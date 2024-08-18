World Rally-Raid Championship

Toyota Gazoo Racing finally victorious in 2024 Asia Cross Country Rally

Toyota Gazoo Racing is one of the most well known marques in international motorsport with plenty of success from either their flagship team or their regional subsidiaries. However, for all the Dakar Rallies and World Rally-Raid Championships it has won, a Toyota Hilux had never won the Asia Cross Country Rally.

That finally changed in 2024. In their seventh try at the race, Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand broke through as Mana Pornsiricherd narrowly defeated the Isuzu D-Max of Suwat Limjirapinya for the win.

Driving a Toyota Hilux Revo, Pornsiricherd won the opening leg but went off course and finished a paltry twenty-fifth in Stage #2, dropping him to seventeenth. He clawed his way back up the order with a third in Stage #3 before winning the fourth to move up into second behind 2022 winner Chayapon Yotha of rival Team Mitsubishi Ralliart.

Although leading by twenty-four minutes after four days, Yotha’s rally came to an abrupt end with a mechanical failure on the penultimate stage. Team-mate Kazuto Koide towed him to the finish, but a three-hour time penalty ended his race. Pornsiricherd inherited the overall lead with another stage win. Limjirapinya claimed the last stage in an Isuzu D-Max 1–2–3 finish while Pornsiricherd was sixth, but the former could not close the gap.

Thongchai Klinkate, who finished second in Stage #6, was third to win the T2A-D class for production cars. TGR driver Ikuo Hanawa, who has been focused on desert races in North America like SCORE International and the Mint 400, missed out on the podium after leading the overall following two legs. Defending champion Takuma Aoki placed seventh.

Masanao Nitta was twenty-eighth in his natural fibre Toyota Hilux. It was among a handful of rather unique vehicles in the field alongside Ho Huang Chen‘s fully electric Luxgen D31C5S, which finished thirty-fourth, and the Suzuki Jimny Sierra pickup truck of Roslyn Shen that was built by students at Chuoh Technical School. Shen’s truck rolled over during a very steep and rocky descent in Stage #4, a section that was so punishing for cars that only twenty-eight of the forty-five starters reached the finish.

Masato Kawabata won the T1G class in the first AXCR for actor Show Aikawa and his FLEX SHOW AIKAWA Racing since 2019.

The two-wheeled side saw the overall lead change hands multiple times at the end of each of the first four stages. Mario Renato Karel Iroth led the first day before falling behind the next day, and Yasubumi Sunakawa assumed the spot for two days until penalties dropped him out of the race. Norihisa Matsumoto won the fifth stage and rode off to the win.

Masahito Watanabe and Mashiro Ozeki reached the finish in their sidecar motorcycle, a modified Husqvarna FE 501. After being the only sidecar in 2023, they were joined by the Ural T TWD of Ade Mohamad Yusuf and Teddy Wibowo until the latter team dropped out in Stage #3.

The rally exclusively took place in Thailand for safety reasons after originally being scheduled to go through Malaysia.

Overall results

Car

FinishClass FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleClassTimeMargin
11105Mana PornsiricherdKittisak KlinchanToyota Gazoo Racing ThailandToyota Hilux RevoT1D14:22:00Leader
22112Suwat LimjirapinyaPrakob ChaothaleIsuzu Suphan Explorer Liqui Moly Rally TeamIsuzu D-MaxT1D14:25:47+ 3:47
31106Thongchai KlinkateBanpoth AmpornmahaIsuzu Suphan Explorer Liqui Moly Rally TeamIsuzu D-MaxT2A-D14:36:24+ 14:24
43115Ikuo HanawaHirokazu SomemiyaToyota Gazoo Racing IndonesiaToyota FortunerT1D14:56:48+ 34:48
54107Katsuhiko TaguchiTakahiro YasuiTeam Mitsubishi RalliartMitsubishi TritonT1D15:34:52+ 1:12:52
62124Olkan SornsiriratSomkiat NoychatMamba Racing ShockIsuzu D-MaxT2A-D15:35:34+ 1:13:34
73101Takuma AokiIttipon Simaraks, Songwut DanphiphattrakoonToyota Gazoo Racing IndonesiaToyota FortunerT2A-D15:41:24+ 1:19:24
84131Wutthichai SorndaengCharin HarnsngnoenFeeliq MotorsportFord RaptorT2A-D15:49:33+ 1:27:33
95111Jaras JaengkamolkulchaiSinoppong TrairatToyota Gazoo Racing ThailandToyota Hilux RevoT2A-D16:26:03+ 2:04:03
105140Arunpong SriritKeerati NoijardFast Foward SportToyota Hilux RevoT1D16:37:37+ 2:15:37
116132Wutipun ChawasinKrit SirakulwanitProfender Isuzu SuphanIsuzu D-MaxT1D16:56:18+ 2:34:18
127108Ditsapong ManeeinAtikij SrimongkholIsuzu Suphan Explorer Liqui Moly Rally TeamIsuzu D-MaxT1D17:19:00+ 2:57:00
138144Hiroshi YanagisawaNaoki KaseCUSCO RacingMitsubishi TritonT1D17:32:02+ 3:10:02
149142Seri SroiphloiNoppasit SommanaWeedboom Yayong by Gazzy 4×4Toyota Hilux RevoT1D17:35:59+ 3:13:59
1510139Masaaki IshidaKazuya SuzukiSRS-Osaka Welport Rally TeamIsuzu D-MaxT1D17:51:29+ 3:29:29
161127Masato KawabataDaychapon ToyingcharoenFLEX SHOW AIKAWA RacingToyota Land Cruiser 150 PradoT1G18:19:51+ 3:57:51
172126Satoshi TakenoNaoyuki YanagawaGarage Monchi & Yanagawa Iron Works JAPINDSuzuki Jimny SierraT1G18:21:18+ 3:59:18
186143Dendi Adi SuryaHendro Wahyu Nugroho, Rindra PradiptaDEXC Racing IndonesiaToyota Double CabinT2A-D18:31:19+ 4:09:19
193147Huynh Van TaiVo Tuan AnhGấu Đỏ RacingToyota TacomaT1G19:19:28+ 4:57:28
2011128Phan Trieu Dung TamNguyen Tien LamAozoom RacingToyota Hilux RevoT1D19:37:20+ 5:15:20
2112109Veerachai ThorangkoonWuttichai ThritaraMamba Racing ShockIsuzu D-MaxT1D19:45:49+ 5:23:49
224122Julian JohanChupong Chaiwan, Recky ResantoJejelogy GHPToyota Land Cruiser 200T1G22:00:08+ 7:38:08
2313120Sanjay TakaleMusa SherifFast Foward SportToyota Hilux RevoT1D22:20:10+ 7:58:10
2414137Kazuto KoideEiji ChibaTeam Mitsubishi RalliartMitsubishi TritonT1D23:08:37+ 8:46:37
255116Memen HariantoChonlanat PhopipadIndonesia Cross Country Rally TeamToyota Hilux RevoT1G24:15:25+ 9:53:25
2615121Kinya MorikawaMasahiko UchidaKyushudanji Team JapanToyota Land Cruiser 80T1D24:49:17+ 10:27:17
2716130Sakchai HantrakulJumpon DoungthipTeam Mitsubishi RalliartMitsubishi TritonT1D24:52:52+ 10:30:52
2817135Masanao NittaKenta SatonakaWürth Power 135 TRD HiluxToyota Hilux RevoT1D25:59:53+ 11:37:53
2918114Natthaphon AngritthanonThanyaphat MeenilToyota Gazoo Racing ThailandToyota Hilux RevoT1D27:37:19+ 13:15:19
306125Bandit PanthitaPhairote PongsapanTeam Bandit ThailandSuzuki Grand VitaraT1G27:51:22+ 19:29:22
3119148Tai Wei HuangWen-Tsan Lai, Chun Yuan Cheni Taiwan Rally TeamToyota Hilux RevoT1D29:00:01+ 14:38:01
3220146Yi Wen ChenLi Jyun Liui Taiwan Rally TeamToyota Hilux RevoT1D29:05:25+ 14:43:25
3321145Lody NatashaSasty LaksamanaIndonesia Cross Country Rally TeamIsuzu D-MaxT1D33:24:52+ 1(:02:52
341141Ho Huang ChenJung Chu Hungi Taiwan Rally TeamLuxgen D31C5ST1E33:57:38+ 19:35:38
357118Michael FreemanChaiya ChommaleeFeeliq MotorsportFord RaptorT2A-D35:56:44+ 21:34:44
367129Tadamune NakaiAkihito YoshimiuraSRS-Osaka Welport Rally TeamSuzuki Jimny SierraT1G36:52:09+ 22:30:09
378117Heng PanhaVong KimhuotVKH Racing TeamToyota TacomaT1G40:46:50+ 26:24:50
3822102Tubagus Adhi MoerinsyahdiJatuporn BurakitpachaiToyota Gazoo Racing IndonesiaToyota FortunerT1D42:57:50+ 28:35:50
3923134Kazutomo KusamaMasato SudoSRS-Osaka Welport Rally TeamIsuzu D-MaxT1D45:29:37+ 31:07:37
4024138Perk LertwangpongYutthaporn SittipanichMamba Racing ShockIsuzu D-MaxT1D48:54:49+ 34:32:49
4125136Roslyn ShenNada SimaraksAsian Rally TeamSuzuki Jimny SierraT1D49:14:18+ 34:52:18
DNFDNF103Chayapon YothaPeerapong SombutwongTeam Mitsubishi RalliartMitsubishi TritonT1DDNFN/A
DNFDNF110Tea SiamAuttakoon Kojohnvisan, Kirati PinpatnomSiam PrototypeIsuzu D-MaxT1DDNFN/A
DNFDNF119Surin ChaichanaPrakai NamjaithahanFast Foward SportToyota Hilux RevoT2A-DDNFN/A
DNFDNF123Yuichi IijimaKyohei Sato, Takatsugu AokiSRS-Osaka Welport Rally TeamToyota Land Cruiser 300T2DDNFN/A
DNFDNF133Thawee NaennarJaturapat SrimoraAyumi Racing TeamIsuzu D-MaxT1DDNFN/A

Moto

FinishClass FinishNumberRiderTeamVehicleClassTimeMargin
112Norihisa MatsumotoTeam OtokonakiKTM 250 EXC TPIM123:23:56Leader
213Shinichi YamadaTeam OtokonakiHusqvarna FE 450M226:27:50+ 3:03:54
325Mufti Muis KarimPasaman Satu Rally TeamHonda CRF250 RallyM128:19:39+ 4:55:54
4211Rudy PoaIndonesia Cross Country Rally TeamKTM 350 EXC-FM228:55:07+ 5:31:11
539Habib FadhlurrohmanPasaman Satu Rally TeamHonda CRF250 RallyM130:07:35+ 6:43:39
636Go KatsumataTeam JapanHusqvarna FE 350M235:36:11+ 12:12:15
7417Daiki GotoTeam Super Cub Japan Yotsuba Motor CycleHonda C90 Super CubM135:55:28+ 12:31:32
857Takuya OnoOrange Factory / BerikKTM 250 EXC-F Six DaysM137:13:55+ 13:49:59
9615Irma FerdianaIndonesia Cross Country Rally TeamKTM 250 EXC-FM137:06:00+ 13:42:04
10414Choon Yen ChoeySingapore HyenasHonda CRF300LM238:20:12+ 14:56:16
1178Seiji KumadaTeam JapanHonda CT125 Hunter CubM139:21:19+ 15:57:23
12837Mario Renato Karel IrothWheel StoryHonda CRF250 RallyM143:19:08+ 19:55:12
13518Meng Yam PangSingapore HyenasHusqvarna TE 300iM252:12:51+ 28:48:55
14919Michiaki TaniGarage GainHonda C90 Super CubM157:12:49+ 33:48:53
151012Ken EbisawaTeam JapanHusqvarna FE 250M164:39:00+ 41:15:04
16166Masahito Watanabe, Mashiro OzekiRising Sun RacingWSP Husqvarna FE 501Sidecar45:57:38+ 22:33:42
DNFDNF1Yasubumi SunakawaTeam OtokonakiKTM 350 EXC-FM2DNFN/A
DNFDNF10Hiroshi TasakiTeam JapanHusqvarna FE 350M2DNFN/A
DNFDNF16Muhammad Hazim Mohd HayaziKove MalaysiaKove 450 RallyM2DNFN/A
DNFDNF24Gema SuriaIndonesia Cross Country Rally TeamHusqvarna 701 EnduroM2DNFN/A
DNFDNF70Ade Mohamad Yusuf, Teddy WibowoIndonesia Cross Country Rally TeamUral T TWDSidecarDNFN/A
