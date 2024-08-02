Off Road

Wyatt Miller impresses at Dirt City in short course debut

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Ryan Beat Motorsports

Wyatt Miller might be only twelve years old, but he shined in his first ever foray into short course. Competing in Championship Off-Road‘s Dirt City Motorplex round last weekend, the micro sprint racer at recorded a pair of second-place finishes in both Pro SPEC races.

“Three spots better than I thought I could do,” Miller quipped on the podium after the Saturday event.

A fourth-generation racer of the great Earnhardt family and the reigning Tulsa Shootout winner, Miller started the Saturday race fifth. Dylan Parsons, Nick Visser, and Chris Van Den Elzen battled for the lead for much of the day, quickly building a gap over Miller and the field, before a caution bunched them back up.

Miller found a run in the second half and caught both Visser and Van Den Elzen. Parsons was too far away for Miller to catch him, but he staved off Van Den Elzen’s efforts to secure second.

Sunday saw similar events as Miller started midpack, got past Hunter VanZile for fourth, then had to close in on Visser, Parsons, and Van Den Elzen. Van Den Elzen was taken out of contention when Visser lost control in turn two and Van Den Elzen collided with him, causing the latter to suffer a flat tyre. Visser recovered, never losing the top spot despite the spin, and led the rest of the way while Miller battled Parsons before passing him on the inside with four laps remaining.

“It was definitely more than yesterday. Took me longer to get up there,” Miller commented.

While Parsons and Visser split the weekend in Pro SPEC, Trey Gibbs and C.J. Greaves swept the round in their classes. Greaves won all four races in both of the Pro side-by-side categories, while Gibbs led the way in Pro Lite.

It was not all smooth sailing in Gibbs’ case as he had to fight his way past Michael Funk and John Holtger. Despite his truck losing much of its body panelling, he managed to pass Holtger with three laps to go and never looked back.

Despite going four-for-four in SxS, Greaves failed to win in Pro 4 for the first time since the season opener, also at Dirt City, in May. The Sunday Mayhem at the Motorplex round was also the last instance where he failed to podium in Pro 4, which occurred again in Sunday’s Dirt City Off-Road National as he finished a dismal sixth.

With Greaves out of the picture on that front, Jimmy Henderson and Adrian Cenni notched the wins. Both drivers are now second and third in points, respectively, with Henderson trailing Greaves by thirty-four and Cenni by thirty-nine.

Defending Pro 2 champion Cory Winner, now doing a part-time schedule in 2024, notched his first win of the year on Sunday after holding off Ryan Beat. Beat settled for second to assume the championship lead by just one point over Mickey Thomas.

Class winners

Pro

ClassSaturday WinnerSunday Winner
Pro 4Jimmy HendersonAdrian Cenni
Pro 2Ricky GutierrezCory Winner
Pro SxSC.J. GreavesC.J. Greaves
Pro LiteTrey GibbsTrey Gibbs
Pro Stock SxSC.J. GreavesC.J. Greaves
Pro SPECDylan ParsonsNick Visser
Pro BuggyZachary DrapkinJordan Bernloehr

Sportsman

ClassSaturday WinnerSunday Winner
Pro Am SxSMatthew BoerschingerBill Berger
570 SxSKody KrantzLogan Fritzinger
Super Stock TruckJoe MaciosekColt Wierzba
Sportsman SxSBrayden KernzZack Wirhanowicz
1600 Single BuggyColton BernsSean Springstroh
200 SxSBrixton WirtBrixton Wirt
170 SxSMiles PakenhamAxel Dreher
Mod KartAvery HemmerGavin Plummer
Short Course KartWesley Vande VoortCamden Paitl
Youth SxSHudson HouleHudson Houle
1600 Light BuggyConnor SchulzConnor Schulz
Stock TruckKatelin WierzbaNick Axelsen
Share
Avatar photo
3777 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
Off Road

Palestine's Hussein Sheiokhi scores Jordan 4x4 podium, making "every effort to show up"

By
2 Mins read
As the war in Gaza continues, Palestinian driver Hussein Sheiokhi and navigator Mohammed Baghdadi finished third overall in the second round of the 2024 Jordan 4×4 Championship.
Off Road

Wyatt Miller making short course debut at Dirt City

By
1 Mins read
Wyatt Miller, rising star in micro sprint racing and 4th-generation Earnhardt racer, will try out short course for the first time when he runs the upcoming Championship Off-Road round at Dirt City in Pro SPEC.
Off Road

Bark River to host Brush Run makeup races

By
1 Mins read
After Championship Off-Road’s points-paying Saturday at Crandon in June got rained out, Bark River will let everyone make up their lost race day on Friday before the Off-Road Rumble in the UP.