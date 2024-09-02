Lucas Moraes scores third Rally dos Sertoes victory

The 2024 Rally dos Sertões was a battle of T1+ machines as the Moraes family’s Toyota GR DKR Hiluxes squared off with defending winner Marcelo Gastaldi‘s Century CR7. In the end, Toyota was on top with Lucas Moraes.
The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver won five of eight stages as well as the Prologue to secure his third win in Brazil’s largest rally raid; he previously claimed the 2019 and 2022 editions. Fellow Hilux driver Adroaldo Weisheimer briefly took the overall lead from Moraes by winning Stage #3 before rolling over the next day; Moraes stopped to attend to Weisheimer but still won the leg anyway.
Gastaldi prevented a full Hilux clean sweep by winning Stage #6, but still trailed Moraes by thirteen minutes. Moraes won the last two days to increase the gap to sixteen. While the last stage was the shortest, literal alarm bells went off when his Hilux lost “a bit of power” with twenty kilometres remaining, but the car was otherwise “perfect” and he reached the finish “without any worries.”
His father Marcos Moraes joined him on the overall podium ahead of Carlos Ambrosio‘s Century CR6.
“Today we just drove along, enjoyed ourselves and that’s it. Sending a kiss to my whole family who must be eager to watch,” Moraes said at the finish of the final stage. “Three-time champion, it’s really exciting.
“Thank you to all of you in the press for covering this and us. Now, we’re going to Brasília to celebrate a lot.”
Although Gastaldi came up short of a repeat, the runner-up added another stout result to the Century CR7, a new T1+ introduced by Century Racing for 2024 that has enjoyed strong performances in China and Morocco. For comparison, Ambrosio’s CR6 is a two-wheel-drive car that competes in the T1.1 subcategory.
The Can-Am Maverick R, another new vehicle to the cross-country realm for 2024, shined by winning the Challenger category with Lelio Carneio with another piloted by Oscar Santos third in class. While it is expected to be homologated by the FIA for international competition in the SSV category in 2025, the Maverick R was permitted by Sertões organisers for Challenger (which is typically reserved for race-built prototype side-by-sides).
Guiga Spinelli missed out on the T1+ podium in the début for his Mitsubishi Triton Ultimate Racing, the first T1+ car for the manufacturer.
Like the four-wheelers, the bike battle was a duel between a 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship regular and the defending Sertões winner. Adrien Metge, normally an SSV co-driver, returned to his roots with a vengeance as he dominated the motorcycle class to score the win on his Yamaha WR450F. His brother Michaël Metge finished sixth in the UTV 2 class as Otávio Hort‘s navigator.
2023 bike victor Mason Klein, also a W2RC veteran, spent much of the rally trying to keep pace with Metge. His hopes of a repeat were dashed in Stage #3 when the centre bolt on his Honda’s triple clamps broke off and caused the handlebars to lock up. He managed to end the race on a high note by winning the last stage.
Klein’s previous team DM Workshop fell short of the top five overall as Guilherme Bissotto was eleven minutes back of Klein’s Honda team-mate Martin Duplessis.
Another W2RC competitor won in Quads as Marcelo Medeiros beat Felipe Viana by nearly three hours.
Seven riders took part as Malle Moto riders who raced without assistance from crews. Jean Michel Zuchelli, who had TXAI Rally Team prepare the bike in advance, was the best finisher of the group. All but one had motorcycles from TXAI, with Marco Aurelio Lehmkuhl being the exception as he was on a Husqvarna 701 Enduro, a far more powerful model than the traditional 450cc rally raid bikes. Still, Lehmkuhl was not the only person with a non-rally bike, let alone solo, as Felipe Pereira used a Husqvarna TE 300 enduro bike. Felipe Limonta entered the rally on a Honda Sahara 300 adventure motorcycle.
The first stage was cancelled due to a collapsed bridge.
2024 route
|Stage
|Start
|Finish
|Selective Sections
|Road Sections
|Date
|1
|Brasília
|Formosa
|236 km
|291 km
|24 August
|2
|Formosa
|Santa Maria da Vitória
|433 km
|237 km
|25 August
|3
|Santa Maria da Vitória
|Luís Eduardo Magalhães
|336 km
|50 km
|26 August
|4
|Luís Eduardo Magalhães
|Luís Eduardo Magalhães
|418 km
|16 km
|27 August
|5
|Luís Eduardo Magalhães
|Luís Eduardo Magalhães
|263 km
|30 km
|28 August
|6
|Luís Eduardo Magalhães
|Formosa
|218 km
|416 km
|29 August
|7
|Formosa
|Formosa
|349 km
|148 km
|30 August
|8
|Formosa
|Brasília
|133 km
|130 km
|31 August
Stage winners
|Stage
|Car
|Time
|UTV
|Time
|Moto
|Time
|1
|Stage cancelled
|N/A
|Stage cancelled
|N/A
|Stage cancelled
|N/A
|2
|Lucas Moraes
|3:09:28.51
|Rodrigo Varela
|6:14:16.08
|Adrien Metge
|6:02:57.35
|3
|Adroaldo Weisheimer
|4:30:52.86
|Tomas Luza
|4:43:59.35
|Adrien Metge
|4:34:34.28
|4
|Lucas Moraes
|2:15:51.96
|Bruno Varela
|5:20:40.97
|Adrien Metge
|5:11:33.87
|5
|Lucas Moraes
|5:02:49.85
|Rodrigo Varela
|2:58:55.57
|Martin Duplessis
|2:54:35.74
|6
|Marcelo Gastaldi
|3:15:00.29
|Ze Helio
|3:09:17.55
|Adrien Metge
|3:09:25.26
|7
|Lucas Moraes
|4:36:45.81
|Francesco Franciosi
|34:43:36
|Adrien Metge
|4:40:03.74
|8
|Lucas Moraes
|1:27:53.75
|Ze Helio
|1:30:41.62
|Mason Klein
|1:29:14.93
Overall results
Car
|Finish
|Class Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Class
|Time
|Margin
|1
|1
|323
|Lucas Moraes
|Kaíque Bentivoglio
|Toyota Gazoo Racing / MEM Motorsport
|Toyota GR DKR Hilux
|Ultimate T1+
|24:21:50.30
|Leader
|2
|2
|301
|Marcelo Gastaldi
|Cadu Sachs
|Baja Tek
|Century CR7
|Ultimate T1+
|24:37:56.96
|+ 16:06.66
|3
|3
|308
|Marcos Moraes
|Fabio Pedroso
|MEM Motorsport
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|Ultimate T1+
|24:51:44.43
|+ 29:54.13
|4
|1
|348
|Carlos Ambrosio
|Luiz Poli
|Baja Tek
|Century CR6
|Ultimate T1.1
|25:18:29.67
|+ 56:39.37
|5
|2
|318
|Luiz Nacif
|Erick Rocha
|X Rally Team
|Ford Ranger
|Ultimate T1.1
|25:52:58.64
|+ 1:31:08.34
|6
|1
|320
|Alex Buchheim
|Miguel Falcao
|R.Mattheis Motorsport
|Buggy Giaffone V8
|Ultimate BR
|26:00:07.72
|+ 1:38:17.42
|7
|2
|332
|José Silmar
|Alyson Antunes
|X Rally Team
|Ford Ranger
|Ultimate BR
|26:07:56.65
|+ 1:46:06.35
|8
|3
|331
|Flavio Lunardi
|Fred Budtikevitz
|X Rally Team / Bulldog Racing
|Ford Ranger
|Ultimate T1.1
|26:18:35.16
|+ 1:56:44.86
|9
|3
|326
|Pedro Prado
|Joseane Koerich
|X Rally Team
|Ford Ranger
|Ultimate BR
|26:31:37.38
|+ 2:09:47.08
|10
|1
|321
|Lelio Carneiro
|Weberth Moreira
|Fifi Rally Team
|Can-Am Maverick R
|Challenger
|26:40:53.31
|+ 2:19:03.01
|11
|4
|351
|Paulo Goes
|Jefferson Teixeira
|SFI CHIPS Rally Team
|Ford Ranger
|Ultimate BR
|26:46:04.08
|+ 2:24:13.78
|12
|2
|330
|Gualter Barros
|João Pedro Ré
|Gugelmin Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Challenger
|27:09:34.13
|+ 2:36:21.55
|13
|3
|391
|Oscar Santos
|Mirna Martinez
|Cotton Racing
|Can-Am Maverick R
|Challenger
|27:09:34.13
|+ 2:47:43.83
|14
|4
|311
|Glauber Fontoura
|Fabricio Bianchini
|FD Rally Team
|Toyota Hilux
|Ultimate T1.1
|27:31:55.69
|+ 3:10:05.39
|15
|4
|310
|Guiga Spinelli
|Paulo Fiuza
|Mitsubishi Motors Brasil / Spinelli Racing
|Mitsubishi Triton Ultimate Racing
|Ultimate T1+
|28:50:45.15
|+ 4:28:54.85
|16
|1
|342
|Rodrigo Battistel
|Giovani Bordin
|MSL Motorsport
|Polaris RZR Pro R Ultimate
|SSV
|29:25:06.44
|5:03:16.+ 14
|17
|5
|365
|Alessandro Tozoni
|Christina Xavier
|Faster Rally Team
|Caype T-Rex
|Ultimate BR
|29:33:03.95
|5:11:13.65
|18
|6
|360
|Mario Marcondes
|Artemio Neta
|Braço Curto MotorSport
|Mitsubishi L200 Evolution
|Ultimate BR
|29:41:29.07
|+ 5:19:38.77
|19
|1
|371
|Cristiano Rocha
|Anderson Geraldi
|Accert Competições
|Mitsuishi Triton CR
|Ultimate Pro
|29:42:40.48
|+ 5:20:50.18
|20
|1
|390
|Ricardo Maia
|Celso Watashi
|Cajupi Rally Team
|Mitsubishi Triton ER
|Ultimate SP
|30:03:23.50
|+ 5:41:33.20
|21
|2
|388
|Gunter Hinkelmann
|Weidner Moreira
|MSL Motorsport
|Polaris RZR Pro R Ultimate
|SSV
|30:06:02.44
|+ 5:44:12.14
|22
|2
|356
|Filipe Maciel Miranda
|Rodrigo Faiad
|Mol Racing
|Mitsubishi Triton ER
|Ultimate SP
|30:08:35.61
|+ 5:46:34.31
|23
|1
|341
|Renato Viana
|Felipe Cancado
|Accert Competições
|Mitsubishi Triton Sport R
|Stock
|30:26:52.40
|+ 6:05:20.10
|24
|2
|381
|Felipe Marçal
|Dalmo Bergantin
|Accert Competições
|Mitsubishi Triton Sport R
|Stock
|30:5:20.49
|+ 6:23:30.19
|25
|2
|345
|Victor Pudell
|Claudemir Hubner
|Accert / Caçador Jeep Clube
|Sherpa Protótipo
|Ultimate Pro
|32:20:41.35
|+ 7:58:51.05
|26
|4
|333
|Igor Melo
|Rodrigo Mello
|TR2 Powersports
|Can-Am Maverick R
|Challenger
|33:09:24.52
|+ 8:47:34.22
|27
|3
|367
|Jose Carlos Schorr
|Jose Carlos Bondan Schorr
|Bertolini Racing
|Mitsubishi Triton Sport R
|Stock
|33:22:25.70
|+ 9:00:35.40
|28
|4
|361
|Daniel Ananias
|Anderson Brandão
|Accert Competições
|Mitsubishi Triton Sport R
|Stock
|33:35:22.73
|+ 9:13:32.44
|29
|3
|317
|Alessander Monteiro
|Alexandre Rech
|Faster Rally Team
|Mitsubishi Triton ER
|Ultimate SP
|33:43:04.47
|+ 9:21:14.17
|30
|5
|346
|Frederico Mol
|Fernando Abe
|Mol Racing
|Mitsubishi Triton Sport R
|Stock
|34:43:31.58
|+ 10:21:41.28
|31
|5
|335
|Leonardo Statter
|Joel Kravtchenko
|Braço Curto MotorSport
|Mitsubishi Triton RS
|Ultimate T1.1
|38:03:00.53
|+ 13:41:10.23
|32
|7
|307
|Paulo Pichini
|Paulo Simoes
|Go2 Next Rally Team
|Mitsubishi L200
|Ultimate BR
|44:30:43.56
|+ 20:08:53.26
|33
|3
|325
|Bartolomeu Nunes
|Joaquim Bicuda
|Accert Competições
|Mitsubishi L200 Evolution
|Ultimate Pro
|50:35:02.37
|+ 26:13:12.07
|34
|4
|377
|Fabio Veras
|Marcus Vinicius Silva
|Cadasso Racing
|Mitsubishi Triton ER
|Ultimate SP
|52:24:52.67
|+ 28:03:02.37
|35
|6
|337
|Paulo Bertolini
|Anderson Bertolini
|Bertolini Racing
|Mitsubishi Triton Sport R
|Stock
|55:16:42.54
|+ 54:52.24
|36
|7
|338
|Joselio Barreto
|Leonardo Costa
|Bertolini Racing
|Mitsubishi Triton Sport R
|Stock
|61:36:32.12
|+ 37:14;41.82
|37
|8
|304
|Pedro Queirolo
|Lauro Sobreira
|R.Mattheis Motorsport
|Buggy Giaffone V8
|Ultimate BR
|65:47:30.17
|+ 41:25:39.87
|38
|5
|340
|Adroaldo Weisheimer
|Beco Andreotti
|X Rally Team
|Toyota Hilux
|Ultimate T1+
|80:19:03.74
|+ 55:57:13.44
|39
|4
|369
|Otávio Enz Filho
|Rodrigo Khezan
|Mol Racing
|Mitsubishi Triton
|Ultimate BR
|97:00:00.00
|+ 72:38:09.70
|40
|6
|358
|Luiz Manara
|Leonardo Telles
|Braço Curto MotorSport
|Ford Ranger
|Ultimate T1.1
|105:45:00.00
|+ 81:23:09.70
UTV
|Finish
|Class Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Class
|Time
|Margin
|1
|1
|101
|Denisio do Nascimento
|Gunnar Dums
|Bompack Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 1
|28:50:06.62
|Leader
|2
|2
|108
|Ze Helio
|Julio Cesar Zavatti
|Zé E Os Caras
|Can-Am Maverick R
|UTV 1
|29:07:43.00
|+ 17:36.38
|3
|3
|110
|Bruno Varela
|Bruno Varela
|Varela Can-Am Monster Energy
|Can-Am Maverick R
|UTV 1
|29:13:38.17
|+ 23:31.55
|4
|4
|109
|Tomas Luza
|Tomas Luza
|Cotton Racing
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|UTV 1
|29:17:04.67
|+ 26:58.05
|5
|1
|188
|Felipe Fraga
|Eduardo Bampi
|Dango Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 2
|29:19:39.06
|+ 29:32.44
|6
|5
|122
|Thiago Fraga
|Marcelo Ritter
|Dango Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 1
|29:27:51.53
|+ 37:44.91
|7
|6
|134
|Bruno Conti
|Jhonatan Ardigo
|Luppi Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 1
|29:34:51.18
|+ 44:44.56
|8
|1
|123
|Jorge Waghenführ
|Humberto Ribiero
|Life Sil Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 45
|29:35:04.44
|+ 44:57.82
|9
|1
|169
|Ricardo Basso
|Wellington Rezende
|Dango Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over Pro
|29:35:40.25
|45:33.63
|10
|2
|182
|Conrado Matsumoto
|Andre Munhoz
|Cotton Racing
|Can-Am Maverick R
|UTV 2
|29:37:56.58
|+ 47:49.96
|11
|2
|165
|Adriano Benvenutti
|Ivo Mayer
|Transben Racing
|Can-Am Maverick R
|Over Pro
|29:39:19.70
|+ 49:13.08
|12
|3
|114
|Pedro MacDowell
|Daniel Spolidorio
|Polaris Factory Racing Brasil / Cotton Racing
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|UTV 2
|29:45:00.84
|+ 54:54.22
|13
|4
|130
|Leonardo Beleza
|Solon Mondes
|Quadritec
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|UTV 2
|29:47:15.12
|+ 57:08.50
|14
|5
|161
|Julio Cesar Bonotto
|Bruno Tesser
|Chico Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 2
|29:55:00.33
|+ 1:04:53.71
|15
|6
|170
|Otávio Hort
|Michaël Metge
|MH Racing / HPS Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 2
|29:58:50.93
|+ 1:08:44.31
|16
|7
|162
|Daniel Mahseredjian
|Gonçalo Guede
|Gugelmin Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 1
|30:05:55.05
|+ 1:15:48.43
|17
|3
|160
|Julio Capua
|Emerson Cavassin
|T+A Rally Team
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|Over Pro
|30:23:33.71
|+ 1:33:27.09
|18
|8
|111
|João Pedro Franciosi
|Cesar Calandro
|Cotton Racing
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|UTV 1
|30:23:35.72
|+ 1:33:29.10
|19
|1
|155
|Nadimir Kayser
|Robson Schuinka
|Chico Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 55
|30:27:44.64
|+ 1:37:38.02
|20
|7
|164
|Matheus Germiniani
|João Alberto
|Dango Racing
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|UTV 2
|30:49:42.82
|+ 1:59:36.23
|21
|8
|151
|Valentina Franciosi
|Adeilton Santos
|Cotton Racing
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|UTV 2
|30:59:50.79
|+ 2:09:44.17
|22
|2
|148
|Vilson Thomas
|Rafael Pereira
|Mainha Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 55
|31:02:31.70
|+ 2:12:25.08
|23
|3
|156
|Hermann Scherer
|Tomas Vizzoto
|GHS Grandtec Racing
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|Over 55
|31:11:50.11
|+ 2:21:43.49
|24
|4
|146
|Leandro Torres
|Lourival Roldan
|T+A Rally Team
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|Over Pro
|31:37:26.44
|+ 2:27:19.82
|25
|2
|154
|Ygor Moura
|Arthur Carneiro
|Varela Rally Team
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 45
|31:25:44.44
|+ 2:35:37.82
|26
|9
|233
|Nelson Piquet Jr.
|Frelipe Bianchini
|Gugelmin Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 2
|31:27:45.30
|+ 2:37:38.68
|27
|3
|150
|Leandro Fracassi
|Sidnei Okutani
|Cototn
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 45
|31:31:36.07
|+ 2:41:29.45
|28
|4
|175
|Leandro Mokfa
|Gabriel Dall Agnol
|Dango Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 45
|31:33:01.06
|+ 2:42:54.44
|29
|5
|116
|Ivan Kuhnen
|Rafael Espindola
|Fifi Rally Team / Vigifort Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over Pro
|31:41:20.72
|+ :1:14.10
|30
|1
|149
|Milton Junior
|Rogerio Almeida
|Box Adventure
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 3
|31:41:32.02
|+ 2:51:25.40
|31
|10
|167
|Christian Klawa
|Ricardo de Castro
|KD Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 2
|31:45:29.07
|+ 2:55:22.45
|32
|4
|258
|Tomaz Santos
|Claudio Rieser
|HPS Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 55
|31:59:34.40
|+ 3:09;27.78
|33
|2
|125
|Michel Falqueiro
|Igor Quirrenbach
|HPS Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 3
|32:04:14.29
|+ 3:14:07.67
|34
|5
|126
|Rufino Neto
|Renan Felix
|Prohospital Rally Team
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 45
|32:06:44.04
|+ 3:16:37.42
|35
|3
|190
|Alfeu de Castro
|Fabio Machado
|Blackbird Rally Team
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 3
|32:10:53.34
|+ 3:20:6.72
|36
|5
|145
|Helena Deyama
|Cristina Starling
|Musa / Rally Brasil Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 55
|32:14:29.92
|+ 3:24:23.30
|37
|6
|196
|Edson Silveira
|Cesinha Pereira
|Dust Rallyteam
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 45
|32:34:01.27
|+ 3:43:54.65
|38
|4
|168
|Breno Ferreira
|Ramon Sacilotti
|Stels Brasil
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 3
|32:37:08.65
|+ 3:47:02.03
|39
|11
|133
|Roberto Keller
|Roberto Spessatto
|Dango Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 2
|32:41:27
|+ 3:51:35.65
|40
|9
|119
|Francesco Franciosi
|Egon Franciosi
|Cotton Racing
|Can-Am Maverick R
|UTV 1
|32:48:12.58
|+ 3:58:05.96
|41
|10
|112
|Denisio Casarini
|Breno Rezende
|Can-Am Factory
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 1
|32:56:57.03
|+ 4:06:50.41
|42
|11
|103
|Fabio Pirondi
|Enio Bozzano
|Cotton Racing
|Can-Am Maverick R
|UTV 1
|33:01:33.34
|+ 4:11:26.72
|43
|6
|128
|Wander Garcez
|Jose Tommaso
|Podium Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 55
|33:19:42.64
|+ 4:29:36.02
|44
|6
|118
|Maxwell Fernandes
|Caio Spolidorio
|Varela Rally Team
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over Pro
|33:29:05.21
|+ 4:38:58.59
|45
|7
|135
|Luiz Parente
|Ricardo Amorim
|Smart Rally Team
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 55
|33:35:28.70
|+ 4:45:22.08
|46
|12
|197
|Sasha Fenestraz
|Stephanie Fenestraz
|Varela Rally Team
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 2
|33:41:01.76
|+ 4:450:55.4
|47
|13
|140
|Thiago Torres
|Eduardo Shiga
|Varela Rally Team
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 2
|33:4407.76
|+ 4:54:01.14
|48
|5
|242
|Guilherme Caio
|Tiago Fantozzi
|T+A Rally Team
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|UTV 3
|33:44:37.62
|+ 4:54:31.00
|49
|6
|172
|Rodrigo Bianchini
|Fabio Zeller
|Rally Brasil
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 3
|33:46:36.52
|+ 4:56:29.90
|50
|7
|208
|Patricia Palma
|Alison Pedroso
|MEM Motorsport
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|Over 45
|33:50:27.46
|+ 5:00:20.84
|51
|8
|192
|Arnaldo Monteiro
|Nuno Morais
|Gugelmin Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 55
|34:07:07.15
|+ 5:17:00.53
|52
|9
|129
|Silvio Martins
|Winicius Martins
|Mega Jet Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 55
|34:17:34.85
|+ 5:27:28.23
|53
|12
|121
|Gabriel Varela
|Guilherme Holanda
|Varela Can-Am Monster Energy
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 1
|34:18:48.95
|+ 5:28:42.33
|54
|8
|179
|Marcelo Romcy
|Ronaldo WIllian
|Caca Leguas
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 45
|34:35:22.40
|+ 5:45:15.78
|55
|14
|136
|Dio de Mesquita
|Deco Muniz
|Kadoo Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 2
|34:50:04.97
|+ 5:59:58.35
|56
|9
|187
|Daniel Ribeiro
|Paulo Alcantara
|Caca Leguas
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 45
|34:58:10.25
|+ 6:08:03.63
|57
|7
|158
|Vinicius Jose
|Flavio Bisi
|Bianchini Rally
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 3
|35:17:18.42
|+ 6:27:11.80
|58
|8
|174
|George Robinson
|Brendan Rowan
|Dango Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 3
|35:34:25.46
|+ 6:44:18.84
|59
|15
|144
|Heron Franciosi
|Iradi Biasuz
|Dango Racing
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|UTV 2
|35:36:09.42
|+ 6:46:02.80
|60
|16
|191
|João Carlos Quintino
|Marco Aurelio dos Santos
|Gugelmin Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 2
|35:48:25.80
|+ 6:58:19.18
|61
|9
|195
|Claudio Salomao
|Alfredo Moor
|Sano Rally
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 3
|36:09:02.50
|+ 7:18:55.88
|62
|10
|141
|Rui Gengnagel
|Luis Venson
|Rodada Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 45
|36:29:33.76
|+ 7:39:27.14
|63
|10
|173
|Claudio Bienemann
|Leonardo Ishizuka
|Dust Rallyteam
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 3
|36:32:48.91
|+ 7:42:42.29
|64
|17
|183
|Paulo Closs Jr.
|Vitor Closs
|Dango Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 2
|37:27:06.48
|+ 8:36:59.86
|65
|11
|253
|Wellington Costa
|João Luis Stal
|Smart Rally Team
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 45
|37:31:28.44
|+ 8:41:21.82
|66
|13
|104
|Jean Azeveda
|Idali Bosse
|T+A Rally Team
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|UTV 1
|37:32:00.93
|+ 8:41:54.31
|67
|18
|184
|Rodrigo Vilhena
|Paulo Medina
|Dango Racing
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|UTV 2
|37:37:14.06
|+ 8:46:07.44
|68
|12
|157
|Ronaldo Imay
|Rictor Ribeiro
|Jalapão Rally Team / Dango Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 45
|38:01:32.70
|+ 9:11:26.08
|69
|14
|102
|Rodrigo Varela
|Matheus Mazzei
|Varela Can-Am Monster Energy
|Can-Am Maverick R
|UTV 1
|38:22:26.09
|+ 9:2:19.47
|70
|10
|199
|Raoul Feneztraz
|Ricardo Torlaschi
|Varela Rally Team
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 55
|39:19:10.69
|+ 10:29:04.07
|71
|19
|147
|Daniel Trecenti
|Andre Balla
|Thomriss TS Racing / HPS Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 2
|40:33:01.36
|+ 11:42:54.74
|72
|7
|120
|Reinaldo Varela
|Tulio Taniguchi
|Varela Can-Am Monster Energy
|Can-Am Maverick R
|Over Pro
|40:58:17.3
|+ 12:08:10.71
|73
|11
|152
|Leonardo Collier
|Antonio Modesto
|Box Adventure
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 55
|41:28:22.96
|+ 12:38:16.34
|74
|11
|177
|Andre Costa
|Osmar de Mendonca
|Rally Brasil
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 3
|41:32:08.98
|+ 14:42:02.36
|75
|8
|117
|Rodrigo Luppi
|Maikel Justo
|Luppi Racing
|Can-Am Maverick R
|Over Pro
|42:27:49.26
|+ 13:37:42.64
|76
|12
|132
|Fabio Beal
|Marlon Knoll
|Megatej / Four Rally Team
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 3
|42:43:04.30
|+ 13:52:57.68
|77
|13
|185
|Nuno Corvo
|Fernando Imperatrice
|Varela Rally Team
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 45
|43:17:58.08
|+ 14:27:51.46
|78
|20
|181
|Fabio Ruediger
|João Victor Ribeiro
|Dango Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 2
|43:49:22.32
|+ 14:59:15.70
|79
|12
|137
|Zeca Sawaya
|Minae Miyauti
|Cotton Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 55
|4(:51:48.41
|+ 21:01:41.79
|80
|14
|178
|Ricardo Vieira
|Artur Teixeira
|Dango Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 45
|50:02:50.01
|+ 21:12:43.39
|81
|15
|127
|Filipe Rocha
|Leo Magalhaes
|Cotton Racing
|Can-Am Maverick R
|UTV 1
|52:28:17.47
|+ 23:38:10.85
|82
|9
|166
|Carlos de Castro
|Alvaro Amarante
|Dango Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over Pro
|52:56:12.31
|+ 24:06:05.69
|83
|10
|186
|Nelson Beiro
|Ricardo Porém
|Gugelmin Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over Pro
|55:00:49.7
|+ 26:10:43.08
|84
|13
|194
|Marcus Mendes
|Kaitson de Britol
|Malu Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over 55
|68:27:29.96
|+ 39:37:34
|85
|13
|193
|Ezequiel Martins
|Rodrigo Ouza
|Mega Jet Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 3
|72:49:07.44
|+ 43:59:00.82
|86
|16
|171
|Marcos Miotto
|Vitor Siqueira
|Dust Rallyteam
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 1
|73:30:00.00
|+ 44:39:53.38
|87
|17
|105
|Andre Hort
|Henry Ritter
|MH Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|UTV 1
|75:06:48.63
|+ 46:16:42.01
|88
|18
|115
|Tata Xavier
|Neurivan Calado
|Cotton Racing
|Polaris RZR Pro R
|UTV 1
|76:40:00.00
|+ 47:49:53.38
|89
|11
|106
|Cristiano Batista
|Fausto Mota
|Transmaquinas / HPS Racing
|Can-Am Maverick X3
|Over Pro
|81:30:00.00
|+ 52:39:53.38
Moto
|Finish
|Class Finish
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Vehicle
|Class
|Time
|Margin
|1
|1
|2
|Adrien Metge
|Yamaha IMS Rally Team
|Yamaha WR450F
|Moto 1
|28:06:23.49
|Leader
|2
|2
|1
|Mason Klein
|Honda Racing Brasil
|Honda CRF450RX
|Moto 1
|28:17:04.45
|+ 10:40.96
|3
|1
|4
|Gabriel Soares
|Honda Racing Brasil
|Honda CRF450RX
|Moto 2
|28:59:14.50
|+ 52:51.01
|4
|2
|5
|Gabriel Bruning
|Yamaha IMS Rally Team
|Yamaha WR450F
|Moto 2
|29:06:21.67
|+ 59:58.18
|5
|3
|3
|Martin Duplessis
|Honda Racing Brasil
|Honda CRF450RX
|Moto 1
|29:37:15.47
|+ 1:30:51.98
|6
|3
|22
|Guilherme Bissotto
|Yamaha IMS Rally Team
|Yamaha WR450F
|Moto 2
|29:48:41.87
|+ 1:42:18.38
|7
|4
|67
|Rolando Alfredo
|TXAI Rally Team
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|Moto 2
|31:04:58.44
|+ 2:58:34.95
|8
|5
|36
|João Fornazari
|DM Workshop
|Sherco 450 SEF
|Moto 2
|31:42:10.40
|+ 3:35:46.91
|9
|6
|16
|Cristhiano Pressi
|DM Workshop
|GasGas RX 450F Replica
|Moto 2
|32:02:46.39
|+ 3:56:22.90
|10
|1
|7
|Tiago Wernersbach
|Honda Racing Brasil
|Honda CRF250F
|Moto Brasil
|32:04:20.23
|+ 3:57:56.74
|11
|1
|37
|Luciano de Menezes
|Mattos Racing Rally
|Honda CRF450RX
|Moto Over 45
|32:43:53.76
|+ 4:37:30.27
|12
|1
|100
|Marcelo Medeiros
|Taguatur Racing Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|Quad
|32:55:44.37
|+ 4:4:20.88
|13
|4
|28
|Rodrigo Sallum
|Os Amigos / DM Workshop
|KTM 450 Rally Replica
|Moto 1
|32:58:31.42
|+ 4:52:07.93
|14
|2
|12
|Moara Sacilotto
|DM Workshop
|Yamaha WR450F
|Moto Over 45
|33:32:47.02
|+ 5:26:23.53
|15
|1
|23
|Augusto Sartori
|Gatto Racing
|Honda CRF450RX
|Moto 3
|33:34:38.70
|+ 5:28:15.21
|16
|3
|51
|Cesar Bogo
|Bianchini Rally
|Husqvarna FE 501
|Moto Over 45
|33:37:57.40
|+ 5:31:33.91
|17
|2
|58
|Jean Michel Zuchelli
|TXAI Rally Team*
|Honda CRF450RX
|Moto 3
|34:12:32.54
|+ 6:06:09.05
|18
|5
|6
|Ricardo Martins
|Yamaha IMS Rally Team
|Yamaha WR450F
|Moto 1
|34:18:07.34
|+ 6:11:43.85
|19
|4
|30
|Franklin Marques
|Go Racing
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|Moto Over 45
|34:20:41.18
|+ 6:14:17.69
|20
|2
|53
|Felipe Viana
|Quadri Racing
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|Quad
|35:30:20.54
|+ 7:23:57.05
|21
|3
|49
|Giovanni de Castro
|Quadri Racing
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|Quad
|35:53:02.21
|+ 7:46:38.72
|22
|7
|10
|Cristian Scherer
|Yamaha IMS Rally Team
|Yamaha WR450F
|Moto 2
|35:54:52.31
|+ 7:48:28.62
|23
|6
|31
|Janaina Souza
|MSL Motorsport
|Yamaha Ténéré 700
|Moto 1
|35:58:50.87
|+ 7:52:27.38
|24
|3
|33
|Daniel Gatto
|Gatto Racing
|Honda CRF450RX
|Moto 3
|36:44:15.97
|+ 8:37:52.48
|25
|2
|13
|Marcelo Molognoni
|Mattos Racing Rally
|Honda CRF250F
|Moto Brasil
|36:48:03.61
|+ 8:41:40.12
|26
|3
|71
|Milton Medina
|Dust / Terremotos
|Honda CRF250F
|Moto Brasil
|37:19:45.65
|+ 9:13:22.16
|27
|5
|17
|Adão Lemos
|DM Workshop
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|Moto Over 45
|37:34:09.60
|+ 9:27:46.11
|28
|4
|27
|Claudiney Couto
|Mattos Racing Rally
|Honda CRF450RX
|Moto 3
|38:20:59.44
|+ 10:14:35.95
|29
|8
|89
|Bruno Leles
|Use Motos Rally Team
|Yamaha WR450F
|Moto 2
|39:40;41.91
|+ 11:34:18.42
|30
|9
|59
|Marco Aurelio Lehmkuhl
|Britsul Rally Team*
|Husqvarna 701 Enduro
|Moto 2
|40:24:31.99
|+ + 12:18:08.50
|31
|4
|50
|Christian Costanti
|TXAI Rally Team
|Honda CRF250F
|Moto Brasil
|41:27:25.53
|+ 13:21:02.04
|32
|5
|20
|Thiago Feitosa
|TXAI Rally Team*
|Honda CRF250F
|Moto Brasil
|42:05:13.13
|+ 13:58:49.64
|33
|4
|40
|Helio Pessoa
|Plante Racing
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|Quad
|42:07:42.89
|+ 14:01:19.40
|34
|6
|55
|Ederson Andreatta
|TXAI Rally Team*
|Honda CRF250F
|Moto Brasil
|45:28:40.47
|+ 17:22:16.98
|35
|5
|45
|Wescley Dutra
|Quadri Racing
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|Quad
|45:49:13.01
|+ 17:42:49.52
|36
|6
|15
|Marco Antoni Pereira
|TXAI Rally Team*
|Yamaha WR450F
|Moto Over 45
|46:29:27.54
|+ 18:23:04.05
|37
|7
|46
|Felipe Limonta
|DM Workshop
|Honda Sahara 300 Rally
|Moto Brasil
|47:54:36.74
|+ 19:48:13.25
|38
|7
|35
|Roberto Gatto
|Gatto Racing
|Honda CRF450RX
|Moto Over 45
|48:49:15.40
|+ 20:42:51.91
|39
|8
|54
|Rafael Gaertner
|Yamaha IMS Rally Team
|Yamaha WR450F
|Moto Over 45
|59:42:25.63
|+ 31:36:02.14
|40
|9
|57
|Ezair Bossa
|DM Workshop
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|Moto Over 45
|67:19:15.84
|+ 39:12:52.35
|41
|10
|44
|Luiz Fernando Nutti
|Acoxa E Os Canastras
|Kawasaki KLX450R
|Moto Over 45
|68:46:30.90
|+ 40:40:07.41
|42
|11
|47
|Ricardo Daufenbach
|DM Workshop
|GasGas RX 450F Replica
|Moto Over 45
|75:42:35.90
|+ 47:36:12.41
|43
|10
|26
|Felipe Pereira
|TXAI Rally Team*
|Husqvarna TE 300
|Moto 2
|75:55:07.65
|+ 47:48:44.16
|44
|12
|52
|Kassiano Burtett
|TXAI Rally Team / Multracing
|GasGas RX 450F Replica
|Moto Over 45
|76:04:48.12
|+ 47:58:24.63
|45
|13
|42
|Cesar Wilke
|100% Amigos Rally Team
|Yamaha WR450F
|Moto Over 45
|77:06:56.14
|+ 49:00:32.65
|46
|5
|14
|Rummenigge Souza
|TXAI Rally Team*
|Yamaha WR450F
|Moto 3
|79:39:57.70
|+ 51:33:34.21
|47
|7
|73
|Luciano Anacleto
|TXAI Rally Team / Mud Miners
|Kawasaki KLX450R
|Moto 1
|80:25:03.99
|+ 52:8:40.50
|48
|8
|21
|Francisco de Assis
|DM Workshop
|GasGas RX 450F Replica
|Moto 1
|81:30:00.00
|+ 53:23:36.51
|49
|14
|56
|Edson da Silva
|TXAI Rally Team / Mud Miners
|Kawasaki KLX450R
|Moto Over 45
|82:00:00.00
|+ 53:53:36.51
|50
|15
|41
|Marcelo Lira
|100% Amigos Rally Team
|Yamaha WR450F
|Moto Over 45
|83:00:00.00
|+ 54:53:36.51
|51
|16
|8
|Luciano Gomes
|Yamaha IMS Rally Team
|Yamaha WR450F
|Moto Over 45
|86:30:00.00
|+ 58:23:36.51