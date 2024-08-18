Toyota Gazoo Racing finally victorious in 2024 Asia Cross Country Rally

Toyota Gazoo Racing is one of the most well known marques in international motorsport with plenty of success from either their flagship team or their regional subsidiaries. However, for all the Dakar Rallies and World Rally-Raid Championships it has won, a Toyota Hilux had never won the Asia Cross Country Rally.

That finally changed in 2024. In their seventh try at the race, Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand broke through as Mana Pornsiricherd narrowly defeated the Isuzu D-Max of Suwat Limjirapinya for the win.

Driving a Toyota Hilux Revo, Pornsiricherd won the opening leg but went off course and finished a paltry twenty-fifth in Stage #2, dropping him to seventeenth. He clawed his way back up the order with a third in Stage #3 before winning the fourth to move up into second behind 2022 winner Chayapon Yotha of rival Team Mitsubishi Ralliart.

Although leading by twenty-four minutes after four days, Yotha’s rally came to an abrupt end with a mechanical failure on the penultimate stage. Team-mate Kazuto Koide towed him to the finish, but a three-hour time penalty ended his race. Pornsiricherd inherited the overall lead with another stage win. Limjirapinya claimed the last stage in an Isuzu D-Max 1–2–3 finish while Pornsiricherd was sixth, but the former could not close the gap.

Thongchai Klinkate, who finished second in Stage #6, was third to win the T2A-D class for production cars. TGR driver Ikuo Hanawa, who has been focused on desert races in North America like SCORE International and the Mint 400, missed out on the podium after leading the overall following two legs. Defending champion Takuma Aoki placed seventh.

Masanao Nitta was twenty-eighth in his natural fibre Toyota Hilux. It was among a handful of rather unique vehicles in the field alongside Ho Huang Chen‘s fully electric Luxgen D31C5S, which finished thirty-fourth, and the Suzuki Jimny Sierra pickup truck of Roslyn Shen that was built by students at Chuoh Technical School. Shen’s truck rolled over during a very steep and rocky descent in Stage #4, a section that was so punishing for cars that only twenty-eight of the forty-five starters reached the finish.

Masato Kawabata won the T1G class in the first AXCR for actor Show Aikawa and his FLEX SHOW AIKAWA Racing since 2019.

The two-wheeled side saw the overall lead change hands multiple times at the end of each of the first four stages. Mario Renato Karel Iroth led the first day before falling behind the next day, and Yasubumi Sunakawa assumed the spot for two days until penalties dropped him out of the race. Norihisa Matsumoto won the fifth stage and rode off to the win.

Masahito Watanabe and Mashiro Ozeki reached the finish in their sidecar motorcycle, a modified Husqvarna FE 501. After being the only sidecar in 2023, they were joined by the Ural T TWD of Ade Mohamad Yusuf and Teddy Wibowo until the latter team dropped out in Stage #3.

The rally exclusively took place in Thailand for safety reasons after originally being scheduled to go through Malaysia.

Overall results

Car

Finish Class Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Class Time Margin 1 1 105 Mana Pornsiricherd Kittisak Klinchan Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Toyota Hilux Revo T1D 14:22:00 Leader 2 2 112 Suwat Limjirapinya Prakob Chaothale Isuzu Suphan Explorer Liqui Moly Rally Team Isuzu D-Max T1D 14:25:47 + 3:47 3 1 106 Thongchai Klinkate Banpoth Ampornmaha Isuzu Suphan Explorer Liqui Moly Rally Team Isuzu D-Max T2A-D 14:36:24 + 14:24 4 3 115 Ikuo Hanawa Hirokazu Somemiya Toyota Gazoo Racing Indonesia Toyota Fortuner T1D 14:56:48 + 34:48 5 4 107 Katsuhiko Taguchi Takahiro Yasui Team Mitsubishi Ralliart Mitsubishi Triton T1D 15:34:52 + 1:12:52 6 2 124 Olkan Sornsirirat Somkiat Noychat Mamba Racing Shock Isuzu D-Max T2A-D 15:35:34 + 1:13:34 7 3 101 Takuma Aoki Ittipon Simaraks, Songwut Danphiphattrakoon Toyota Gazoo Racing Indonesia Toyota Fortuner T2A-D 15:41:24 + 1:19:24 8 4 131 Wutthichai Sorndaeng Charin Harnsngnoen Feeliq Motorsport Ford Raptor T2A-D 15:49:33 + 1:27:33 9 5 111 Jaras Jaengkamolkulchai Sinoppong Trairat Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Toyota Hilux Revo T2A-D 16:26:03 + 2:04:03 10 5 140 Arunpong Sririt Keerati Noijard Fast Foward Sport Toyota Hilux Revo T1D 16:37:37 + 2:15:37 11 6 132 Wutipun Chawasin Krit Sirakulwanit Profender Isuzu Suphan Isuzu D-Max T1D 16:56:18 + 2:34:18 12 7 108 Ditsapong Maneein Atikij Srimongkhol Isuzu Suphan Explorer Liqui Moly Rally Team Isuzu D-Max T1D 17:19:00 + 2:57:00 13 8 144 Hiroshi Yanagisawa Naoki Kase CUSCO Racing Mitsubishi Triton T1D 17:32:02 + 3:10:02 14 9 142 Seri Sroiphloi Noppasit Sommana Weedboom Yayong by Gazzy 4×4 Toyota Hilux Revo T1D 17:35:59 + 3:13:59 15 10 139 Masaaki Ishida Kazuya Suzuki SRS-Osaka Welport Rally Team Isuzu D-Max T1D 17:51:29 + 3:29:29 16 1 127 Masato Kawabata Daychapon Toyingcharoen FLEX SHOW AIKAWA Racing Toyota Land Cruiser 150 Prado T1G 18:19:51 + 3:57:51 17 2 126 Satoshi Takeno Naoyuki Yanagawa Garage Monchi & Yanagawa Iron Works JAPIND Suzuki Jimny Sierra T1G 18:21:18 + 3:59:18 18 6 143 Dendi Adi Surya Hendro Wahyu Nugroho, Rindra Pradipta DEXC Racing Indonesia Toyota Double Cabin T2A-D 18:31:19 + 4:09:19 19 3 147 Huynh Van Tai Vo Tuan Anh Gấu Đỏ Racing Toyota Tacoma T1G 19:19:28 + 4:57:28 20 11 128 Phan Trieu Dung Tam Nguyen Tien Lam Aozoom Racing Toyota Hilux Revo T1D 19:37:20 + 5:15:20 21 12 109 Veerachai Thorangkoon Wuttichai Thritara Mamba Racing Shock Isuzu D-Max T1D 19:45:49 + 5:23:49 22 4 122 Julian Johan Chupong Chaiwan, Recky Resanto Jejelogy GHP Toyota Land Cruiser 200 T1G 22:00:08 + 7:38:08 23 13 120 Sanjay Takale Musa Sherif Fast Foward Sport Toyota Hilux Revo T1D 22:20:10 + 7:58:10 24 14 137 Kazuto Koide Eiji Chiba Team Mitsubishi Ralliart Mitsubishi Triton T1D 23:08:37 + 8:46:37 25 5 116 Memen Harianto Chonlanat Phopipad Indonesia Cross Country Rally Team Toyota Hilux Revo T1G 24:15:25 + 9:53:25 26 15 121 Kinya Morikawa Masahiko Uchida Kyushudanji Team Japan Toyota Land Cruiser 80 T1D 24:49:17 + 10:27:17 27 16 130 Sakchai Hantrakul Jumpon Doungthip Team Mitsubishi Ralliart Mitsubishi Triton T1D 24:52:52 + 10:30:52 28 17 135 Masanao Nitta Kenta Satonaka Würth Power 135 TRD Hilux Toyota Hilux Revo T1D 25:59:53 + 11:37:53 29 18 114 Natthaphon Angritthanon Thanyaphat Meenil Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Toyota Hilux Revo T1D 27:37:19 + 13:15:19 30 6 125 Bandit Panthita Phairote Pongsapan Team Bandit Thailand Suzuki Grand Vitara T1G 27:51:22 + 19:29:22 31 19 148 Tai Wei Huang Wen-Tsan Lai, Chun Yuan Chen i Taiwan Rally Team Toyota Hilux Revo T1D 29:00:01 + 14:38:01 32 20 146 Yi Wen Chen Li Jyun Liu i Taiwan Rally Team Toyota Hilux Revo T1D 29:05:25 + 14:43:25 33 21 145 Lody Natasha Sasty Laksamana Indonesia Cross Country Rally Team Isuzu D-Max T1D 33:24:52 + 1(:02:52 34 1 141 Ho Huang Chen Jung Chu Hung i Taiwan Rally Team Luxgen D31C5S T1E 33:57:38 + 19:35:38 35 7 118 Michael Freeman Chaiya Chommalee Feeliq Motorsport Ford Raptor T2A-D 35:56:44 + 21:34:44 36 7 129 Tadamune Nakai Akihito Yoshimiura SRS-Osaka Welport Rally Team Suzuki Jimny Sierra T1G 36:52:09 + 22:30:09 37 8 117 Heng Panha Vong Kimhuot VKH Racing Team Toyota Tacoma T1G 40:46:50 + 26:24:50 38 22 102 Tubagus Adhi Moerinsyahdi Jatuporn Burakitpachai Toyota Gazoo Racing Indonesia Toyota Fortuner T1D 42:57:50 + 28:35:50 39 23 134 Kazutomo Kusama Masato Sudo SRS-Osaka Welport Rally Team Isuzu D-Max T1D 45:29:37 + 31:07:37 40 24 138 Perk Lertwangpong Yutthaporn Sittipanich Mamba Racing Shock Isuzu D-Max T1D 48:54:49 + 34:32:49 41 25 136 Roslyn Shen Nada Simaraks Asian Rally Team Suzuki Jimny Sierra T1D 49:14:18 + 34:52:18 DNF DNF 103 Chayapon Yotha Peerapong Sombutwong Team Mitsubishi Ralliart Mitsubishi Triton T1D DNF N/A DNF DNF 110 Tea Siam Auttakoon Kojohnvisan, Kirati Pinpatnom Siam Prototype Isuzu D-Max T1D DNF N/A DNF DNF 119 Surin Chaichana Prakai Namjaithahan Fast Foward Sport Toyota Hilux Revo T2A-D DNF N/A DNF DNF 123 Yuichi Iijima Kyohei Sato, Takatsugu Aoki SRS-Osaka Welport Rally Team Toyota Land Cruiser 300 T2D DNF N/A DNF DNF 133 Thawee Naennar Jaturapat Srimora Ayumi Racing Team Isuzu D-Max T1D DNF N/A

Moto