Carlos Santaolalla, Jan Rosa win 2024 RallyClassics Africa

In January, Carlos Santaolalla and Jan Rosa Viñas won the Dakar Classic in their Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80. Eight months later, they continued their winning ways in the deserts of Morocco when they crushed the RallyClassics Africa.
The duo recorded the lowest average score to beat fellow Land Cruiser driver and Dakar Classic competitor Asier Duarte by nearly 200 points. Santaolalla won the first stage before Carles Bracons in his own Land Cruiser topped Stage #2, then the former claimed the last leg to finish the job.
Defending winner Antonio Rius broke up the Land Cruiser party with a Stage #3 victory in his SEAT Toledo Marathon, though he finished seventeenth. Nevertheless, the Spanish marque joined Santaolalla and Duarte on the overall podium courtesy of Jose Enrique Ruiz Perez.
The SEAT entries were prepared by SEAT Históricos, the manufacturer’s historic car collection and restoration programme. Isidre López Badenas, the head of the division, finished twenty-first in a SEAT Ateca.
Rafael Lesmes and his pink Mercedes-Benz 1844 AK, nicknamed Elefante Rosa (“Pink Elephant”), overcome an early navigation error to place fourth. He was the highest finishing truck, just as he was at Dakar.
“This Africa Classic is like a mini Dakar, but much more comfortable,” Lesmes described. “We faced terrains that are no less challenging than those in Saudi Arabia, with spectacular dunes that allowed us to train for about 100 kilometres, which is crucial for Dakar 2025.
“If someone had told me before coming here that we’d be among the top five or six, I would have signed up for that. This rally has been essential training for Dakar 2025, where we hope to repeat last year’s success.”
Dirk Van Rompuy, who was fourth at Dakar, rounded out the top ten in his Land Cruiser. Meanwhile, former Paris–Dakar Rally racer Jorge Pérez Companc rebounded from his 2024 Classic exit with a sixteenth.
2021 and 2022 Classic competitor Amy Lerner, who spoke with The Checkered Flag two years ago, scored an eighth in her Can-Am Maverick. Side-by-sides and vehicles built after 2005 were permitted in an otherwise historic rally as part of the Open class, which was won by the Polaris RZR of Isaac Ciurana De Arcos. López’s SEAT, along with other Atecas, was also an Open entry.
Much of the course was impacted by the historic downpours that plagued Morocco, resulting in severe, deadly flooding. The weather prompted the Baja Morocco, which began a week after RallyClassics Africa, to modify their own itinerary.
Overall results
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Category
|Group
|Points
|Margin
|1
|2
|Carlos Santaolalla Milla
|Jan Rosa Viñas
|Factory Tub
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80/3
|Classic
|Pre-1997
|401
|Leader
|2
|3
|Asier Duarte
|Luis Barbero
|TH-Trucks Rally Team
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80
|Classic
|Pre-1997
|595
|+ 194
|3
|102
|Jose Enrique Ruiz Perez
|Aran Sol I Juanola
|SEAT Históricos
|SEAT Ateca 2.0 TDI 150 Xperience DSG
|Open
|4×4
|633
|+ 232
|4
|201
|Rafael Lesmes
|Tabatha Romón Hera, Albert Casabona Vilaseca
|TH-Trucks Rally Team
|Mercedes-Benz 1844 AK
|Classic
|Truck
|722
|+ 321
|5
|112
|Isaac Ciurana De Arcos
|Sandra Iniesta Arenas
|TH-Trucks Rally Team
|Polaris RZR XP 1000
|Open
|SSV
|791
|+ 390
|6
|4
|Carles Bracons Manonellas
|Jordi Bustins Costabella
|Escuderia Mediterrania
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80
|Classic
|Pre-1997
|822
|+ 421
|7
|8
|Matías Rodríguez Martín
|Sandra Guasch Planells
|Pedregà Team
|Toyota Land Cruiser KZJ90
|Classic
|Pre-2005
|1,132
|+ 731
|8
|111
|Amy Lerner
|Sara Bossaert
|AL Rally
|Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo
|Open
|SSV
|1,192
|+ 791
|9
|11
|Lluis Pedrals
|Silvia March
|TH-Trucks Rally Team
|Mercedes G320
|Classic
|Pre-1997
|1,227
|+ 826
|10
|7
|Dirk Van Rompuy
|Chris Goris
|TH-Trucks Rally Team
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80
|Classic
|Pre-1997
|1,229
|+ 828
|11
|12
|Christophe Berteloot
|Jean-Marc Piret
|Team Pevele Aventure
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80
|Classic
|Pre-1997
|1,276
|+ 875
|12
|16
|Antonio Ricciari
|Simona Morosi
|TH-Trucks Rally Team
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|Classic
|Pre-1997
|1,401
|+ 1,000
|13
|114
|Judit Florensa Mingote
|Rosa Romero Font
|371 Racing Team
|Polaris Ranger RZR XP
|Open
|SSV
|1,458
|+ 1,057
|14
|9
|Vincent Tourneur
|Laurent Bovis
|Ralliart Off Road Classic
|Mitsubishi L200
|Classic
|Pre-2005
|1,617
|+ 1,216
|15
|104
|Ramiro Mansanet Sirvent
|Antonio Angulo Garcia
|SEAT Históricos
|SEAT Ateca 2.0 TDI 150 Xperience DSG
|Open
|4×4
|1,631
|+ 1,230
|16
|5
|Jorge Pérez Companc
|Cristobal Pérez Companc
|Madpanda Motorsport
|Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80
|Classic
|Pre-1997
|1,663
|+ 1,262
|17
|1
|Antonio Rius
|Carles Jiménez Valls
|SEAT Históricos
|SEAT Toledo Marathon
|Classic
|Pre-1997
|1,779
|+ 1,378
|18
|15
|Josef Unterholzner
|Franco Gaioni
|TH-Trucks Rally Team
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|Classic
|Pre-1997
|1,892
|+ 1,491
|19
|21
|Damiano Lipani
|Cesare Rickler
|TH-Trucks Rally Team
|Mitsubishi Pajero Evo
|Classic
|Pre-2005
|2,979
|+ 2,578
|20
|22
|Ludovic Nicolas Bois
|Julia Laetitia Colman
|TH-Trucks Rally Team
|Mitsubishi Pajero Evo
|Classic
|Pre-2005
|2,982
|+ 2,581
|21
|106
|Isidre López Badenas
|Josep Capsada Frutos
|SEAT Históricos
|SEAT Ateca 2.0 TDI 150 Xperience DSG
|Open
|4×4
|3,005
|+ 2,604
|22
|109
|Ali Oubassidi
|Hanane Amraoui
|Nour Rallye
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|Open
|4×4
|3,665
|+ 3,264
|23
|115
|Brahim Ettaiek Laamim
|Said Ahnana
|Xaluca Maroc
|Polaris RZR XP 1000
|Open
|SSV
|3,697
|+ 3,296
|24
|101
|Jawhara Bennani Guessous
|El Amine Guessous
|Guessous Racing
|Toyota Hilux
|Open
|4×4
|4,253
|+ 3,852
|25
|107
|Juan Pablo Cardama Frias
|Marc Escoda Abella
|SEAT Históricos
|SEAT Ateca 2.0 TDI 150 Xperience DSG
|Open
|4×4
|4,262
|+ 3,861
|26
|19
|Raúl Pascual Campanario
|Marco Antonio Cabrera
|Cordal Sport
|Toyota Land Cruiser KZJ95
|Classic
|Pre-2005
|4,923
|+ 4,522
|27
|105
|Jeffrey Gamroth
|Muammer Kiraner
|TH-Trucks Rally Team
|Porsche Cayenne
|Open
|4×4
|5,114
|+ 4,713
|28
|10
|Manuel Pérez Latre
|Raul Romero Galan
|KMC
|Mitsubishi Montero
|Classic
|Pre-1997
|5,124
|+ 4,723
|29
|113
|Jose Ignacio Gayoso Estrada
|Javier Ramiro Pichel
|TH-Trucks Rally Team
|Polaris RZR XP Pro
|Open
|SSV
|5,174
|+ 4,773
|30
|20
|Daniel Pycock
|Francisco Goméz Espigares
|Waypoint 3
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|Classic
|Pre-1997
|7,815
|+ 7,414
|31
|14
|Maarten Buitenhuis
|Jeanette Buitenhuis
|Ralliart Off Road Classic
|Mitsubishi Pajero
|Classic
|Pre-2005
|9,227
|+ 8,826
|32
|103
|Telva Somoza Vázquez
|SEAT Históricos
|SEAT Ateca 2.0 TDI 150 Xperience DSG
|Open
|4×4
|10,166
|+ 9,765
|33
|202
|Alberto Herrero Gonzalez
|Gustavo Ibeas Perez
|TH-Trucks Rally Team
|MAN TGA 6×6
|Classic
|Truck
|11,128
|+ 10,727
|34
|23
|Carlos Efren Flores
|James Manning
|TH-Trucks Rally Team
|Porsche Cayenne
|Classic
|Pre-2005
|13,140
|+ 12,739
|35
|6
|Marcel Quirós Subirats
|Albert Brunat Espuña
|BXS MotorSport
|Lada Niva
|Classic
|Pre-1997
|16,508
|+ 16,107
|36
|110
|Jordi Gené Guerrero
|Raquel Cecilia Jimena
|SEAT Históricos
|SEAT Ateca 2.0 TDI 150 Xperience DSG
|Open
|4×4
|17,974
|+ 17,573