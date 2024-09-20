World Rally-Raid Championship

Carter Klein to make W2RC debut in Morocco

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Klein Off-Road Racing

With his team one step closer towards a SCORE International World Desert Championship, Carter Klein will spend the two-month break in Morocco trying his hand at the World Rally-Raid Championship. The Rallye du Maroc will be his first time competing in the series, doing so in the Rally2 category.

The younger brother of 2022 W2RC Rally2 champion and Dakar Rally competitor Mason Klein, he has been enjoying a breakout career in desert racing. The 20-year-old won the bike overall at SCORE’s Baja 1000 in 2023 as part of the #1X team led by Juan Carlos Salvatierra.

He moved to HERO Racing for the 2024 SCORE season, where he is sharing the #11X Honda with Ciaran Naran and Rider of Record Arturo Salas Jr. Although HERO is new to the premier Pro Moto Unlimited category, the #11X won in its class début at the San Felipe 250 then added another win at the Baja 500. The team came up just short at last Saturday’s Baja 400 where they finished runner-up, though they still have the advantage in the Pro Moto Unlimited standings going into the season-ending 1000.

Outside of SCORE, Klein won Best In The Desert’s inaugural 399 Pro title in 2020 and the 2022 AMA National Hare and Hound Championship in Pro 250. He and Mason have shared a bike in BITD competition, winning the Open Pro class at the 2023 Laughlin Desert Challenge.

Morocco will not be his first foray outside North America as he frequently supports Mason in the Brazilian Cross-Country Rally Championship and Sertões Series, where the elder Klein is a Honda factory rider. In August, the brothers went to Ecuador to compete in the Baja Manta Enduro Rally, where they finished 1–2 with Carter ahead.

The Rallye du Maroc, the final leg of the W2RC, is scheduled for 6–11 October. Once the rally is out of the way, Klein’s focus will turn towards clinching the SCORE Pro Moto Unlimited title at the Baja 1000 on 12–17 November.

DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Sandra Gomez becomes Fantic factory rally rider

By
2 Mins read
FIM Trial and Enduro star Sandra Gómez has signed with Fantic Rally Team, and will run the Rallye du Maroc and 2025 Dakar Rally on a Fantic XEF 450 Rally.
World Rally-Raid Championship

Fesh Fesh's Tatra FF7 skipping Rallye du Maroc due to flooding

By
1 Mins read
With severe and deadly flooding in Central Europe and their native Czech Republic, Tomáš Vrátný and the new Tatra FF7 truck will not race in Morocco. Fesh Fesh will still be at the rally to support their bike rider Adam Peschel.
World Rally-Raid Championship

Concussion forces Saood Variawa to miss Rallye du Maroc

By
1 Mins read
Saood Variawa has been sidelined for the World Rally-Raid Championship’s season finale due to a concussion he sustained during testing for the Phakisa 400.