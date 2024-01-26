2024 Dakar Classic: Carlos Santaolalla breaks through in Classic domination

Carlos Sainz was not the only Spaniard named Carlos to win at the 2024 Dakar Rally.
After missing out on the 2023 Dakar Classic when Juan Morera beat him by 101 points, Carlos Santaolalla was the top performer in the 2024 edition as he won seven of twelve stages. However, he still had to fend off Lorenzo Traglio, who claimed three stages, and ultimately pulled it off by just twelve points.
Santaolalla arrived in Saudi Arabia on a rather last minute schedule after his 2023 navigator Aran Sol I Juanola opted to run the main Dakar Rally in a Challenger car with Antonio Garcia Coma. Jan Rosa Viñas took over as Santaolalla’s partner in their Toyota Land Cruiser HDJ80, which had been sitting in a garage since March after repairing a fuel pump that ruined his hopes of winning the previous year.
The son of former Dakar mechanic Maurizio Traglio, Traglio’s Nissan Pathfinder set the tone early by winning the opening stage but finished sixth the following day to boost Santaolalla to the top spot. Santaolalla held the throne for most of the race, only briefly losing it twice when he finished runner-up to Ondřej Klymčiw in Stage #5 followed by a dismal Stage #8 where he finished eighteenth. Traglio capitalised on the latter to take the lead only to surrender it again the next day.
Morera switched from his Land Cruiser to a Porsche 959 designed to resemble the late René Metge‘s Porsche that won the 1986 Paris–Dakar Rally. He won the Prologue and Stage #2 but his car took a beating in the dunes, bottoming out when he finished thirty-third in Stage #3. His team-mate Frédéric Larre did not have much luck either, having to retire from Stage #1 after the rear trailing arm.
Porsche problems also extended to the Porsche 924s of P-Rally Team. Stage #3 was particularly disastrous as Tomasz Staniszewski‘s engine mount broke while Łukasz Zoll retired with a slate of electrical failures. Staniszewski skipped Stage #6 due to rear suspension damage the previous day; Janus van Kasteren Sr.‘s DAF Bull towed him to the finish.
Altough Klymčiw led the overall after Stage #8, a string of poor finishes dropped him out of the top twenty.
Croatian rally star Juraj Šebalj scored a top ten in his maiden Dakar Classic. Also from the rally world, former WRC navigator Jorge Pérez Companc, who previously raced the Dakar Rally as co-driver for his brother Luis, suffered a mechanical issue halfway through that spoiled a top-fifteen effort.
Rafael Lesmes was the highest finishing truck in ninth, racing a pink Mercedes-Benz 1844 after previously contesting the Dakar Rally in a Challenger car. On the other hand, the hydrogen-powered MAN truck of Alexandre Lemeray rolled over in Stage #4 and had to be flipped back by another truck piltoed by Jaime Martinez Canteli.
It is perhaps to be expected that the Saudi desert, which was already brutal enough for the main Dakar Rally, also took their toll on Classic vehicles, all of which were built prior to 1999 even if they were former Dakar challengers themselves. Michel Blanc‘s Renault 4L, reconstructed from a police car to resemble Claude and Bernard Marreau’s Renault Sinpar that finished third in 1980, lost its right rear wheel during the Chrono Stage which left Blanc and co-driver Frédéric Benedetti stranded in the desert before they got it repaired; the car then ended up on a flatbed three stages later. Nevertheless, he managed to reach the finish, an achievement that seven others were unable to mirror.
Unlike the Dakar Rally, the Dakar Classic is a regularity-based race that uses points instead of times.
Dakar Classic overall results
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Group
|Total Points
|Margin
|1
|768
|Carlos Santaolalla
|Jan Rosa Viñas
|Factory Tub
|H2.B
|820 points
|Leader
|2
|702
|Lorenzo Traglio
|Rudy Briani
|Tecnosport
|H3.C
|832 points
|+ 12 points
|3
|701
|Paolo Bedeschi
|Daniele Bottallo
|Tecnosport
|H3.B
|1,061 points
|+ 241 points
|4
|703
|Dirk van Rompuy
|Luis Barbero Garcia
|VR Racing by TH-Trucks Team
|H2.B
|1,646 points
|+ 826 points
|5
|764
|Maxence Gublin
|Anthony Sousa
|Bolides Racing
|H2.B
|1,877 points
|+ 1,057 points
|6
|700
|Juan Morera
|Lidia Ruba
|Momabikes Raid Team
|H2.B
|1,909 points
|+ 1,089 points
|7
|761
|Marco Ernesto Leva
|Alexia Giugni
|R Team
|H2.B
|2,464 points
|+ 1,644 points
|8
|767
|Amadeo Roige Bragulat
|Jorge Toral
|Pedrega Team
|H2.B
|3,134 points
|+ 2,314 points
|9
|911
|Rafael Lesmes
|Jose Luis Ruano Garcia, Tabatha Romon
|Dakar Por La Vida
|H1T.B
|3,455 points
|+ 2,635 points
|10
|728
|Juraj Šebalj
|Ivan Vidaković
|Tecnosport
|H2.B
|3,670 points
|+ 2,850 points
|11
|755
|Jörg Sand
|Patrick Diemer
|Völkel Dakar Team
|H2.A
|3,810 points
|+ 2,990 points
|12
|750
|Mathieu Kurzen
|Alexandre Fatio
|Geco Classic Racing Team
|H1.B
|4,074 points
|+ 3,254 points
|13
|743
|Thierry Valtat
|Guillaume Gelée
|La Compagnie Saharienne
|H1.B
|4,778 points
|+ 3,958 points
|14
|719
|Filippo Colnaghi
|Stefano Davide Fabiano
|Tecnosport
|H2.B
|5,681 points
|+ 4,861 points
|15
|704
|Pascal Lebrun
|Sébastien Dubois
|Team Cap179
|H2.B
|5,811 points
|+ 4,991 points
|16
|906
|Corrado Pattono
|Piermarco Acerni, Gianluca Ianni
|Mototecnica Racing Team
|H2T.C
|5,819 points
|+ 4,999 points
|17
|705
|Francisco Benavente
|Rafael Benavente Del Rio
|Recinsa Sport
|H2.B
|6,172 points
|+ 5,352 points
|18
|759
|Frédéric Larre
|Jérémy Athimon
|Nantes Prestige Autos
|H2.B
|6,190 points
|+ 5,370 points
|19
|913
|Jaime Martinez Canteli
|Nekane Abin Bardeci, Santiago Díaz de Cerio
|TH-Trucks Team
|H1T.B
|6,927 points
|+ 6,107 points
|20
|730
|François Abrial
|Cecile Abrial
|Team SSP
|H2.B
|7,371 points
|+ 6,551 points
|21
|745
|Dominique Durand
|Raphael Vial
|Team SSP
|H2.B
|7,442 points
|+ 6,622 points
|22
|723
|François-Xavier Bourgois
|Patrice Auzet
|Team Boucou Assistance
|H3.A
|7,552 points
|+ 6,732 points
|23
|736
|Michał Horodeński
|Arkadiusz Sałaciński
|Toyota Team Classic
|H3.B
|6,553 points
|+ 6,733 points
|24
|714
|Ondřej Klymčiw
|Josef Broz
|Klymčiw Racing
|H2.B
|7,609 points
|+ 6,789 points
|25
|902
|Frank Puchouau
|Enric Segura, Dorian Bardeau
|Team Boucou Competition
|H2T.C
|8,113 points
|+ 7,293 points
|26
|747
|Teddy Delmonico
|Florian Garnier
|TFSL Racing
|H4.C
|8,408 points
|+ 7,588 points
|27
|766
|Michaël Denis
|Philippe Garabeuf
|La Compagnie Saharienne
|H1.B
|8,413 points
|+ 7,593 points
|28
|727
|Giulio Bertolli
|Renato Rickler
|R Team
|H2.B
|9,418 points
|+ 8,598 points
|29
|744
|Andrew Graham
|Gavin Neate
|Allisport
|H2.A
|9,842 points
|+ 9,022 points
|30
|740
|Matías Rodríguez Martín
|Sandra Guasch Planells
|BXS Motorsport
|H1.B
|10,295 points
|+ 9,475 points
|31
|729
|Lionel Guy
|Johnny Mauduit
|CapÔsuD
|H2.B
|11,598 points
|+ 10,778 points
|32
|766
|Michaël Denis
|Philippe Garabeuf
|La Compagnie Saharienne
|H1.B
|12,526 points
|+ 11,706 points
|33
|915
|Alexandre Lemeray
|Fabien Lecaplain, Jean-Baptiste Lecot
|Team HoleShot Compétition
|H1T.C
|12,864 points
|+ 12,044 points
|34
|735
|Herve Solandt
|Brice Laborie-Brondino
|RSO
|H2.B
|13,025 points
|+ 12,205 points
|35
|738
|Jaap Bolk
|Twan Vollebregt
|Bolk Dakar Rally Team
|H4.C
|14,567 points
|+ 13,747 points
|36
|722
|Andrea Belometti
|Luigi Derossi
|Desert Endurance Motorsport
|H3.C
|14,796 points
|+ 13,975 points
|37
|760
|Olivier Delrieu
|Christophe Chabeuf
|La Compagnie Saharienne
|H1.B
|15,203 points
|+ 14,383 points
|38
|710
|Stefano Calzi
|Umberto Fiori
|Motortecnica Racing Team
|H4.B
|15,652 points
|+ 14,832 points
|39
|757
|Daniel Vetter
|Anton Frutiger
|Desert Cruiser
|H3.C
|16,951 points
|+ 16,131 points
|40
|734
|Stefano Sinibaldi
|Simona Morosi
|R Team
|H3.C
|18,895 points
|+ 18,075 points
|41
|724
|Paulo Sergio da Silva Oliveira
|Arcelio Couto
|TH-Trucks Team
|H2.B
|20,119 points
|+19,299 points
|42
|718
|Luciano Carcheri
|Fabrizia Pons
|Tecnosport
|H1.B
|20,271 points
|+ 19,451 points
|43
|737
|Tomasz Staniszewski
|Stanisław Postawka
|P-Rally Team
|H2.A
|20,378 points
|+ 19,558 points
|44
|739
|Daniel Albero Puig
|Jose Luis Serra Roca
|Team Un Diabético en el Dakar
|H3.C
|20,733 points
|+ 19,913 points
|45
|741
|Damiano Lipani
|Stefano Crementieri
|R Team
|H3.C
|21,356 points
|+ 20,536 points
|46
|754
|Sergi Fernández García
|Pablo Benavente
|Pedrega Team
|H3.C
|21,986 points
|+ 21,166 points
|47
|717
|Maximilian Loder
|Laurence Loder
|Völkel Dakar Team
|H2.A
|22,275 points
|+ 21,455 points
|48
|742
|Katherine Lovemore
|Stephen Lovemore
|Dreamy & The Pap Snoek
|H1.B
|22,932 points
|+ 22,112 points
|49
|751
|Stéphane Docher
|Lionel Balandreaud
|TFSL Racing
|H3.B
|24,497 points
|+ 23,677 points
|50
|708
|Puck Klaassen
|Sebastiaan Klaassen
|Nantes Prestige Autos
|H2.A
|25,161 points
|+ 24,341 points
|51
|908
|Christian Ruppert
|Ursula Ruppert, Matias Ruppert
|Ruppert Motorsport
|H1T.B
|25,621 points
|+ 24,801 points
|52
|746
|Ugo Bullesi
|Myriam Manzoni
|Befuel Bombelli Team
|H3.B
|25,635 points
|+ 24,815 points
|53
|753
|Adriaan Botma
|Riaan Botma
|Midstream Oil
|H3.B
|25,641 points
|+ 24,821 points
|54
|709
|Łukasz Zoll
|Michal Zoll
|DEXT P-Rally Team
|H2.A
|28,201 points
|+ 27,381 points
|55
|733
|Panos Meyer
|Martin Bendig-Kreutzer
|Völkel Dakar Team
|H2.A
|30,558 points
|+ 29,738 points
|56
|762
|Jan Vins
|Tomáš Hovorka
|Enjoy Motorsport
|H2.B
|31,212 points
|+ 30,392 points
|57
|903
|Janus van Kasteren Sr.
|Toine Verkooijen, Herman Keijsers
|Classic Team de Rooy
|H2T.B
|31,584 points
|+ 30,764 points
|58
|910
|Giuseppe Simonato
|Alessio Bentivoglio, Monica Buonamano
|Tecnosport
|H2T.B
|31,624 points
|+ 30,804 points
|59
|711
|Asier Duarte Rodríguez
|Raquel Arranz
|TH-Trucks Team
|H2.B
|31,662 points
|+ 30,842 points
|60
|904
|Ermanno De Angelis
|Annunziata Del Gaudio, Andreas Cadei
|Desert Endurance Motorsport
|H2T.B
|31,986 points
|+ 31,166 points
|61
|715
|Joao Antonio de Almeida e Sousa Costa
|Luís Miguel Gonçalves
|TH-Trucks Team
|H2.B
|35,400 points
|+ 34,580 points
|62
|901
|Pierre-Louis Quemin
|Olivier Guillory, Antoine Margall
|Team SSP
|H2T.B
|35,698 points
|+ 34,878 points
|63
|712
|Barbora Holická
|Lucie Engová
|Czech Samurais
|H1.A
|36,428 points
|+ 35,608 points
|64
|900
|Marco Giannecchini
|Luca Macrini, Alexandre Manuel Azenha de Freitas
|R Team
|H1T.B
|38,105 points
|+ 37,285 points
|65
|720
|Michel Blanc
|Frédéric Benedetti
|4lpine Retro
|H1.A
|42,691 points
|+ 41,871 points
|66
|756
|Stefano Picasso
|Gianluca Biondi
|Desert Endurance Motorsport
|H1.B
|44,599 points
|+ 43,779 points
|67
|905
|Ignacio Corcuera
|David Naveira, Fernando Garcia Sagasta
|Euskadi 4×4
|H1T.A
|46,761 points
|+ 45,941 points
|68
|912
|Daniel Schatz
|Goerg Gattinger, Fabian Stauner
|Völkel Dakar Team
|H1T.A
|50,547 points
|+ 49,727 points
|69
|716
|Dominik Ben
|Katarzyna Malicka
|Coco Loco
|H3.C
|54,401 points
|+ 53,581 points
|70
|907
|Thomas Wolthaus
|Bastian Klausing, Lina van de Mars
|Völkel Dakar Team
|H1T.A
|55,520 points
|+ 54,700 points
|71
|758
|Frank Uwe Juergen Thiel
|Hartmut Weigelt
|Montana Racing
|H2.B
|56,600 points
|+ 55,780 points
|DNF
|721
|Vincent Gonzalez
|Albert Casabona Vilaseca
|TH-Trucks Team
|H3.C
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|725
|Pieter Peerlings
|Sam Teugels
|924 Turbo Team
|H3.A
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|731
|Marcel Quiros
|Joan Cairó i Ferrer
|BXS Motorsport
|H1.B
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|748
|Giuliano Bergo
|Robert Blaas
|R Team
|H3.C
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|749
|Jorge Pérez Companc
|Jose Maria Volta
|Madpanda Motorsport
|H3.B
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|752
|Georges Garcia
|François Beziac
|Chancellor Team New Zealand
|H2.B
|DNF
|N/A
|DNF
|763
|Giorgio Ciresola
|Ziga Colja
|Desert Endurance Motorsport
|H3.C
|DNF
|N/A
Dakar Classic stage winners
|Stage
|Driver
|Points
|Prologue
|Juan Morera
|3 points
|Stage #1
|Lorenzo Traglio
|38 points
|Stage #2
|Juan Morera
|15 points
|Stage #3
|Carlos Santaolalla
|49 points
|Stage #4
|Carlos Santaolalla
|24 points
|Stage #5
|Ondřej Klymčiw
|21 points
|Stage #6
|Carlos Santaolalla
|92 points
|Stage #7
|Carlos Santaolalla
|32 points
|Stage #8
|Lorenzo Traglio
|67 points
|Stage #9
|Carlos Santaolalla
|43 points
|Stage #10
|Carlos Santaolalla
|31 points
|Stage #11
|Lorenzo Traglio
|9 points
|Stage #12
|Carlos Santaolalla
|15 points