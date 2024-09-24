Historic RallyWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Carlos Santaolalla, Jan Rosa win 2024 RallyClassics Africa

Credit: RallyClassics Africa

In January, Carlos Santaolalla and Jan Rosa Viñas won the Dakar Classic in their Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80. Eight months later, they continued their winning ways in the deserts of Morocco when they crushed the RallyClassics Africa.

The duo recorded the lowest average score to beat fellow Land Cruiser driver and Dakar Classic competitor Asier Duarte by nearly 200 points. Santaolalla won the first stage before Carles Bracons in his own Land Cruiser topped Stage #2, then the former claimed the last leg to finish the job.

Defending winner Antonio Rius broke up the Land Cruiser party with a Stage #3 victory in his SEAT Toledo Marathon, though he finished seventeenth. Nevertheless, the Spanish marque joined Santaolalla and Duarte on the overall podium courtesy of Jose Enrique Ruiz Perez.

The SEAT entries were prepared by SEAT Históricos, the manufacturer’s historic car collection and restoration programme. Isidre López Badenas, the head of the division, finished twenty-first in a SEAT Ateca.

Rafael Lesmes and his pink Mercedes-Benz 1844 AK, nicknamed Elefante Rosa (“Pink Elephant”), overcome an early navigation error to place fourth. He was the highest finishing truck, just as he was at Dakar.

“This Africa Classic is like a mini Dakar, but much more comfortable,” Lesmes described. “We faced terrains that are no less challenging than those in Saudi Arabia, with spectacular dunes that allowed us to train for about 100 kilometres, which is crucial for Dakar 2025.

“If someone had told me before coming here that we’d be among the top five or six, I would have signed up for that. This rally has been essential training for Dakar 2025, where we hope to repeat last year’s success.”

Dirk Van Rompuy, who was fourth at Dakar, rounded out the top ten in his Land Cruiser. Meanwhile, former Paris–Dakar Rally racer Jorge Pérez Companc rebounded from his 2024 Classic exit with a sixteenth.

2021 and 2022 Classic competitor Amy Lerner, who spoke with The Checkered Flag two years ago, scored an eighth in her Can-Am Maverick. Side-by-sides and vehicles built after 2005 were permitted in an otherwise historic rally as part of the Open class, which was won by the Polaris RZR of Isaac Ciurana De Arcos. López’s SEAT, along with other Atecas, was also an Open entry.

Much of the course was impacted by the historic downpours that plagued Morocco, resulting in severe, deadly flooding. The weather prompted the Baja Morocco, which began a week after RallyClassics Africa, to modify their own itinerary.

Overall results

FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleCategoryGroupPointsMargin
12Carlos Santaolalla MillaJan Rosa ViñasFactory TubToyota Land Cruiser HDJ80/3ClassicPre-1997401Leader
23Asier DuarteLuis BarberoTH-Trucks Rally TeamToyota Land Cruiser HDJ80ClassicPre-1997595+ 194
3102Jose Enrique Ruiz PerezAran Sol I JuanolaSEAT HistóricosSEAT Ateca 2.0 TDI 150 Xperience DSGOpen4×4633+ 232
4201Rafael LesmesTabatha Romón Hera, Albert Casabona VilasecaTH-Trucks Rally TeamMercedes-Benz 1844 AKClassicTruck722+ 321
5112Isaac Ciurana De ArcosSandra Iniesta ArenasTH-Trucks Rally TeamPolaris RZR XP 1000OpenSSV791+ 390
64Carles Bracons ManonellasJordi Bustins CostabellaEscuderia MediterraniaToyota Land Cruiser HDJ80ClassicPre-1997822+ 421
78Matías Rodríguez MartínSandra Guasch PlanellsPedregà TeamToyota Land Cruiser KZJ90ClassicPre-20051,132+ 731
8111Amy LernerSara BossaertAL RallyCan-Am Maverick X3 TurboOpenSSV1,192+ 791
911Lluis PedralsSilvia MarchTH-Trucks Rally TeamMercedes G320ClassicPre-19971,227+ 826
107Dirk Van RompuyChris GorisTH-Trucks Rally TeamToyota Land Cruiser HDJ80ClassicPre-19971,229+ 828
1112Christophe BertelootJean-Marc PiretTeam Pevele AventureToyota Land Cruiser HDJ80ClassicPre-19971,276+ 875
1216Antonio RicciariSimona MorosiTH-Trucks Rally TeamMitsubishi PajeroClassicPre-19971,401+ 1,000
13114Judit Florensa MingoteRosa Romero Font371 Racing TeamPolaris Ranger RZR XPOpenSSV1,458+ 1,057
149Vincent TourneurLaurent BovisRalliart Off Road ClassicMitsubishi L200ClassicPre-20051,617+ 1,216
15104Ramiro Mansanet SirventAntonio Angulo GarciaSEAT HistóricosSEAT Ateca 2.0 TDI 150 Xperience DSGOpen4×41,631+ 1,230
165Jorge Pérez CompancCristobal Pérez CompancMadpanda MotorsportToyota Land Cruiser HDJ80ClassicPre-19971,663+ 1,262
171Antonio RiusCarles Jiménez VallsSEAT HistóricosSEAT Toledo MarathonClassicPre-19971,779+ 1,378
1815Josef UnterholznerFranco GaioniTH-Trucks Rally TeamMitsubishi PajeroClassicPre-19971,892+ 1,491
1921Damiano LipaniCesare RicklerTH-Trucks Rally TeamMitsubishi Pajero EvoClassicPre-20052,979+ 2,578
2022Ludovic Nicolas BoisJulia Laetitia ColmanTH-Trucks Rally TeamMitsubishi Pajero EvoClassicPre-20052,982+ 2,581
21106Isidre López BadenasJosep Capsada FrutosSEAT HistóricosSEAT Ateca 2.0 TDI 150 Xperience DSGOpen4×43,005+ 2,604
22109Ali OubassidiHanane AmraouiNour RallyeToyota Land CruiserOpen4×43,665+ 3,264
23115Brahim Ettaiek LaamimSaid AhnanaXaluca MarocPolaris RZR XP 1000OpenSSV3,697+ 3,296
24101Jawhara Bennani GuessousEl Amine GuessousGuessous RacingToyota HiluxOpen4×44,253+ 3,852
25107Juan Pablo Cardama FriasMarc Escoda AbellaSEAT HistóricosSEAT Ateca 2.0 TDI 150 Xperience DSGOpen4×44,262+ 3,861
2619Raúl Pascual CampanarioMarco Antonio CabreraCordal SportToyota Land Cruiser KZJ95ClassicPre-20054,923+ 4,522
27105Jeffrey GamrothMuammer KiranerTH-Trucks Rally TeamPorsche CayenneOpen4×45,114+ 4,713
2810Manuel Pérez LatreRaul Romero GalanKMCMitsubishi MonteroClassicPre-19975,124+ 4,723
29113Jose Ignacio Gayoso EstradaJavier Ramiro PichelTH-Trucks Rally TeamPolaris RZR XP ProOpenSSV5,174+ 4,773
3020Daniel PycockFrancisco Goméz EspigaresWaypoint 3Mitsubishi PajeroClassicPre-19977,815+ 7,414
3114Maarten BuitenhuisJeanette BuitenhuisRalliart Off Road ClassicMitsubishi PajeroClassicPre-20059,227+ 8,826
32103Telva Somoza VázquezSEAT HistóricosSEAT Ateca 2.0 TDI 150 Xperience DSGOpen4×410,166+ 9,765
33202Alberto Herrero GonzalezGustavo Ibeas PerezTH-Trucks Rally TeamMAN TGA 6×6ClassicTruck11,128+ 10,727
3423Carlos Efren FloresJames ManningTH-Trucks Rally TeamPorsche CayenneClassicPre-200513,140+ 12,739
356Marcel Quirós SubiratsAlbert Brunat EspuñaBXS MotorSportLada NivaClassicPre-199716,508+ 16,107
36110Jordi Gené GuerreroRaquel Cecilia JimenaSEAT HistóricosSEAT Ateca 2.0 TDI 150 Xperience DSGOpen4×417,974+ 17,573
