGarilla RacingGarilla X3 EvoT4NAT17:16:25.7+ 13:57:04.4
1610664Egidijus MalinovskisAlbert VeliamiovicAlbert VeliamiovicCan-Am Maverick X3T4NAT17:44:44.8+ 14:25:23.5
1711658Bartłomiej KotwicaArkadiusz JędrzejewskiGrupa PBICan-Am Maverick X3T4NAT20:34:02.8+ 17:14:41.5
DNFDNF651Martin KolocVlastimil MikschBuggyra ZM RacingRed-Lined REVO T1+T1+DNFN/A
DNFDNF601Balázs MolnárGabriella MolnárM1 MotorsportCan-Am Maverick RT4NATDNFN/A

UP

FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleTimeMargin
1801Tomas TóthEmil KissTomas TóthCan-Am Maverick X34:49:10.4Leader
DNF800Attila CsatóZoltán HajasGarilla RacingSegway Villain SX10DNFN/A

MAMS

FinishNumberRiderTeamVehicleClassTimeMargin
1101Péter KárpátiLaller RacingKTM 450 RXC-FMoto5:41;24.6Leader
211Richárd HodolaRichárd HodolaKTM 450 RXC-FMoto5:46:05.0+ 4:40.4
3151Bence KanyóGarilla RacingYamaha Raptor 700Quad6:07:48.0+ 26:23.4
DNF150László BalogKarai MotorsportYamaha Raptor 700QuadDNFN/A
DNF152Attila GombásGSG Rally Team SEYamaha Raptor 700QuadDNFN/A
DNF153Máté KrizsanyikGarilla RacingKTM 525 XCQuadDNFN/A
