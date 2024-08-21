Historic RacingNASCAR

Petty’s Garage: “Exciting time for classic stock car racing” as NASCAR Classic debut looms

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Sherryl Creekmore/NASCAR

NASCAR Classic, Historic Sportscar Racing‘s stock car vintage racing series, is set to make its début this weekend at Virginia International Raceway in support of the IMSA Michelin GT Challenge. As the title sponsor, Petty’s Garage is more than prepared to provide their expertise and support.

“There isn’t a better fit for our services than vintage stock car owners, teams, and racers,” commented Petty’s Garage COO Greg Steadman. “Our championship history, built by the Petty family and generations of stock cars best, all came through the doors of Petty’s Garage. We pride ourselves on that same craftmanship and can help anyone with projects large or small to get to the track.

“We really are the best solution after your race too. From body repair, tuning, to stripping the car down and making it fresh for your next event, this is what we offer. We prioritise safety of the vehicle and also give you the best performance parts from our shop.

“It’s an exciting time for classic stock car racing with so many cars in competition. We have an open door for anyone.”

Petty’s Garage is an aftermarket automotive parts distributor whose lineage can be traced to NASCAR Cup Series team Petty Enterprises’ formation in 1949. It acquired its current identity in 2008 when Petty Enterprises became Richard Petty Motorsports, and continues to operate out of the old Petty Enterprises shop in Level Cross, North Carolina, while the race programme—now Legacy Motor Club—is based in Statesville.

While it offers a multitude of components for production vehicles, the company also maintains a race car servicing division. The Petty family oversees the shop, effectively being Richard Petty‘s main focus today as he is mainly an ambassador for Legacy Motor Club whose ownership is split between Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson.

“There is no better match for what Petty’s Garage can do than working on historic stock cars and getting them ready for the track,” Petty stated. “This is what we’ve been doing for seventy-five years and we have the people and experience to make it happen. We have seen historic stock car racing grow a lot the past decade and we want people to know that we are here to help them.”

Each NASCAR Classic race will consist of thirty cars, each of which must comply with HSR regulation that mandates they must be legal within the rulebook that they used to race under. For example, a 2004 Cup Series car must follow NASCAR’s rules for that season. Cars must also have “authentic original sponsor” liveries. The series is a collaboration between HSR and the Historic Stock Car Racing Association.

After VIR, NASCAR Classic will join the NASCAR weekends at Watkins Glen International on 13/14 September and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on 11/12 October.

The series was unveiled in July.

