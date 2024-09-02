World Rally-Raid Championship

Lucas Moraes scores third Rally dos Sertoes victory

Credit: FOTOP

The 2024 Rally dos Sertões was a battle of T1+ machines as the Moraes family’s Toyota GR DKR Hiluxes squared off with defending winner Marcelo Gastaldi‘s Century CR7. In the end, Toyota was on top with Lucas Moraes.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver won five of eight stages as well as the Prologue to secure his third win in Brazil’s largest rally raid; he previously claimed the 2019 and 2022 editions. Fellow Hilux driver Adroaldo Weisheimer briefly took the overall lead from Moraes by winning Stage #3 before rolling over the next day; Moraes stopped to attend to Weisheimer but still won the leg anyway.

Gastaldi prevented a full Hilux clean sweep by winning Stage #6, but still trailed Moraes by thirteen minutes. Moraes won the last two days to increase the gap to sixteen. While the last stage was the shortest, literal alarm bells went off when his Hilux lost “a bit of power” with twenty kilometres remaining, but the car was otherwise “perfect” and he reached the finish “without any worries.”

His father Marcos Moraes joined him on the overall podium ahead of Carlos Ambrosio‘s Century CR6.

“Today we just drove along, enjoyed ourselves and that’s it. Sending a kiss to my whole family who must be eager to watch,” Moraes said at the finish of the final stage. “Three-time champion, it’s really exciting.

“Thank you to all of you in the press for covering this and us. Now, we’re going to Brasília to celebrate a lot.”

Although Gastaldi came up short of a repeat, the runner-up added another stout result to the Century CR7, a new T1+ introduced by Century Racing for 2024 that has enjoyed strong performances in China and Morocco. For comparison, Ambrosio’s CR6 is a two-wheel-drive car that competes in the T1.1 subcategory.

The Can-Am Maverick R, another new vehicle to the cross-country realm for 2024, shined by winning the Challenger category with Lelio Carneio with another piloted by Oscar Santos third in class. While it is expected to be homologated by the FIA for international competition in the SSV category in 2025, the Maverick R was permitted by Sertões organisers for Challenger (which is typically reserved for race-built prototype side-by-sides).

Guiga Spinelli missed out on the T1+ podium in the début for his Mitsubishi Triton Ultimate Racing, the first T1+ car for the manufacturer.

Like the four-wheelers, the bike battle was a duel between a 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship regular and the defending Sertões winner. Adrien Metge, normally an SSV co-driver, returned to his roots with a vengeance as he dominated the motorcycle class to score the win on his Yamaha WR450F. His brother Michaël Metge finished sixth in the UTV 2 class as Otávio Hort‘s navigator.

2023 bike victor Mason Klein, also a W2RC veteran, spent much of the rally trying to keep pace with Metge. His hopes of a repeat were dashed in Stage #3 when the centre bolt on his Honda’s triple clamps broke off and caused the handlebars to lock up. He managed to end the race on a high note by winning the last stage.

Klein’s previous team DM Workshop fell short of the top five overall as Guilherme Bissotto was eleven minutes back of Klein’s Honda team-mate Martin Duplessis.

Another W2RC competitor won in Quads as Marcelo Medeiros beat Felipe Viana by nearly three hours.

Seven riders took part as Malle Moto riders who raced without assistance from crews. Jean Michel Zuchelli, who had TXAI Rally Team prepare the bike in advance, was the best finisher of the group. All but one had motorcycles from TXAI, with Marco Aurelio Lehmkuhl being the exception as he was on a Husqvarna 701 Enduro, a far more powerful model than the traditional 450cc rally raid bikes. Still, Lehmkuhl was not the only person with a non-rally bike, let alone solo, as Felipe Pereira used a Husqvarna TE 300 enduro bike. Felipe Limonta entered the rally on a Honda Sahara 300 adventure motorcycle.

The first stage was cancelled due to a collapsed bridge.

2024 route

StageStartFinishSelective SectionsRoad SectionsDate
1BrasíliaFormosa236 km291 km24 August
2FormosaSanta Maria da Vitória433 km237 km25 August
3Santa Maria da VitóriaLuís Eduardo Magalhães336 km50 km26 August
4Luís Eduardo MagalhãesLuís Eduardo Magalhães418 km16 km27 August
5Luís Eduardo MagalhãesLuís Eduardo Magalhães263 km30 km28 August
6Luís Eduardo MagalhãesFormosa218 km416 km29 August
7FormosaFormosa349 km148 km30 August
8FormosaBrasília133 km130 km31 August

Stage winners

StageCarTimeUTVTimeMotoTime
1Stage cancelledN/AStage cancelledN/AStage cancelledN/A
2Lucas Moraes3:09:28.51Rodrigo Varela6:14:16.08Adrien Metge6:02:57.35
3Adroaldo Weisheimer4:30:52.86Tomas Luza4:43:59.35Adrien Metge4:34:34.28
4Lucas Moraes2:15:51.96Bruno Varela5:20:40.97Adrien Metge5:11:33.87
5Lucas Moraes5:02:49.85Rodrigo Varela2:58:55.57Martin Duplessis2:54:35.74
6Marcelo Gastaldi3:15:00.29Ze Helio3:09:17.55Adrien Metge3:09:25.26
7Lucas Moraes4:36:45.81Francesco Franciosi34:43:36Adrien Metge4:40:03.74
8Lucas Moraes1:27:53.75Ze Helio1:30:41.62Mason Klein1:29:14.93

Overall results

Car

FinishClass FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleClassTimeMargin
11323Lucas MoraesKaíque BentivoglioToyota Gazoo Racing / MEM MotorsportToyota GR DKR HiluxUltimate T1+24:21:50.30Leader
22301Marcelo GastaldiCadu SachsBaja TekCentury CR7Ultimate T1+24:37:56.96+ 16:06.66
33308Marcos MoraesFabio PedrosoMEM MotorsportToyota Hilux OverdriveUltimate T1+24:51:44.43+ 29:54.13
41348Carlos AmbrosioLuiz PoliBaja TekCentury CR6Ultimate T1.125:18:29.67+ 56:39.37
52318Luiz NacifErick RochaX Rally TeamFord RangerUltimate T1.125:52:58.64+ 1:31:08.34
61320Alex BuchheimMiguel FalcaoR.Mattheis MotorsportBuggy Giaffone V8Ultimate BR26:00:07.72+ 1:38:17.42
72332José SilmarAlyson AntunesX Rally TeamFord RangerUltimate BR26:07:56.65+ 1:46:06.35
83331Flavio LunardiFred BudtikevitzX Rally Team / Bulldog RacingFord RangerUltimate T1.126:18:35.16+ 1:56:44.86
93326Pedro PradoJoseane KoerichX Rally TeamFord RangerUltimate BR26:31:37.38+ 2:09:47.08
101321Lelio CarneiroWeberth MoreiraFifi Rally TeamCan-Am Maverick RChallenger26:40:53.31+ 2:19:03.01
114351Paulo GoesJefferson TeixeiraSFI CHIPS Rally TeamFord RangerUltimate BR26:46:04.08+ 2:24:13.78
122330Gualter BarrosJoão Pedro RéGugelmin RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Challenger27:09:34.13+ 2:36:21.55
133391Oscar SantosMirna MartinezCotton RacingCan-Am Maverick RChallenger27:09:34.13+ 2:47:43.83
144311Glauber FontouraFabricio BianchiniFD Rally TeamToyota HiluxUltimate T1.127:31:55.69+ 3:10:05.39
154310Guiga SpinelliPaulo FiuzaMitsubishi Motors Brasil / Spinelli RacingMitsubishi Triton Ultimate RacingUltimate T1+28:50:45.15+ 4:28:54.85
161342Rodrigo BattistelGiovani BordinMSL MotorsportPolaris RZR Pro R UltimateSSV29:25:06.445:03:16.+ 14
175365Alessandro TozoniChristina XavierFaster Rally TeamCaype T-RexUltimate BR29:33:03.955:11:13.65
186360Mario MarcondesArtemio NetaBraço Curto MotorSportMitsubishi L200 EvolutionUltimate BR29:41:29.07+ 5:19:38.77
191371Cristiano RochaAnderson GeraldiAccert CompetiçõesMitsuishi Triton CRUltimate Pro29:42:40.48+ 5:20:50.18
201390Ricardo MaiaCelso WatashiCajupi Rally TeamMitsubishi Triton ERUltimate SP30:03:23.50+ 5:41:33.20
212388Gunter HinkelmannWeidner MoreiraMSL MotorsportPolaris RZR Pro R UltimateSSV30:06:02.44+ 5:44:12.14
222356Filipe Maciel MirandaRodrigo FaiadMol RacingMitsubishi Triton ERUltimate SP30:08:35.61+ 5:46:34.31
231341Renato VianaFelipe CancadoAccert CompetiçõesMitsubishi Triton Sport RStock30:26:52.40+ 6:05:20.10
242381Felipe MarçalDalmo BergantinAccert CompetiçõesMitsubishi Triton Sport RStock30:5:20.49+ 6:23:30.19
252345Victor PudellClaudemir HubnerAccert / Caçador Jeep ClubeSherpa ProtótipoUltimate Pro32:20:41.35+ 7:58:51.05
264333Igor MeloRodrigo MelloTR2 PowersportsCan-Am Maverick RChallenger33:09:24.52+ 8:47:34.22
273367Jose Carlos SchorrJose Carlos Bondan SchorrBertolini RacingMitsubishi Triton Sport RStock33:22:25.70+ 9:00:35.40
284361Daniel AnaniasAnderson BrandãoAccert CompetiçõesMitsubishi Triton Sport RStock33:35:22.73+ 9:13:32.44
293317Alessander MonteiroAlexandre RechFaster Rally TeamMitsubishi Triton ERUltimate SP33:43:04.47+ 9:21:14.17
305346Frederico MolFernando AbeMol RacingMitsubishi Triton Sport RStock34:43:31.58+ 10:21:41.28
315335Leonardo StatterJoel KravtchenkoBraço Curto MotorSportMitsubishi Triton RSUltimate T1.138:03:00.53+ 13:41:10.23
327307Paulo PichiniPaulo SimoesGo2 Next Rally TeamMitsubishi L200Ultimate BR44:30:43.56+ 20:08:53.26
333325Bartolomeu NunesJoaquim BicudaAccert CompetiçõesMitsubishi L200 EvolutionUltimate Pro50:35:02.37+ 26:13:12.07
344377Fabio VerasMarcus Vinicius SilvaCadasso RacingMitsubishi Triton ERUltimate SP52:24:52.67+ 28:03:02.37
356337Paulo BertoliniAnderson BertoliniBertolini RacingMitsubishi Triton Sport RStock55:16:42.54+ 54:52.24
367338Joselio BarretoLeonardo CostaBertolini RacingMitsubishi Triton Sport RStock61:36:32.12+ 37:14;41.82
378304Pedro QueiroloLauro SobreiraR.Mattheis MotorsportBuggy Giaffone V8Ultimate BR65:47:30.17+ 41:25:39.87
385340Adroaldo WeisheimerBeco AndreottiX Rally TeamToyota HiluxUltimate T1+80:19:03.74+ 55:57:13.44
394369Otávio Enz FilhoRodrigo KhezanMol RacingMitsubishi TritonUltimate BR97:00:00.00+ 72:38:09.70
406358Luiz ManaraLeonardo TellesBraço Curto MotorSportFord RangerUltimate T1.1105:45:00.00+ 81:23:09.70

UTV

FinishClass FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleClassTimeMargin
11101Denisio do NascimentoGunnar DumsBompack RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 128:50:06.62Leader
22108Ze HelioJulio Cesar ZavattiZé E Os CarasCan-Am Maverick RUTV 129:07:43.00+ 17:36.38
33110Bruno VarelaBruno VarelaVarela Can-Am Monster EnergyCan-Am Maverick RUTV 129:13:38.17+ 23:31.55
44109Tomas LuzaTomas LuzaCotton RacingPolaris RZR Pro RUTV 129:17:04.67+ 26:58.05
51188Felipe FragaEduardo BampiDango RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 229:19:39.06+ 29:32.44
65122Thiago FragaMarcelo RitterDango RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 129:27:51.53+ 37:44.91
76134Bruno ContiJhonatan ArdigoLuppi RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 129:34:51.18+ 44:44.56
81123Jorge WaghenführHumberto RibieroLife Sil RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over 4529:35:04.44+ 44:57.82
91169Ricardo BassoWellington RezendeDango RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over Pro29:35:40.2545:33.63
102182Conrado MatsumotoAndre MunhozCotton RacingCan-Am Maverick RUTV 229:37:56.58+ 47:49.96
112165Adriano BenvenuttiIvo MayerTransben RacingCan-Am Maverick ROver Pro29:39:19.70+ 49:13.08
123114Pedro MacDowellDaniel SpolidorioPolaris Factory Racing Brasil / Cotton RacingPolaris RZR Pro RUTV 229:45:00.84+ 54:54.22
134130Leonardo BelezaSolon MondesQuadritecPolaris RZR Pro RUTV 229:47:15.12+ 57:08.50
145161Julio Cesar BonottoBruno TesserChico RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 229:55:00.33+ 1:04:53.71
156170Otávio HortMichaël MetgeMH Racing / HPS RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 229:58:50.93+ 1:08:44.31
167162Daniel MahseredjianGonçalo GuedeGugelmin RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 130:05:55.05+ 1:15:48.43
173160Julio CapuaEmerson CavassinT+A Rally TeamPolaris RZR Pro ROver Pro30:23:33.71+ 1:33:27.09
188111João Pedro FranciosiCesar CalandroCotton RacingPolaris RZR Pro RUTV 130:23:35.72+ 1:33:29.10
191155Nadimir KayserRobson SchuinkaChico RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over 5530:27:44.64+ 1:37:38.02
207164Matheus GerminianiJoão AlbertoDango RacingPolaris RZR Pro RUTV 230:49:42.82+ 1:59:36.23
218151Valentina FranciosiAdeilton SantosCotton RacingPolaris RZR Pro RUTV 230:59:50.79+ 2:09:44.17
222148Vilson ThomasRafael PereiraMainha RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over 5531:02:31.70+ 2:12:25.08
233156Hermann SchererTomas VizzotoGHS Grandtec RacingPolaris RZR Pro ROver 5531:11:50.11+ 2:21:43.49
244146Leandro TorresLourival RoldanT+A Rally TeamPolaris RZR Pro ROver Pro31:37:26.44+ 2:27:19.82
252154Ygor MouraArthur CarneiroVarela Rally TeamCan-Am Maverick X3Over 4531:25:44.44+ 2:35:37.82
269233Nelson Piquet Jr.Frelipe BianchiniGugelmin RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 231:27:45.30+ 2:37:38.68
273150Leandro FracassiSidnei OkutaniCototnCan-Am Maverick X3Over 4531:31:36.07+ 2:41:29.45
284175Leandro MokfaGabriel Dall AgnolDango RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over 4531:33:01.06+ 2:42:54.44
295116Ivan KuhnenRafael EspindolaFifi Rally Team / Vigifort RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over Pro31:41:20.72+ :1:14.10
301149Milton JuniorRogerio AlmeidaBox AdventureCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 331:41:32.02+ 2:51:25.40
3110167Christian KlawaRicardo de CastroKD RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 231:45:29.07+ 2:55:22.45
324258Tomaz SantosClaudio RieserHPS RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over 5531:59:34.40+ 3:09;27.78
332125Michel FalqueiroIgor QuirrenbachHPS RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 332:04:14.29+ 3:14:07.67
345126Rufino NetoRenan FelixProhospital Rally TeamCan-Am Maverick X3Over 4532:06:44.04+ 3:16:37.42
353190Alfeu de CastroFabio MachadoBlackbird Rally TeamCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 332:10:53.34+ 3:20:6.72
365145Helena DeyamaCristina StarlingMusa / Rally Brasil RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over 5532:14:29.92+ 3:24:23.30
376196Edson SilveiraCesinha PereiraDust RallyteamCan-Am Maverick X3Over 4532:34:01.27+ 3:43:54.65
384168Breno FerreiraRamon SacilottiStels BrasilCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 332:37:08.65+ 3:47:02.03
3911133Roberto KellerRoberto SpessattoDango RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 232:41:27+ 3:51:35.65
409119Francesco FranciosiEgon FranciosiCotton RacingCan-Am Maverick RUTV 132:48:12.58+ 3:58:05.96
4110112Denisio CasariniBreno RezendeCan-Am FactoryCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 132:56:57.03+ 4:06:50.41
4211103Fabio PirondiEnio BozzanoCotton RacingCan-Am Maverick RUTV 133:01:33.34+ 4:11:26.72
436128Wander GarcezJose TommasoPodium RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over 5533:19:42.64+ 4:29:36.02
446118Maxwell FernandesCaio SpolidorioVarela Rally TeamCan-Am Maverick X3Over Pro33:29:05.21+ 4:38:58.59
457135Luiz ParenteRicardo AmorimSmart Rally TeamCan-Am Maverick X3Over 5533:35:28.70+ 4:45:22.08
4612197Sasha FenestrazStephanie FenestrazVarela Rally TeamCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 233:41:01.76+ 4:450:55.4
4713140Thiago TorresEduardo ShigaVarela Rally TeamCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 233:4407.76+ 4:54:01.14
485242Guilherme CaioTiago FantozziT+A Rally TeamPolaris RZR Pro RUTV 333:44:37.62+ 4:54:31.00
496172Rodrigo BianchiniFabio ZellerRally BrasilCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 333:46:36.52+ 4:56:29.90
507208Patricia PalmaAlison PedrosoMEM MotorsportPolaris RZR Pro ROver 4533:50:27.46+ 5:00:20.84
518192Arnaldo MonteiroNuno MoraisGugelmin RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over 5534:07:07.15+ 5:17:00.53
529129Silvio MartinsWinicius MartinsMega Jet RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over 5534:17:34.85+ 5:27:28.23
5312121Gabriel VarelaGuilherme HolandaVarela Can-Am Monster EnergyCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 134:18:48.95+ 5:28:42.33
548179Marcelo RomcyRonaldo WIllianCaca LeguasCan-Am Maverick X3Over 4534:35:22.40+ 5:45:15.78
5514136Dio de MesquitaDeco MunizKadoo RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 234:50:04.97+ 5:59:58.35
569187Daniel RibeiroPaulo AlcantaraCaca LeguasCan-Am Maverick X3Over 4534:58:10.25+ 6:08:03.63
577158Vinicius JoseFlavio BisiBianchini RallyCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 335:17:18.42+ 6:27:11.80
588174George RobinsonBrendan RowanDango RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 335:34:25.46+ 6:44:18.84
5915144Heron FranciosiIradi BiasuzDango RacingPolaris RZR Pro RUTV 235:36:09.42+ 6:46:02.80
6016191João Carlos QuintinoMarco Aurelio dos SantosGugelmin RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 235:48:25.80+ 6:58:19.18
619195Claudio SalomaoAlfredo MoorSano RallyCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 336:09:02.50+ 7:18:55.88
6210141Rui GengnagelLuis VensonRodada RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over 4536:29:33.76+ 7:39:27.14
6310173Claudio BienemannLeonardo IshizukaDust RallyteamCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 336:32:48.91+ 7:42:42.29
6417183Paulo Closs Jr.Vitor ClossDango RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 237:27:06.48+ 8:36:59.86
6511253Wellington CostaJoão Luis StalSmart Rally TeamCan-Am Maverick X3Over 4537:31:28.44+ 8:41:21.82
6613104Jean AzevedaIdali BosseT+A Rally TeamPolaris RZR Pro RUTV 137:32:00.93+ 8:41:54.31
6718184Rodrigo VilhenaPaulo MedinaDango RacingPolaris RZR Pro RUTV 237:37:14.06+ 8:46:07.44
6812157Ronaldo ImayRictor RibeiroJalapão Rally Team / Dango RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over 4538:01:32.70+ 9:11:26.08
6914102Rodrigo VarelaMatheus MazzeiVarela Can-Am Monster EnergyCan-Am Maverick RUTV 138:22:26.09+ 9:2:19.47
7010199Raoul FeneztrazRicardo TorlaschiVarela Rally TeamCan-Am Maverick X3Over 5539:19:10.69+ 10:29:04.07
7119147Daniel TrecentiAndre BallaThomriss TS Racing / HPS RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 240:33:01.36+ 11:42:54.74
727120Reinaldo VarelaTulio TaniguchiVarela Can-Am Monster EnergyCan-Am Maverick ROver Pro40:58:17.3+ 12:08:10.71
7311152Leonardo CollierAntonio ModestoBox AdventureCan-Am Maverick X3Over 5541:28:22.96+ 12:38:16.34
7411177Andre CostaOsmar de MendoncaRally BrasilCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 341:32:08.98+ 14:42:02.36
758117Rodrigo LuppiMaikel JustoLuppi RacingCan-Am Maverick ROver Pro42:27:49.26+ 13:37:42.64
7612132Fabio BealMarlon KnollMegatej / Four Rally TeamCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 342:43:04.30+ 13:52:57.68
7713185Nuno CorvoFernando ImperatriceVarela Rally TeamCan-Am Maverick X3Over 4543:17:58.08+ 14:27:51.46
7820181Fabio RuedigerJoão Victor RibeiroDango RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 243:49:22.32+ 14:59:15.70
7912137Zeca SawayaMinae MiyautiCotton RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over 554(:51:48.41+ 21:01:41.79
8014178Ricardo VieiraArtur TeixeiraDango RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over 4550:02:50.01+ 21:12:43.39
8115127Filipe RochaLeo MagalhaesCotton RacingCan-Am Maverick RUTV 152:28:17.47+ 23:38:10.85
829166Carlos de CastroAlvaro AmaranteDango RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over Pro52:56:12.31+ 24:06:05.69
8310186Nelson BeiroRicardo PorémGugelmin RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over Pro55:00:49.7+ 26:10:43.08
8413194Marcus MendesKaitson de BritolMalu RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over 5568:27:29.96+ 39:37:34
8513193Ezequiel MartinsRodrigo OuzaMega Jet RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 372:49:07.44+ 43:59:00.82
8616171Marcos MiottoVitor SiqueiraDust RallyteamCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 173:30:00.00+ 44:39:53.38
8717105Andre HortHenry RitterMH RacingCan-Am Maverick X3UTV 175:06:48.63+ 46:16:42.01
8818115Tata XavierNeurivan CaladoCotton RacingPolaris RZR Pro RUTV 176:40:00.00+ 47:49:53.38
8911106Cristiano BatistaFausto MotaTransmaquinas / HPS RacingCan-Am Maverick X3Over Pro81:30:00.00+ 52:39:53.38

Moto

FinishClass FinishNumberRiderTeamVehicleClassTimeMargin
112Adrien MetgeYamaha IMS Rally TeamYamaha WR450FMoto 128:06:23.49Leader
221Mason KleinHonda Racing BrasilHonda CRF450RXMoto 128:17:04.45+ 10:40.96
314Gabriel SoaresHonda Racing BrasilHonda CRF450RXMoto 228:59:14.50+ 52:51.01
425Gabriel BruningYamaha IMS Rally TeamYamaha WR450FMoto 229:06:21.67+ 59:58.18
533Martin DuplessisHonda Racing BrasilHonda CRF450RXMoto 129:37:15.47+ 1:30:51.98
6322Guilherme BissottoYamaha IMS Rally TeamYamaha WR450FMoto 229:48:41.87+ 1:42:18.38
7467Rolando AlfredoTXAI Rally TeamKTM 450 Rally ReplicaMoto 231:04:58.44+ 2:58:34.95
8536João FornazariDM WorkshopSherco 450 SEFMoto 231:42:10.40+ 3:35:46.91
9616Cristhiano PressiDM WorkshopGasGas RX 450F ReplicaMoto 232:02:46.39+ 3:56:22.90
1017Tiago WernersbachHonda Racing BrasilHonda CRF250FMoto Brasil32:04:20.23+ 3:57:56.74
11137Luciano de MenezesMattos Racing RallyHonda CRF450RXMoto Over 4532:43:53.76+ 4:37:30.27
121100Marcelo MedeirosTaguatur Racing TeamYamaha Raptor 700Quad32:55:44.37+ 4:4:20.88
13428Rodrigo SallumOs Amigos / DM WorkshopKTM 450 Rally ReplicaMoto 132:58:31.42+ 4:52:07.93
14212Moara SacilottoDM WorkshopYamaha WR450FMoto Over 4533:32:47.02+ 5:26:23.53
15123Augusto SartoriGatto RacingHonda CRF450RXMoto 333:34:38.70+ 5:28:15.21
16351Cesar BogoBianchini RallyHusqvarna FE 501Moto Over 4533:37:57.40+ 5:31:33.91
17258Jean Michel ZuchelliTXAI Rally Team*Honda CRF450RXMoto 334:12:32.54+ 6:06:09.05
1856Ricardo MartinsYamaha IMS Rally TeamYamaha WR450FMoto 134:18:07.34+ 6:11:43.85
19430Franklin MarquesGo RacingKTM 450 EXC-FMoto Over 4534:20:41.18+ 6:14:17.69
20253Felipe VianaQuadri RacingYamaha Raptor 700Quad35:30:20.54+ 7:23:57.05
21349Giovanni de CastroQuadri RacingYamaha Raptor 700Quad35:53:02.21+ 7:46:38.72
22710Cristian SchererYamaha IMS Rally TeamYamaha WR450FMoto 235:54:52.31+ 7:48:28.62
23631Janaina SouzaMSL MotorsportYamaha Ténéré 700Moto 135:58:50.87+ 7:52:27.38
24333Daniel GattoGatto RacingHonda CRF450RXMoto 336:44:15.97+ 8:37:52.48
25213Marcelo MolognoniMattos Racing RallyHonda CRF250FMoto Brasil36:48:03.61+ 8:41:40.12
26371Milton MedinaDust / TerremotosHonda CRF250FMoto Brasil37:19:45.65+ 9:13:22.16
27517Adão LemosDM WorkshopKTM 450 EXC-FMoto Over 4537:34:09.60+ 9:27:46.11
28427Claudiney CoutoMattos Racing RallyHonda CRF450RXMoto 338:20:59.44+ 10:14:35.95
29889Bruno LelesUse Motos Rally TeamYamaha WR450FMoto 239:40;41.91+ 11:34:18.42
30959Marco Aurelio LehmkuhlBritsul Rally Team*Husqvarna 701 EnduroMoto 240:24:31.99+ + 12:18:08.50
31450Christian CostantiTXAI Rally TeamHonda CRF250FMoto Brasil41:27:25.53+ 13:21:02.04
32520Thiago FeitosaTXAI Rally Team*Honda CRF250FMoto Brasil42:05:13.13+ 13:58:49.64
33440Helio PessoaPlante RacingYamaha Raptor 700Quad42:07:42.89+ 14:01:19.40
34655Ederson AndreattaTXAI Rally Team*Honda CRF250FMoto Brasil45:28:40.47+ 17:22:16.98
35545Wescley DutraQuadri RacingYamaha Raptor 700Quad45:49:13.01+ 17:42:49.52
36615Marco Antoni PereiraTXAI Rally Team*Yamaha WR450FMoto Over 4546:29:27.54+ 18:23:04.05
37746Felipe LimontaDM WorkshopHonda Sahara 300 RallyMoto Brasil47:54:36.74+ 19:48:13.25
38735Roberto GattoGatto RacingHonda CRF450RXMoto Over 4548:49:15.40+ 20:42:51.91
39854Rafael GaertnerYamaha IMS Rally TeamYamaha WR450FMoto Over 4559:42:25.63+ 31:36:02.14
40957Ezair BossaDM WorkshopKTM 450 EXC-FMoto Over 4567:19:15.84+ 39:12:52.35
411044Luiz Fernando NuttiAcoxa E Os CanastrasKawasaki KLX450RMoto Over 4568:46:30.90+ 40:40:07.41
421147Ricardo DaufenbachDM WorkshopGasGas RX 450F ReplicaMoto Over 4575:42:35.90+ 47:36:12.41
431026Felipe PereiraTXAI Rally Team*Husqvarna TE 300Moto 275:55:07.65+ 47:48:44.16
441252Kassiano BurtettTXAI Rally Team / MultracingGasGas RX 450F ReplicaMoto Over 4576:04:48.12+ 47:58:24.63
451342Cesar Wilke100% Amigos Rally TeamYamaha WR450FMoto Over 4577:06:56.14+ 49:00:32.65
46514Rummenigge SouzaTXAI Rally Team*Yamaha WR450FMoto 379:39:57.70+ 51:33:34.21
47773Luciano AnacletoTXAI Rally Team / Mud MinersKawasaki KLX450RMoto 180:25:03.99+ 52:8:40.50
48821Francisco de AssisDM WorkshopGasGas RX 450F ReplicaMoto 181:30:00.00+ 53:23:36.51
491456Edson da SilvaTXAI Rally Team / Mud MinersKawasaki KLX450RMoto Over 4582:00:00.00+ 53:53:36.51
501541Marcelo Lira100% Amigos Rally TeamYamaha WR450FMoto Over 4583:00:00.00+ 54:53:36.51
51168Luciano GomesYamaha IMS Rally TeamYamaha WR450FMoto Over 4586:30:00.00+ 58:23:36.51
* – Malle Moto
