2024 Rallye du Maroc: Frederic Baudry dies in Stage 1 crash

Credit: Nomade Racing

Tragedy befell the Rallye du Maroc on Monday when Frédéric Baudry fell in the dunes, succumbing to his injuries later in the afternoon. He was 46 years old.

The Frenchman was making his second World Rally-Raid Championship start after finishing seventy-third in the Rally2 category at the 2023 Rallye du Maroc, with hopes of eventually doing the Dakar Rally. Riding a Kove 450 Rally prepared by Noamde Racing, he finished ninety-second in class in the Prologue on Sunday.

The accident occurred roughly ninety-seven kilometres into the stage, just past halfway. According to race director David Castéra, Baudry was unconscious when medical help arrived. He was airlifted to hospital in Zagora but died at 4:45 PM local time.

“This evening, the entire team is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of Fred,” reads a statement from Nomade Racing. “Our sincerest thoughts go first to his wife and children.

“Fred, prepare some beautiful tracks for us up there! We would have loved to support you all the way to the end of your Dakar dream…”

Baudry’s passing was the second fatal accident of the 2024 W2RC and the third death among those who ran a race this season. In January, Rally2 rider Carles Falcón was killed by a fall during the second stage of the season-opening Dakar Rally. Jonathan Savel, another Rally2 competitor who did the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in the spring, died while leading a police raid in March.

He is survived by his wife Karine and children Coralie and Allan. The family runs Camping La Forêt, a campground in Aizenay.

“He wanted to make his dream come true and cross the sand dunes,” wrote Karine. “He did it, but sadly, today his passion claimed his heart.”

