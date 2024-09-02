Lucas Moraes scores third Rally dos Sertoes victory

The 2024 Rally dos Sertões was a battle of T1+ machines as the Moraes family’s Toyota GR DKR Hiluxes squared off with defending winner Marcelo Gastaldi‘s Century CR7. In the end, Toyota was on top with Lucas Moraes.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver won five of eight stages as well as the Prologue to secure his third win in Brazil’s largest rally raid; he previously claimed the 2019 and 2022 editions. Fellow Hilux driver Adroaldo Weisheimer briefly took the overall lead from Moraes by winning Stage #3 before rolling over the next day; Moraes stopped to attend to Weisheimer but still won the leg anyway.

Gastaldi prevented a full Hilux clean sweep by winning Stage #6, but still trailed Moraes by thirteen minutes. Moraes won the last two days to increase the gap to sixteen. While the last stage was the shortest, literal alarm bells went off when his Hilux lost “a bit of power” with twenty kilometres remaining, but the car was otherwise “perfect” and he reached the finish “without any worries.”

His father Marcos Moraes joined him on the overall podium ahead of Carlos Ambrosio‘s Century CR6.

“Today we just drove along, enjoyed ourselves and that’s it. Sending a kiss to my whole family who must be eager to watch,” Moraes said at the finish of the final stage. “Three-time champion, it’s really exciting.

“Thank you to all of you in the press for covering this and us. Now, we’re going to Brasília to celebrate a lot.”

Although Gastaldi came up short of a repeat, the runner-up added another stout result to the Century CR7, a new T1+ introduced by Century Racing for 2024 that has enjoyed strong performances in China and Morocco. For comparison, Ambrosio’s CR6 is a two-wheel-drive car that competes in the T1.1 subcategory.

The Can-Am Maverick R, another new vehicle to the cross-country realm for 2024, shined by winning the Challenger category with Lelio Carneio with another piloted by Oscar Santos third in class. While it is expected to be homologated by the FIA for international competition in the SSV category in 2025, the Maverick R was permitted by Sertões organisers for Challenger (which is typically reserved for race-built prototype side-by-sides).

Guiga Spinelli missed out on the T1+ podium in the début for his Mitsubishi Triton Ultimate Racing, the first T1+ car for the manufacturer.

Like the four-wheelers, the bike battle was a duel between a 2024 World Rally-Raid Championship regular and the defending Sertões winner. Adrien Metge, normally an SSV co-driver, returned to his roots with a vengeance as he dominated the motorcycle class to score the win on his Yamaha WR450F. His brother Michaël Metge finished sixth in the UTV 2 class as Otávio Hort‘s navigator.

2023 bike victor Mason Klein, also a W2RC veteran, spent much of the rally trying to keep pace with Metge. His hopes of a repeat were dashed in Stage #3 when the centre bolt on his Honda’s triple clamps broke off and caused the handlebars to lock up. He managed to end the race on a high note by winning the last stage.

Klein’s previous team DM Workshop fell short of the top five overall as Guilherme Bissotto was eleven minutes back of Klein’s Honda team-mate Martin Duplessis.

Another W2RC competitor won in Quads as Marcelo Medeiros beat Felipe Viana by nearly three hours.

Seven riders took part as Malle Moto riders who raced without assistance from crews. Jean Michel Zuchelli, who had TXAI Rally Team prepare the bike in advance, was the best finisher of the group. All but one had motorcycles from TXAI, with Marco Aurelio Lehmkuhl being the exception as he was on a Husqvarna 701 Enduro, a far more powerful model than the traditional 450cc rally raid bikes. Still, Lehmkuhl was not the only person with a non-rally bike, let alone solo, as Felipe Pereira used a Husqvarna TE 300 enduro bike. Felipe Limonta entered the rally on a Honda Sahara 300 adventure motorcycle.

The first stage was cancelled due to a collapsed bridge.

2024 route

Stage Start Finish Selective Sections Road Sections Date 1 Brasília Formosa 236 km 291 km 24 August 2 Formosa Santa Maria da Vitória 433 km 237 km 25 August 3 Santa Maria da Vitória Luís Eduardo Magalhães 336 km 50 km 26 August 4 Luís Eduardo Magalhães Luís Eduardo Magalhães 418 km 16 km 27 August 5 Luís Eduardo Magalhães Luís Eduardo Magalhães 263 km 30 km 28 August 6 Luís Eduardo Magalhães Formosa 218 km 416 km 29 August 7 Formosa Formosa 349 km 148 km 30 August 8 Formosa Brasília 133 km 130 km 31 August

Stage winners

Stage Car Time UTV Time Moto Time 1 Stage cancelled N/A Stage cancelled N/A Stage cancelled N/A 2 Lucas Moraes 3:09:28.51 Rodrigo Varela 6:14:16.08 Adrien Metge 6:02:57.35 3 Adroaldo Weisheimer 4:30:52.86 Tomas Luza 4:43:59.35 Adrien Metge 4:34:34.28 4 Lucas Moraes 2:15:51.96 Bruno Varela 5:20:40.97 Adrien Metge 5:11:33.87 5 Lucas Moraes 5:02:49.85 Rodrigo Varela 2:58:55.57 Martin Duplessis 2:54:35.74 6 Marcelo Gastaldi 3:15:00.29 Ze Helio 3:09:17.55 Adrien Metge 3:09:25.26 7 Lucas Moraes 4:36:45.81 Francesco Franciosi 34:43:36 Adrien Metge 4:40:03.74 8 Lucas Moraes 1:27:53.75 Ze Helio 1:30:41.62 Mason Klein 1:29:14.93

Overall results

Car

Finish Class Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Class Time Margin 1 1 323 Lucas Moraes Kaíque Bentivoglio Toyota Gazoo Racing / MEM Motorsport Toyota GR DKR Hilux Ultimate T1+ 24:21:50.30 Leader 2 2 301 Marcelo Gastaldi Cadu Sachs Baja Tek Century CR7 Ultimate T1+ 24:37:56.96 + 16:06.66 3 3 308 Marcos Moraes Fabio Pedroso MEM Motorsport Toyota Hilux Overdrive Ultimate T1+ 24:51:44.43 + 29:54.13 4 1 348 Carlos Ambrosio Luiz Poli Baja Tek Century CR6 Ultimate T1.1 25:18:29.67 + 56:39.37 5 2 318 Luiz Nacif Erick Rocha X Rally Team Ford Ranger Ultimate T1.1 25:52:58.64 + 1:31:08.34 6 1 320 Alex Buchheim Miguel Falcao R.Mattheis Motorsport Buggy Giaffone V8 Ultimate BR 26:00:07.72 + 1:38:17.42 7 2 332 José Silmar Alyson Antunes X Rally Team Ford Ranger Ultimate BR 26:07:56.65 + 1:46:06.35 8 3 331 Flavio Lunardi Fred Budtikevitz X Rally Team / Bulldog Racing Ford Ranger Ultimate T1.1 26:18:35.16 + 1:56:44.86 9 3 326 Pedro Prado Joseane Koerich X Rally Team Ford Ranger Ultimate BR 26:31:37.38 + 2:09:47.08 10 1 321 Lelio Carneiro Weberth Moreira Fifi Rally Team Can-Am Maverick R Challenger 26:40:53.31 + 2:19:03.01 11 4 351 Paulo Goes Jefferson Teixeira SFI CHIPS Rally Team Ford Ranger Ultimate BR 26:46:04.08 + 2:24:13.78 12 2 330 Gualter Barros João Pedro Ré Gugelmin Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Challenger 27:09:34.13 + 2:36:21.55 13 3 391 Oscar Santos Mirna Martinez Cotton Racing Can-Am Maverick R Challenger 27:09:34.13 + 2:47:43.83 14 4 311 Glauber Fontoura Fabricio Bianchini FD Rally Team Toyota Hilux Ultimate T1.1 27:31:55.69 + 3:10:05.39 15 4 310 Guiga Spinelli Paulo Fiuza Mitsubishi Motors Brasil / Spinelli Racing Mitsubishi Triton Ultimate Racing Ultimate T1+ 28:50:45.15 + 4:28:54.85 16 1 342 Rodrigo Battistel Giovani Bordin MSL Motorsport Polaris RZR Pro R Ultimate SSV 29:25:06.44 5:03:16.+ 14 17 5 365 Alessandro Tozoni Christina Xavier Faster Rally Team Caype T-Rex Ultimate BR 29:33:03.95 5:11:13.65 18 6 360 Mario Marcondes Artemio Neta Braço Curto MotorSport Mitsubishi L200 Evolution Ultimate BR 29:41:29.07 + 5:19:38.77 19 1 371 Cristiano Rocha Anderson Geraldi Accert Competições Mitsuishi Triton CR Ultimate Pro 29:42:40.48 + 5:20:50.18 20 1 390 Ricardo Maia Celso Watashi Cajupi Rally Team Mitsubishi Triton ER Ultimate SP 30:03:23.50 + 5:41:33.20 21 2 388 Gunter Hinkelmann Weidner Moreira MSL Motorsport Polaris RZR Pro R Ultimate SSV 30:06:02.44 + 5:44:12.14 22 2 356 Filipe Maciel Miranda Rodrigo Faiad Mol Racing Mitsubishi Triton ER Ultimate SP 30:08:35.61 + 5:46:34.31 23 1 341 Renato Viana Felipe Cancado Accert Competições Mitsubishi Triton Sport R Stock 30:26:52.40 + 6:05:20.10 24 2 381 Felipe Marçal Dalmo Bergantin Accert Competições Mitsubishi Triton Sport R Stock 30:5:20.49 + 6:23:30.19 25 2 345 Victor Pudell Claudemir Hubner Accert / Caçador Jeep Clube Sherpa Protótipo Ultimate Pro 32:20:41.35 + 7:58:51.05 26 4 333 Igor Melo Rodrigo Mello TR2 Powersports Can-Am Maverick R Challenger 33:09:24.52 + 8:47:34.22 27 3 367 Jose Carlos Schorr Jose Carlos Bondan Schorr Bertolini Racing Mitsubishi Triton Sport R Stock 33:22:25.70 + 9:00:35.40 28 4 361 Daniel Ananias Anderson Brandão Accert Competições Mitsubishi Triton Sport R Stock 33:35:22.73 + 9:13:32.44 29 3 317 Alessander Monteiro Alexandre Rech Faster Rally Team Mitsubishi Triton ER Ultimate SP 33:43:04.47 + 9:21:14.17 30 5 346 Frederico Mol Fernando Abe Mol Racing Mitsubishi Triton Sport R Stock 34:43:31.58 + 10:21:41.28 31 5 335 Leonardo Statter Joel Kravtchenko Braço Curto MotorSport Mitsubishi Triton RS Ultimate T1.1 38:03:00.53 + 13:41:10.23 32 7 307 Paulo Pichini Paulo Simoes Go2 Next Rally Team Mitsubishi L200 Ultimate BR 44:30:43.56 + 20:08:53.26 33 3 325 Bartolomeu Nunes Joaquim Bicuda Accert Competições Mitsubishi L200 Evolution Ultimate Pro 50:35:02.37 + 26:13:12.07 34 4 377 Fabio Veras Marcus Vinicius Silva Cadasso Racing Mitsubishi Triton ER Ultimate SP 52:24:52.67 + 28:03:02.37 35 6 337 Paulo Bertolini Anderson Bertolini Bertolini Racing Mitsubishi Triton Sport R Stock 55:16:42.54 + 54:52.24 36 7 338 Joselio Barreto Leonardo Costa Bertolini Racing Mitsubishi Triton Sport R Stock 61:36:32.12 + 37:14;41.82 37 8 304 Pedro Queirolo Lauro Sobreira R.Mattheis Motorsport Buggy Giaffone V8 Ultimate BR 65:47:30.17 + 41:25:39.87 38 5 340 Adroaldo Weisheimer Beco Andreotti X Rally Team Toyota Hilux Ultimate T1+ 80:19:03.74 + 55:57:13.44 39 4 369 Otávio Enz Filho Rodrigo Khezan Mol Racing Mitsubishi Triton Ultimate BR 97:00:00.00 + 72:38:09.70 40 6 358 Luiz Manara Leonardo Telles Braço Curto MotorSport Ford Ranger Ultimate T1.1 105:45:00.00 + 81:23:09.70

UTV

Finish Class Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Class Time Margin 1 1 101 Denisio do Nascimento Gunnar Dums Bompack Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 1 28:50:06.62 Leader 2 2 108 Ze Helio Julio Cesar Zavatti Zé E Os Caras Can-Am Maverick R UTV 1 29:07:43.00 + 17:36.38 3 3 110 Bruno Varela Bruno Varela Varela Can-Am Monster Energy Can-Am Maverick R UTV 1 29:13:38.17 + 23:31.55 4 4 109 Tomas Luza Tomas Luza Cotton Racing Polaris RZR Pro R UTV 1 29:17:04.67 + 26:58.05 5 1 188 Felipe Fraga Eduardo Bampi Dango Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 2 29:19:39.06 + 29:32.44 6 5 122 Thiago Fraga Marcelo Ritter Dango Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 1 29:27:51.53 + 37:44.91 7 6 134 Bruno Conti Jhonatan Ardigo Luppi Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 1 29:34:51.18 + 44:44.56 8 1 123 Jorge Waghenführ Humberto Ribiero Life Sil Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 45 29:35:04.44 + 44:57.82 9 1 169 Ricardo Basso Wellington Rezende Dango Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over Pro 29:35:40.25 45:33.63 10 2 182 Conrado Matsumoto Andre Munhoz Cotton Racing Can-Am Maverick R UTV 2 29:37:56.58 + 47:49.96 11 2 165 Adriano Benvenutti Ivo Mayer Transben Racing Can-Am Maverick R Over Pro 29:39:19.70 + 49:13.08 12 3 114 Pedro MacDowell Daniel Spolidorio Polaris Factory Racing Brasil / Cotton Racing Polaris RZR Pro R UTV 2 29:45:00.84 + 54:54.22 13 4 130 Leonardo Beleza Solon Mondes Quadritec Polaris RZR Pro R UTV 2 29:47:15.12 + 57:08.50 14 5 161 Julio Cesar Bonotto Bruno Tesser Chico Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 2 29:55:00.33 + 1:04:53.71 15 6 170 Otávio Hort Michaël Metge MH Racing / HPS Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 2 29:58:50.93 + 1:08:44.31 16 7 162 Daniel Mahseredjian Gonçalo Guede Gugelmin Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 1 30:05:55.05 + 1:15:48.43 17 3 160 Julio Capua Emerson Cavassin T+A Rally Team Polaris RZR Pro R Over Pro 30:23:33.71 + 1:33:27.09 18 8 111 João Pedro Franciosi Cesar Calandro Cotton Racing Polaris RZR Pro R UTV 1 30:23:35.72 + 1:33:29.10 19 1 155 Nadimir Kayser Robson Schuinka Chico Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 55 30:27:44.64 + 1:37:38.02 20 7 164 Matheus Germiniani João Alberto Dango Racing Polaris RZR Pro R UTV 2 30:49:42.82 + 1:59:36.23 21 8 151 Valentina Franciosi Adeilton Santos Cotton Racing Polaris RZR Pro R UTV 2 30:59:50.79 + 2:09:44.17 22 2 148 Vilson Thomas Rafael Pereira Mainha Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 55 31:02:31.70 + 2:12:25.08 23 3 156 Hermann Scherer Tomas Vizzoto GHS Grandtec Racing Polaris RZR Pro R Over 55 31:11:50.11 + 2:21:43.49 24 4 146 Leandro Torres Lourival Roldan T+A Rally Team Polaris RZR Pro R Over Pro 31:37:26.44 + 2:27:19.82 25 2 154 Ygor Moura Arthur Carneiro Varela Rally Team Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 45 31:25:44.44 + 2:35:37.82 26 9 233 Nelson Piquet Jr. Frelipe Bianchini Gugelmin Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 2 31:27:45.30 + 2:37:38.68 27 3 150 Leandro Fracassi Sidnei Okutani Cototn Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 45 31:31:36.07 + 2:41:29.45 28 4 175 Leandro Mokfa Gabriel Dall Agnol Dango Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 45 31:33:01.06 + 2:42:54.44 29 5 116 Ivan Kuhnen Rafael Espindola Fifi Rally Team / Vigifort Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over Pro 31:41:20.72 + :1:14.10 30 1 149 Milton Junior Rogerio Almeida Box Adventure Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 3 31:41:32.02 + 2:51:25.40 31 10 167 Christian Klawa Ricardo de Castro KD Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 2 31:45:29.07 + 2:55:22.45 32 4 258 Tomaz Santos Claudio Rieser HPS Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 55 31:59:34.40 + 3:09;27.78 33 2 125 Michel Falqueiro Igor Quirrenbach HPS Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 3 32:04:14.29 + 3:14:07.67 34 5 126 Rufino Neto Renan Felix Prohospital Rally Team Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 45 32:06:44.04 + 3:16:37.42 35 3 190 Alfeu de Castro Fabio Machado Blackbird Rally Team Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 3 32:10:53.34 + 3:20:6.72 36 5 145 Helena Deyama Cristina Starling Musa / Rally Brasil Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 55 32:14:29.92 + 3:24:23.30 37 6 196 Edson Silveira Cesinha Pereira Dust Rallyteam Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 45 32:34:01.27 + 3:43:54.65 38 4 168 Breno Ferreira Ramon Sacilotti Stels Brasil Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 3 32:37:08.65 + 3:47:02.03 39 11 133 Roberto Keller Roberto Spessatto Dango Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 2 32:41:27 + 3:51:35.65 40 9 119 Francesco Franciosi Egon Franciosi Cotton Racing Can-Am Maverick R UTV 1 32:48:12.58 + 3:58:05.96 41 10 112 Denisio Casarini Breno Rezende Can-Am Factory Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 1 32:56:57.03 + 4:06:50.41 42 11 103 Fabio Pirondi Enio Bozzano Cotton Racing Can-Am Maverick R UTV 1 33:01:33.34 + 4:11:26.72 43 6 128 Wander Garcez Jose Tommaso Podium Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 55 33:19:42.64 + 4:29:36.02 44 6 118 Maxwell Fernandes Caio Spolidorio Varela Rally Team Can-Am Maverick X3 Over Pro 33:29:05.21 + 4:38:58.59 45 7 135 Luiz Parente Ricardo Amorim Smart Rally Team Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 55 33:35:28.70 + 4:45:22.08 46 12 197 Sasha Fenestraz Stephanie Fenestraz Varela Rally Team Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 2 33:41:01.76 + 4:450:55.4 47 13 140 Thiago Torres Eduardo Shiga Varela Rally Team Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 2 33:4407.76 + 4:54:01.14 48 5 242 Guilherme Caio Tiago Fantozzi T+A Rally Team Polaris RZR Pro R UTV 3 33:44:37.62 + 4:54:31.00 49 6 172 Rodrigo Bianchini Fabio Zeller Rally Brasil Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 3 33:46:36.52 + 4:56:29.90 50 7 208 Patricia Palma Alison Pedroso MEM Motorsport Polaris RZR Pro R Over 45 33:50:27.46 + 5:00:20.84 51 8 192 Arnaldo Monteiro Nuno Morais Gugelmin Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 55 34:07:07.15 + 5:17:00.53 52 9 129 Silvio Martins Winicius Martins Mega Jet Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 55 34:17:34.85 + 5:27:28.23 53 12 121 Gabriel Varela Guilherme Holanda Varela Can-Am Monster Energy Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 1 34:18:48.95 + 5:28:42.33 54 8 179 Marcelo Romcy Ronaldo WIllian Caca Leguas Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 45 34:35:22.40 + 5:45:15.78 55 14 136 Dio de Mesquita Deco Muniz Kadoo Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 2 34:50:04.97 + 5:59:58.35 56 9 187 Daniel Ribeiro Paulo Alcantara Caca Leguas Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 45 34:58:10.25 + 6:08:03.63 57 7 158 Vinicius Jose Flavio Bisi Bianchini Rally Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 3 35:17:18.42 + 6:27:11.80 58 8 174 George Robinson Brendan Rowan Dango Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 3 35:34:25.46 + 6:44:18.84 59 15 144 Heron Franciosi Iradi Biasuz Dango Racing Polaris RZR Pro R UTV 2 35:36:09.42 + 6:46:02.80 60 16 191 João Carlos Quintino Marco Aurelio dos Santos Gugelmin Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 2 35:48:25.80 + 6:58:19.18 61 9 195 Claudio Salomao Alfredo Moor Sano Rally Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 3 36:09:02.50 + 7:18:55.88 62 10 141 Rui Gengnagel Luis Venson Rodada Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 45 36:29:33.76 + 7:39:27.14 63 10 173 Claudio Bienemann Leonardo Ishizuka Dust Rallyteam Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 3 36:32:48.91 + 7:42:42.29 64 17 183 Paulo Closs Jr. Vitor Closs Dango Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 2 37:27:06.48 + 8:36:59.86 65 11 253 Wellington Costa João Luis Stal Smart Rally Team Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 45 37:31:28.44 + 8:41:21.82 66 13 104 Jean Azeveda Idali Bosse T+A Rally Team Polaris RZR Pro R UTV 1 37:32:00.93 + 8:41:54.31 67 18 184 Rodrigo Vilhena Paulo Medina Dango Racing Polaris RZR Pro R UTV 2 37:37:14.06 + 8:46:07.44 68 12 157 Ronaldo Imay Rictor Ribeiro Jalapão Rally Team / Dango Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 45 38:01:32.70 + 9:11:26.08 69 14 102 Rodrigo Varela Matheus Mazzei Varela Can-Am Monster Energy Can-Am Maverick R UTV 1 38:22:26.09 + 9:2:19.47 70 10 199 Raoul Feneztraz Ricardo Torlaschi Varela Rally Team Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 55 39:19:10.69 + 10:29:04.07 71 19 147 Daniel Trecenti Andre Balla Thomriss TS Racing / HPS Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 2 40:33:01.36 + 11:42:54.74 72 7 120 Reinaldo Varela Tulio Taniguchi Varela Can-Am Monster Energy Can-Am Maverick R Over Pro 40:58:17.3 + 12:08:10.71 73 11 152 Leonardo Collier Antonio Modesto Box Adventure Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 55 41:28:22.96 + 12:38:16.34 74 11 177 Andre Costa Osmar de Mendonca Rally Brasil Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 3 41:32:08.98 + 14:42:02.36 75 8 117 Rodrigo Luppi Maikel Justo Luppi Racing Can-Am Maverick R Over Pro 42:27:49.26 + 13:37:42.64 76 12 132 Fabio Beal Marlon Knoll Megatej / Four Rally Team Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 3 42:43:04.30 + 13:52:57.68 77 13 185 Nuno Corvo Fernando Imperatrice Varela Rally Team Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 45 43:17:58.08 + 14:27:51.46 78 20 181 Fabio Ruediger João Victor Ribeiro Dango Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 2 43:49:22.32 + 14:59:15.70 79 12 137 Zeca Sawaya Minae Miyauti Cotton Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 55 4(:51:48.41 + 21:01:41.79 80 14 178 Ricardo Vieira Artur Teixeira Dango Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 45 50:02:50.01 + 21:12:43.39 81 15 127 Filipe Rocha Leo Magalhaes Cotton Racing Can-Am Maverick R UTV 1 52:28:17.47 + 23:38:10.85 82 9 166 Carlos de Castro Alvaro Amarante Dango Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over Pro 52:56:12.31 + 24:06:05.69 83 10 186 Nelson Beiro Ricardo Porém Gugelmin Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over Pro 55:00:49.7 + 26:10:43.08 84 13 194 Marcus Mendes Kaitson de Britol Malu Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over 55 68:27:29.96 + 39:37:34 85 13 193 Ezequiel Martins Rodrigo Ouza Mega Jet Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 3 72:49:07.44 + 43:59:00.82 86 16 171 Marcos Miotto Vitor Siqueira Dust Rallyteam Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 1 73:30:00.00 + 44:39:53.38 87 17 105 Andre Hort Henry Ritter MH Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV 1 75:06:48.63 + 46:16:42.01 88 18 115 Tata Xavier Neurivan Calado Cotton Racing Polaris RZR Pro R UTV 1 76:40:00.00 + 47:49:53.38 89 11 106 Cristiano Batista Fausto Mota Transmaquinas / HPS Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 Over Pro 81:30:00.00 + 52:39:53.38

Moto