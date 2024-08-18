Toyota Gazoo Racing finally victorious in 2024 Asia Cross Country Rally

Toyota Gazoo Racing is one of the most well known marques in international motorsport with plenty of success from either their flagship team or their regional subsidiaries. However, for all the Dakar Rallies and World Rally-Raid Championships it has won, a Toyota Hilux had never won the Asia Cross Country Rally.
That finally changed in 2024. In their seventh try at the race, Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand broke through as Mana Pornsiricherd narrowly defeated the Isuzu D-Max of Suwat Limjirapinya for the win.
Driving a Toyota Hilux Revo, Pornsiricherd won the opening leg but went off course and finished a paltry twenty-fifth in Stage #2, dropping him to seventeenth. He clawed his way back up the order with a third in Stage #3 before winning the fourth to move up into second behind 2022 winner Chayapon Yotha of rival Team Mitsubishi Ralliart.
Although leading by twenty-four minutes after four days, Yotha’s rally came to an abrupt end with a mechanical failure on the penultimate stage. Team-mate Kazuto Koide towed him to the finish, but a three-hour time penalty ended his race. Pornsiricherd inherited the overall lead with another stage win. Limjirapinya claimed the last stage in an Isuzu D-Max 1–2–3 finish while Pornsiricherd was sixth, but the former could not close the gap.
Thongchai Klinkate, who finished second in Stage #6, was third to win the T2A-D class for production cars. TGR driver Ikuo Hanawa, who has been focused on desert races in North America like SCORE International and the Mint 400, missed out on the podium after leading the overall following two legs. Defending champion Takuma Aoki placed seventh.
Masanao Nitta was twenty-eighth in his natural fibre Toyota Hilux. It was among a handful of rather unique vehicles in the field alongside Ho Huang Chen‘s fully electric Luxgen D31C5S, which finished thirty-fourth, and the Suzuki Jimny Sierra pickup truck of Roslyn Shen that was built by students at Chuoh Technical School. Shen’s truck rolled over during a very steep and rocky descent in Stage #4, a section that was so punishing for cars that only twenty-eight of the forty-five starters reached the finish.
Masato Kawabata won the T1G class in the first AXCR for actor Show Aikawa and his FLEX SHOW AIKAWA Racing since 2019.
The two-wheeled side saw the overall lead change hands multiple times at the end of each of the first four stages. Mario Renato Karel Iroth led the first day before falling behind the next day, and Yasubumi Sunakawa assumed the spot for two days until penalties dropped him out of the race. Norihisa Matsumoto won the fifth stage and rode off to the win.
Masahito Watanabe and Mashiro Ozeki reached the finish in their sidecar motorcycle, a modified Husqvarna FE 501. After being the only sidecar in 2023, they were joined by the Ural T TWD of Ade Mohamad Yusuf and Teddy Wibowo until the latter team dropped out in Stage #3.
The rally exclusively took place in Thailand for safety reasons after originally being scheduled to go through Malaysia.
Overall results
Car
|Finish
|Class Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Class
|Time
|Margin
|1
|1
|105
|Mana Pornsiricherd
|Kittisak Klinchan
|Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand
|Toyota Hilux Revo
|T1D
|14:22:00
|Leader
|2
|2
|112
|Suwat Limjirapinya
|Prakob Chaothale
|Isuzu Suphan Explorer Liqui Moly Rally Team
|Isuzu D-Max
|T1D
|14:25:47
|+ 3:47
|3
|1
|106
|Thongchai Klinkate
|Banpoth Ampornmaha
|Isuzu Suphan Explorer Liqui Moly Rally Team
|Isuzu D-Max
|T2A-D
|14:36:24
|+ 14:24
|4
|3
|115
|Ikuo Hanawa
|Hirokazu Somemiya
|Toyota Gazoo Racing Indonesia
|Toyota Fortuner
|T1D
|14:56:48
|+ 34:48
|5
|4
|107
|Katsuhiko Taguchi
|Takahiro Yasui
|Team Mitsubishi Ralliart
|Mitsubishi Triton
|T1D
|15:34:52
|+ 1:12:52
|6
|2
|124
|Olkan Sornsirirat
|Somkiat Noychat
|Mamba Racing Shock
|Isuzu D-Max
|T2A-D
|15:35:34
|+ 1:13:34
|7
|3
|101
|Takuma Aoki
|Ittipon Simaraks, Songwut Danphiphattrakoon
|Toyota Gazoo Racing Indonesia
|Toyota Fortuner
|T2A-D
|15:41:24
|+ 1:19:24
|8
|4
|131
|Wutthichai Sorndaeng
|Charin Harnsngnoen
|Feeliq Motorsport
|Ford Raptor
|T2A-D
|15:49:33
|+ 1:27:33
|9
|5
|111
|Jaras Jaengkamolkulchai
|Sinoppong Trairat
|Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand
|Toyota Hilux Revo
|T2A-D
|16:26:03
|+ 2:04:03
|10
|5
|140
|Arunpong Sririt
|Keerati Noijard
|Fast Foward Sport
|Toyota Hilux Revo
|T1D
|16:37:37
|+ 2:15:37
|11
|6
|132
|Wutipun Chawasin
|Krit Sirakulwanit
|Profender Isuzu Suphan
|Isuzu D-Max
|T1D
|16:56:18
|+ 2:34:18
|12
|7
|108
|Ditsapong Maneein
|Atikij Srimongkhol
|Isuzu Suphan Explorer Liqui Moly Rally Team
|Isuzu D-Max
|T1D
|17:19:00
|+ 2:57:00
|13
|8
|144
|Hiroshi Yanagisawa
|Naoki Kase
|CUSCO Racing
|Mitsubishi Triton
|T1D
|17:32:02
|+ 3:10:02
|14
|9
|142
|Seri Sroiphloi
|Noppasit Sommana
|Weedboom Yayong by Gazzy 4×4
|Toyota Hilux Revo
|T1D
|17:35:59
|+ 3:13:59
|15
|10
|139
|Masaaki Ishida
|Kazuya Suzuki
|SRS-Osaka Welport Rally Team
|Isuzu D-Max
|T1D
|17:51:29
|+ 3:29:29
|16
|1
|127
|Masato Kawabata
|Daychapon Toyingcharoen
|FLEX SHOW AIKAWA Racing
|Toyota Land Cruiser 150 Prado
|T1G
|18:19:51
|+ 3:57:51
|17
|2
|126
|Satoshi Takeno
|Naoyuki Yanagawa
|Garage Monchi & Yanagawa Iron Works JAPIND
|Suzuki Jimny Sierra
|T1G
|18:21:18
|+ 3:59:18
|18
|6
|143
|Dendi Adi Surya
|Hendro Wahyu Nugroho, Rindra Pradipta
|DEXC Racing Indonesia
|Toyota Double Cabin
|T2A-D
|18:31:19
|+ 4:09:19
|19
|3
|147
|Huynh Van Tai
|Vo Tuan Anh
|Gấu Đỏ Racing
|Toyota Tacoma
|T1G
|19:19:28
|+ 4:57:28
|20
|11
|128
|Phan Trieu Dung Tam
|Nguyen Tien Lam
|Aozoom Racing
|Toyota Hilux Revo
|T1D
|19:37:20
|+ 5:15:20
|21
|12
|109
|Veerachai Thorangkoon
|Wuttichai Thritara
|Mamba Racing Shock
|Isuzu D-Max
|T1D
|19:45:49
|+ 5:23:49
|22
|4
|122
|Julian Johan
|Chupong Chaiwan, Recky Resanto
|Jejelogy GHP
|Toyota Land Cruiser 200
|T1G
|22:00:08
|+ 7:38:08
|23
|13
|120
|Sanjay Takale
|Musa Sherif
|Fast Foward Sport
|Toyota Hilux Revo
|T1D
|22:20:10
|+ 7:58:10
|24
|14
|137
|Kazuto Koide
|Eiji Chiba
|Team Mitsubishi Ralliart
|Mitsubishi Triton
|T1D
|23:08:37
|+ 8:46:37
|25
|5
|116
|Memen Harianto
|Chonlanat Phopipad
|Indonesia Cross Country Rally Team
|Toyota Hilux Revo
|T1G
|24:15:25
|+ 9:53:25
|26
|15
|121
|Kinya Morikawa
|Masahiko Uchida
|Kyushudanji Team Japan
|Toyota Land Cruiser 80
|T1D
|24:49:17
|+ 10:27:17
|27
|16
|130
|Sakchai Hantrakul
|Jumpon Doungthip
|Team Mitsubishi Ralliart
|Mitsubishi Triton
|T1D
|24:52:52
|+ 10:30:52
|28
|17
|135
|Masanao Nitta
|Kenta Satonaka
|Würth Power 135 TRD Hilux
|Toyota Hilux Revo
|T1D
|25:59:53
|+ 11:37:53
|29
|18
|114
|Natthaphon Angritthanon
|Thanyaphat Meenil
|Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand
|Toyota Hilux Revo
|T1D
|27:37:19
|+ 13:15:19
|30
|6
|125
|Bandit Panthita
|Phairote Pongsapan
|Team Bandit Thailand
|Suzuki Grand Vitara
|T1G
|27:51:22
|+ 19:29:22
|31
|19
|148
|Tai Wei Huang
|Wen-Tsan Lai, Chun Yuan Chen
|i Taiwan Rally Team
|Toyota Hilux Revo
|T1D
|29:00:01
|+ 14:38:01
|32
|20
|146
|Yi Wen Chen
|Li Jyun Liu
|i Taiwan Rally Team
|Toyota Hilux Revo
|T1D
|29:05:25
|+ 14:43:25
|33
|21
|145
|Lody Natasha
|Sasty Laksamana
|Indonesia Cross Country Rally Team
|Isuzu D-Max
|T1D
|33:24:52
|+ 1(:02:52
|34
|1
|141
|Ho Huang Chen
|Jung Chu Hung
|i Taiwan Rally Team
|Luxgen D31C5S
|T1E
|33:57:38
|+ 19:35:38
|35
|7
|118
|Michael Freeman
|Chaiya Chommalee
|Feeliq Motorsport
|Ford Raptor
|T2A-D
|35:56:44
|+ 21:34:44
|36
|7
|129
|Tadamune Nakai
|Akihito Yoshimiura
|SRS-Osaka Welport Rally Team
|Suzuki Jimny Sierra
|T1G
|36:52:09
|+ 22:30:09
|37
|8
|117
|Heng Panha
|Vong Kimhuot
|VKH Racing Team
|Toyota Tacoma
|T1G
|40:46:50
|+ 26:24:50
|38
|22
|102
|Tubagus Adhi Moerinsyahdi
|Jatuporn Burakitpachai
|Toyota Gazoo Racing Indonesia
|Toyota Fortuner
|T1D
|42:57:50
|+ 28:35:50
|39
|23
|134
|Kazutomo Kusama
|Masato Sudo
|SRS-Osaka Welport Rally Team
|Isuzu D-Max
|T1D
|45:29:37
|+ 31:07:37
|40
|24
|138
|Perk Lertwangpong
|Yutthaporn Sittipanich
|Mamba Racing Shock
|Isuzu D-Max
|T1D
|48:54:49
|+ 34:32:49
|41
|25
|136
|Roslyn Shen
|Nada Simaraks
|Asian Rally Team
|Suzuki Jimny Sierra
|T1D
|49:14:18
|+ 34:52:18
|DNF
|DNF
|103
|Chayapon Yotha
|Peerapong Sombutwong
|Team Mitsubishi Ralliart
|Mitsubishi Triton
|T1D
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|110
|Tea Siam
|Auttakoon Kojohnvisan, Kirati Pinpatnom
|Siam Prototype
|Isuzu D-Max
|T1D
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|119
|Surin Chaichana
|Prakai Namjaithahan
|Fast Foward Sport
|Toyota Hilux Revo
|T2A-D
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|123
|Yuichi Iijima
|Kyohei Sato, Takatsugu Aoki
|SRS-Osaka Welport Rally Team
|Toyota Land Cruiser 300
|T2D
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|133
|Thawee Naennar
|Jaturapat Srimora
|Ayumi Racing Team
|Isuzu D-Max
|T1D
|DNF
|N/A
Moto
|Finish
|Class Finish
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Vehicle
|Class
|Time
|Margin
|1
|1
|2
|Norihisa Matsumoto
|Team Otokonaki
|KTM 250 EXC TPI
|M1
|23:23:56
|Leader
|2
|1
|3
|Shinichi Yamada
|Team Otokonaki
|Husqvarna FE 450
|M2
|26:27:50
|+ 3:03:54
|3
|2
|5
|Mufti Muis Karim
|Pasaman Satu Rally Team
|Honda CRF250 Rally
|M1
|28:19:39
|+ 4:55:54
|4
|2
|11
|Rudy Poa
|Indonesia Cross Country Rally Team
|KTM 350 EXC-F
|M2
|28:55:07
|+ 5:31:11
|5
|3
|9
|Habib Fadhlurrohman
|Pasaman Satu Rally Team
|Honda CRF250 Rally
|M1
|30:07:35
|+ 6:43:39
|6
|3
|6
|Go Katsumata
|Team Japan
|Husqvarna FE 350
|M2
|35:36:11
|+ 12:12:15
|7
|4
|17
|Daiki Goto
|Team Super Cub Japan Yotsuba Motor Cycle
|Honda C90 Super Cub
|M1
|35:55:28
|+ 12:31:32
|8
|5
|7
|Takuya Ono
|Orange Factory / Berik
|KTM 250 EXC-F Six Days
|M1
|37:13:55
|+ 13:49:59
|9
|6
|15
|Irma Ferdiana
|Indonesia Cross Country Rally Team
|KTM 250 EXC-F
|M1
|37:06:00
|+ 13:42:04
|10
|4
|14
|Choon Yen Choey
|Singapore Hyenas
|Honda CRF300L
|M2
|38:20:12
|+ 14:56:16
|11
|7
|8
|Seiji Kumada
|Team Japan
|Honda CT125 Hunter Cub
|M1
|39:21:19
|+ 15:57:23
|12
|8
|37
|Mario Renato Karel Iroth
|Wheel Story
|Honda CRF250 Rally
|M1
|43:19:08
|+ 19:55:12
|13
|5
|18
|Meng Yam Pang
|Singapore Hyenas
|Husqvarna TE 300i
|M2
|52:12:51
|+ 28:48:55
|14
|9
|19
|Michiaki Tani
|Garage Gain
|Honda C90 Super Cub
|M1
|57:12:49
|+ 33:48:53
|15
|10
|12
|Ken Ebisawa
|Team Japan
|Husqvarna FE 250
|M1
|64:39:00
|+ 41:15:04
|16
|1
|66
|Masahito Watanabe, Mashiro Ozeki
|Rising Sun Racing
|WSP Husqvarna FE 501
|Sidecar
|45:57:38
|+ 22:33:42
|DNF
|DNF
|1
|Yasubumi Sunakawa
|Team Otokonaki
|KTM 350 EXC-F
|M2
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|10
|Hiroshi Tasaki
|Team Japan
|Husqvarna FE 350
|M2
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|16
|Muhammad Hazim Mohd Hayazi
|Kove Malaysia
|Kove 450 Rally
|M2
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|24
|Gema Suria
|Indonesia Cross Country Rally Team
|Husqvarna 701 Enduro
|M2
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|DNF
|70
|Ade Mohamad Yusuf, Teddy Wibowo
|Indonesia Cross Country Rally Team
|Ural T TWD
|Sidecar
|DNF
|N/A