Manuel Andujar “very happy” with P2 in SSV driving debut

Months after winning his first ever race in a side-by-side, Manuel Andújar nearly repeated the feat in his début as the driver of one when he finished second in class at the Rally Raid San Rafael to his team-mate Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli. It might not have been a victory, but the run is still a good start as he prepares for life in a new discipline.

Andújar raced a Can-Am Maverick R prepared by Ferioli Racing Team but emblazoned with his 7240 Team branding, while Sergio Lafuente served as navigator. He set the fastest time in the Prologue, beating Nazareno López by forty seconds, before Ferioli took the lead the next day after he lost fifteen minutes due to the navigation tablet malfunctioning.

Ferioli continued to hold the advantage when he beat Andújar by 2:49 in the first Selective Section of the third and final day, then delivered the killing blow of 1:18 in SS2. By the end, Andújar settled for second and 16:45 behind Ferioli in a 1–2 finish for the team.

“I’m very happy with the results of our debut—P2 with a stage win included,” he wrote. “Despite some issues with the tablet on day 2, we were able to maintain a good race pace and keep it until the end. But honestly, being self-critical, there are several seconds per kilometre that can be improved, and we’re going to work on that.”

Even if not a win, a second is certainly nothing to scoff at, especially as Ferioli is one of the top SSV drivers in Argentina. He and Andújar both won their classes at the World Rally-Raid Championship’s Desafío Ruta 40 in June, the latter clinching the championship in the Quad category in the process.

Since the DR 40, Andújar set his sights on continuing his rally career in an SSV due to Quads being dropped from the Dakar Rally for 2025. He is the category’s final Dakar winner, claiming his second victory in January.

In June, he won the Rally Raid San Juan as the co-driver of a Can-Am Maverick piloted by Juan Cruz Yacopini. San Juan and San Rafael are rounds on the Campeonato Argentino de Rally Raid (CaNav Rally Raid), the latter being the fourth and penultimate date.

After San Rafael, his next planned start is the W2RC’s Rallye du Maroc on 5–11 October. If that goes well, he will be heading to the 2025 Dakar Rally on 3–17 January in his Can-Am. His car for both starts will be prepared by SSV powerhouse South Racing.

Overall results

Moto

Finish Class Finish Number Rider Team Vehicle Class Time Margin 1 1 5 Jeremías Pascual Pascual Team Honda CRF450X M1 6:51:38 Leader 2 2 10 Benjamín Pascual Pascual Team Honda CRF450X M1 7:11:56 + 20:18 3 3 4 Joaquín Debeljuh RVM Racing Team RVM Rally 450 M1 7:25:31 + 33:53 4 1 31 Silvio Minnuto Nihuil Rally Sport Husqvarna 450 Rally M2 7:36:07 + 44:29 5 4 7 Gastón Baldi Max Clean Rally Team Yamaha WR450F M1 7:47:18 + 55:40 6 2 32 Baltazar Frezee MED Racing Team KTM 450 Rally M2 7:50:44 + 59:06 7 3 21 Iván Martín Martín Rally Team RVM Rally 450 M2 8:37:50 + 1:46:12 8 4 23 Juan Cruz Carrizo Juan Cruz Carrizo M2 8:55:11 + 2:03:33 9 5 33 Eduardo Alan MED Racing Team Beta 430 RR M2 8:56:19 + 2:04:41 10 5 29 Julián Sánchez Dabin Max Clean Rally Team Honda CRF450X M1 10:13:44 + 3:22:06 11 6 34 Marcelo Gennari 349 Race Husqvarna FE 350 M2 11:23:37 + 4:31:59 12 6 24 Gustavo Milutín Max Clean Rally Team Husqvarna 450 Rally M1 13:00:42 + 6:09:04

Quad

Finish Class Finish Number Rider Team Vehicle Class Time Margin 1 1 68 Andres Frini Frini Quads Yamaha Raptor 700 Q1 7:47:13 Leader 2 1 73 Fernando Bustos Tuercas Rally Polaris Sportsman 850 Q2 9:52:49 + 2:05:35 3 2 60 José Faule Santiago del Estero Rally Raid Yamaha Raptor 700 Q1 10:05:19 + 2:18:06 4 1 93 Silvio Toselli TnT Racing Team Yamaha Raptor 700 Q3 11:05:33 + 3:18:20 5 2 91 Matias Trujillo C.I.E.A. Yamaha Raptor 700 Q3 13:23:26 + 5:36:13 6 3 74 Giuliano Toselli Toselli Racing Yamaha Raptor 700 Q3 13:47:56 + 6:00:43 7 3 57 Danilo Ruben Franzoi Merlo MuchoBranca Yamaha Raptor 700 Q1 14:22:49 + 6:35:36

Auto

Finish Class Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Category Time Margin 1 1 161 Francisco Castro Pablo Garcia Mendoza Rally Team Toyota Hilux T2.1 8:37:59 Leader 2 2 153 Cristian Bertona Alvaro Hidalgo Bertona Rally Team Toyota Hilux T2.1 9:59:24 + 1:21:25 3 1 134 Antonio Pennesi Carlos Miranda ATV Sport Rally Mitsubishi T1.2 10:06:40 + 1:28:41 4 3 152 Lisandro Villanova Jorge Deregibus Team Aviguri Toyota Hilux T2.1 11:58:30 + 3:20:31 5 4 165 Maximiliano Iglesias Fabricio Legnini Mannol Racing Team Toyota Hilux T2.1 12:11:23 + 3:33:24 6 5 156 Oscar Crus Cristian Gomez Team Alimezclas Toyota Hilux T2.1 12:24:23 + 3:46:24 7 6 154 José Antonio Martinez Juan Carlos Pereira Coyote Team Toyota Hilux T2.1 13:42:17 + 5:04:18 8 2 111 Alberto Tornatore Analia Alvarez Tornatore Rally Team Volkswagen Buggy T1.2 14:53:05 + 6:15:06 9 3 112 Daniel “Pilo” Estigarribia Nahuel Burgoa Pilo Rally Pinamar Nissan Prototype V8 T1.2 21:57:59 + 13:20:00 DNF DNF 157 Sergio Larreguy Augusto Sanz Etap Racing Toyota Hilux T2.1 DNF N/A

UTV

Finish Class Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Class Time Margin 1 1 202 Jeremías Gonzalez Ferioli Gonzalo Rinaldi Ferioli Racing Team T3.1 6:19:30 Leader 2 2 212 Manuel Andújar Sergio Lafuente Ferioli Racing Team T3.1 6:36:15 + 16:45 3 1 257 Pablo Macua Antonela Fazzi Macua Sport Team T3.2 6:51:56 + 32:26 4 2 262 Francisco Diaz Peralta Adriano Di Battista PR Racing Team T3.2 7:35:17 + 1:15:47 5 3 259 Alfredo Olmedo Daniel López Olmedo Racing Team T3.2 7:44:10 + 1:24:40 6 4 272 Federico Alt Nelson Sierra Federico Alt T3.2 8:26:15 + 2:06:45 7 1 228 Fernando Castelblanco Andres Felipe Sanchez GM Motorsport T3.3 8:33:00 + 2:13:30 8 5 268 Ricardo Graglia Camila Graglia Cinzia Team T3.2.T3.1 8:59:43 + 2:40:13 9 3 226 Augusto D’agostini Gonzalo Martínez GM Motorsport T3.3 9:04:01 + 2:44:31 10 2 290 Manuel Alvarez Antiga Horacio Alvarez Charrúa – Sisterna Rally Raid Team T3.1 9:12:44 + 2:53:14 11 4 205 Nazareno López Lisandro Sisterna Sisterna Racing T3.3 10:13:50 + 3:54:19 12 3 273 Paulo Graglia Alejandro Paug Cinzia Team T3.3 10:58:18 + 4:38:48 13 4 288 Jorge Grotschi Juan Badia Jorge Grotschi T3.2 12:58:45 + 6:39:14 DNF DNF 275 Leandro López Daniel Alberto López HV Racing T3.2 DNF N/A DNF DNF 254 Omar Gandara Mauro Melano Gandara Rally Team DNF DNF N/A

