World Rally-Raid Championship

2024 Rallye du Maroc: Yasir Seaidan takes SSV title in final stretch

Credit: Julien Delfosse/DPPI

Of the seven World Rally-Raid Championship categories that awarded a title in 2024, SSV featured the closest points battle entering the final race at the Rallye du Maroc. Sebastián Guayasamín was hanging on to a six-point advantage over Yasir Seaidan, though factoring in stage points meant the latter needed some help from his fellow rivals to throw a wrench into Guayasamín’s lead in order to pass him.

Fortunately for the Saudi, the desert profile of Morocco worked perfectly in his favour and the large SSV grid did some interference. Seaidan was the only points-earning SSV driver to win a stage outright in Morocco, and was the best finisher among such competitors in four of five legs to maximise his points.

Although Guayasamín kept pace with W2RC driver podiums in every stage, Seaidan’s bonus points sliced the gap enough until he simply had to beat Guayasamín in the overall to win the title. This was made all the easier as he went into the last stage leading him by 14:38.

Seaidan delivered the coup de grâce with a runner-up finish outright and tops among W2RC racers in Stage #5. Although Guayasamín finished second for such drivers, Seaidan nipped him for the title by just two points.

The title is his first at the international level after claiming the 2013 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies in the T3 (now Challenger) category. He is also the first Saudi driver to win a W2RC trophy since its inception in 2022.

After the race, Guayasamín filed a protest against Seaidan claiming he had a non-functioning right-front wheel while on public roads in the post-Stage #4 liaison. Under Article 27.1.9 of the FIA’s cross-country rally regulations, a car that is “on a road section that is a public road” must “be driven on four freely rotating wheels and tyres,” with violators automatically being ruled as a stage retirement. Seaidan explained the right-front suspension had broken in the Selective Section but was repaired before going onto public roads, while the roads’ fesh fesh gave the impression that the wheel was not turning.

The FIA threw out the case after deducing Guayasamín had conflated the liaison for public roads: the stewards’ report explicitly stated, “Not all roads used for road sections are public roads” and that “if a road is not used for public traffic, it cannot be considered a public road within the meaning of FIA 2024 CCRSR Art. 27.1.9.”

Even with his protest going nowhere, Guayasamín was celebratory of his runner-up finish and being able to travel “across four continents to achieve this second place for Ecuador.” His co-driver Fernando Acosta also secured the navigators’ title after points leader Fausto Mota switched to Challenger to work with Rokas Baciuška for the race.

“The fight was incredibly tough,” Guayasamín stated. “Right up to the last kilometre, we were still in contention for the championship. The good news is we achieved something historic for Ecuador, which is second place in the World Championship. We are the runners-up, and I’m really happy because now we have a big celebration. My family is here tonight as well so I couldn’t ask for anything more.

“When the championship started in January, we didn’t have a budget prepared for the full season, but we made it happen step by step.”

Besides Guayasamín, Alexandre Pinto provided the biggest challenge to Seaidan throughout the rally despite not competing for points. Pinto, an FIA European Baja Cup regular who finished fifth in Challenger at the W2RC’s BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, was relatively new to desert rallies but looked right at home with three stage wins.

In finishing second to Seaidan, Pinto won the Road to Dakar to earn free registration for the 2025 Dakar Rally.

Ricardo Ramilo and Rebecca Busi were the only other drivers with a mathematical shot at the SSV title, albeit very slim chances as they respectively trailed Guayasamín by twenty and forty-one points. Ramilo retired after three stages whereas Busi finished fourth overall to pass him for third in the standings.

“We got the title and I couldn’t be more happy,” wrote Busi on her OnlyFans page. “We are the third best in the world.”

SSV overall results

FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverTeamTimeMargin
1401Yasir SeaidanMichaël MetgeRace World Team17:19:00Leader
2411Alexandre Pinto*Bernardo OliveiraOld Friends Rally Team17:29:38+ 30:28
3400Sebastián GuayasamínFernando AcostaBE Racing17:44:38+ 25:38
4403Rebecca BusiSergio LafuenteOnlyFans Racing18:26:28+ 1:07:28
5418Paul Severn*Max DelfinoXtremeplus18:51:35+ 1:32:35
6414Fidel Castillo Ruiz*Anuar OsmanBE Racing18:59:13+ 1:40:13
7420Alexander Toril*Jean BrucyEscudería JMP Racing19:08:07+ 1:49:07
8438Francisco Guedes*Rui PitaSantag Racing20:18:28+ 2:59:28
9431Grzegorz Brochocki*Grzegorz KomarOverlimit20:48:39+ 3:29:39
10421Andrea Schiumarini*Nuncio CoffaroTH-Trucks20:49:32+ 3:30:32
11417Juan Manuel Maña*Giovanna Di BlasiBE Racing20:55:00+ 3:36:00
12432Pablo Copetti*Santiago HansenMMP Compétition21:24:57+ 4:05:57
13436Gauthier Honvault*Maxime BraulleDrag’on Rally Race Service22:31:21+ 5:12:21
14405Claude FournierSerge GounonMMP Compétition23:09:15+ 5:50:15
15419William Grarre*Vincent FerriTeam Horizon Off-Road24:11:30+ 6:52:30
16435Bertrand Honvault*Kevin BaillyDrag’on Rally Race Service25:01:45+ 7:42:45
17437Domingo Román*Óscar BravoTH-Trucks26:10:45+ 8:51:45
18433Michaël Devos*Xavier HotteletNdoki Racing Team27:23:11+ 10:04:11
19426Aleksander Szustkowski*Jaroslaw KazberukXtremeplus28:02:31+ 10:43:31
20422Adrien Choblet*Laurent MagatTeam Casteu Trophy39:07:45+ 21:48:45
21427José Óscar Nogueira*Arcelio CoutoOld Friends Rally Team40:48:06+ 23:29:06
22434José Ignacio Gayoso*Santiago RamiroTH-Trucks59:11:25+ 41:52:25
DNF402Ricardo RamiloSergi BruguéScuderia RamiloDNFN/A
DNF404Enrico GaspariRicardo TorlaschiTH-TrucksDNFN/A
DNF408Hélder Rodrigues*Gonçalo ReisOld Friends Rally TeamDNFN/A
DNF412Juan Miguel Fidel*Javier VentajaHerrador Factory TeamDNFN/A
DNF423Jérôme Daniel*Nicolas LarroquetTeam Casteu TrophyDNFN/A
DNF425Carlos Vento*Julian VillarrubiaOld Friends Rally TeamDNFN/A
DNF430Jérémie Renou*Antoine SanchezYDEO CompetitionDNFN/A
* – Not competing for World Rally-Raid Championship points

SSV stage winners

StageDriverTime
PrologueAlexandre Pinto*18:47
Stage #1Alexandre Pinto*2:32:37
Stage #2Yasir Seaidan3:33:51
Stage #3Alexandre Pinto*4:03:01
Stage #4Helder Rodrigues*3:33:51
Stage #5Fidel Castillo Ruiz*2:55:10

W2RC SSV standings

For readability, competitors registered for the championship but did not earn points are excluded.

Drivers’ standings

RankDriverPointsMargin
1Yasir Seaidan208Leader
2Sebastián Guayasamín206– 2
3Rebecca Busi155– 53
4Ricardo Ramilo141– 67
5Claude Fournier92– 116
6Enrico Gaspari75– 133
7Sara Price74– 134
8João Ferreira73– 135
9Cristiano de Sousa Batista52– 156
10Michele Cinotto22– 186
11Eduard Pons16– 192
12André Thewessen13– 195

Co-drivers’ standings

RankCo-DriverPointsMargin
1Fernando Acosta206Leader
2Fausto Mota172– 34
3Sergio Lafuente155– 51
4Michaël Metge117– 89
5Serge Gounon92– 114
6Adrien Metge91– 115
7Jeremy Gray74– 132
8Filipe Palmeiro73– 133
9Aku Facundo Jaton31– 175
10Cesare Rickler30– 176
11Maurizio Dominella22– 184
12Marc Solà Terradellas21– 185
13Jaume Betriu16– 190
14Alberto Marcon14– 192
15Dmytro Tsyro13– 193
