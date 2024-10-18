2024 Rallye du Maroc: Yasir Seaidan takes SSV title in final stretch

Of the seven World Rally-Raid Championship categories that awarded a title in 2024, SSV featured the closest points battle entering the final race at the Rallye du Maroc. Sebastián Guayasamín was hanging on to a six-point advantage over Yasir Seaidan, though factoring in stage points meant the latter needed some help from his fellow rivals to throw a wrench into Guayasamín’s lead in order to pass him.

Fortunately for the Saudi, the desert profile of Morocco worked perfectly in his favour and the large SSV grid did some interference. Seaidan was the only points-earning SSV driver to win a stage outright in Morocco, and was the best finisher among such competitors in four of five legs to maximise his points.

Although Guayasamín kept pace with W2RC driver podiums in every stage, Seaidan’s bonus points sliced the gap enough until he simply had to beat Guayasamín in the overall to win the title. This was made all the easier as he went into the last stage leading him by 14:38.

Seaidan delivered the coup de grâce with a runner-up finish outright and tops among W2RC racers in Stage #5. Although Guayasamín finished second for such drivers, Seaidan nipped him for the title by just two points.

The title is his first at the international level after claiming the 2013 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies in the T3 (now Challenger) category. He is also the first Saudi driver to win a W2RC trophy since its inception in 2022.

After the race, Guayasamín filed a protest against Seaidan claiming he had a non-functioning right-front wheel while on public roads in the post-Stage #4 liaison. Under Article 27.1.9 of the FIA’s cross-country rally regulations, a car that is “on a road section that is a public road” must “be driven on four freely rotating wheels and tyres,” with violators automatically being ruled as a stage retirement. Seaidan explained the right-front suspension had broken in the Selective Section but was repaired before going onto public roads, while the roads’ fesh fesh gave the impression that the wheel was not turning.

The FIA threw out the case after deducing Guayasamín had conflated the liaison for public roads: the stewards’ report explicitly stated, “Not all roads used for road sections are public roads” and that “if a road is not used for public traffic, it cannot be considered a public road within the meaning of FIA 2024 CCRSR Art. 27.1.9.”

Even with his protest going nowhere, Guayasamín was celebratory of his runner-up finish and being able to travel “across four continents to achieve this second place for Ecuador.” His co-driver Fernando Acosta also secured the navigators’ title after points leader Fausto Mota switched to Challenger to work with Rokas Baciuška for the race.

“The fight was incredibly tough,” Guayasamín stated. “Right up to the last kilometre, we were still in contention for the championship. The good news is we achieved something historic for Ecuador, which is second place in the World Championship. We are the runners-up, and I’m really happy because now we have a big celebration. My family is here tonight as well so I couldn’t ask for anything more.

“When the championship started in January, we didn’t have a budget prepared for the full season, but we made it happen step by step.”

Besides Guayasamín, Alexandre Pinto provided the biggest challenge to Seaidan throughout the rally despite not competing for points. Pinto, an FIA European Baja Cup regular who finished fifth in Challenger at the W2RC’s BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, was relatively new to desert rallies but looked right at home with three stage wins.

In finishing second to Seaidan, Pinto won the Road to Dakar to earn free registration for the 2025 Dakar Rally.

Ricardo Ramilo and Rebecca Busi were the only other drivers with a mathematical shot at the SSV title, albeit very slim chances as they respectively trailed Guayasamín by twenty and forty-one points. Ramilo retired after three stages whereas Busi finished fourth overall to pass him for third in the standings.

“We got the title and I couldn’t be more happy,” wrote Busi on her OnlyFans page. “We are the third best in the world.”

SSV overall results

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Time Margin 1 401 Yasir Seaidan Michaël Metge Race World Team 17:19:00 Leader 2 411 Alexandre Pinto* Bernardo Oliveira Old Friends Rally Team 17:29:38 + 30:28 3 400 Sebastián Guayasamín Fernando Acosta BE Racing 17:44:38 + 25:38 4 403 Rebecca Busi Sergio Lafuente OnlyFans Racing 18:26:28 + 1:07:28 5 418 Paul Severn* Max Delfino Xtremeplus 18:51:35 + 1:32:35 6 414 Fidel Castillo Ruiz* Anuar Osman BE Racing 18:59:13 + 1:40:13 7 420 Alexander Toril* Jean Brucy Escudería JMP Racing 19:08:07 + 1:49:07 8 438 Francisco Guedes* Rui Pita Santag Racing 20:18:28 + 2:59:28 9 431 Grzegorz Brochocki* Grzegorz Komar Overlimit 20:48:39 + 3:29:39 10 421 Andrea Schiumarini* Nuncio Coffaro TH-Trucks 20:49:32 + 3:30:32 11 417 Juan Manuel Maña* Giovanna Di Blasi BE Racing 20:55:00 + 3:36:00 12 432 Pablo Copetti* Santiago Hansen MMP Compétition 21:24:57 + 4:05:57 13 436 Gauthier Honvault* Maxime Braulle Drag’on Rally Race Service 22:31:21 + 5:12:21 14 405 Claude Fournier Serge Gounon MMP Compétition 23:09:15 + 5:50:15 15 419 William Grarre* Vincent Ferri Team Horizon Off-Road 24:11:30 + 6:52:30 16 435 Bertrand Honvault* Kevin Bailly Drag’on Rally Race Service 25:01:45 + 7:42:45 17 437 Domingo Román* Óscar Bravo TH-Trucks 26:10:45 + 8:51:45 18 433 Michaël Devos* Xavier Hottelet Ndoki Racing Team 27:23:11 + 10:04:11 19 426 Aleksander Szustkowski* Jaroslaw Kazberuk Xtremeplus 28:02:31 + 10:43:31 20 422 Adrien Choblet* Laurent Magat Team Casteu Trophy 39:07:45 + 21:48:45 21 427 José Óscar Nogueira* Arcelio Couto Old Friends Rally Team 40:48:06 + 23:29:06 22 434 José Ignacio Gayoso* Santiago Ramiro TH-Trucks 59:11:25 + 41:52:25 DNF 402 Ricardo Ramilo Sergi Brugué Scuderia Ramilo DNF N/A DNF 404 Enrico Gaspari Ricardo Torlaschi TH-Trucks DNF N/A DNF 408 Hélder Rodrigues* Gonçalo Reis Old Friends Rally Team DNF N/A DNF 412 Juan Miguel Fidel* Javier Ventaja Herrador Factory Team DNF N/A DNF 423 Jérôme Daniel* Nicolas Larroquet Team Casteu Trophy DNF N/A DNF 425 Carlos Vento* Julian Villarrubia Old Friends Rally Team DNF N/A DNF 430 Jérémie Renou* Antoine Sanchez YDEO Competition DNF N/A * – Not competing for World Rally-Raid Championship points

SSV stage winners

W2RC SSV standings

For readability, competitors registered for the championship but did not earn points are excluded.

Drivers’ standings

Rank Driver Points Margin 1 Yasir Seaidan 208 Leader 2 Sebastián Guayasamín 206 – 2 3 Rebecca Busi 155 – 53 4 Ricardo Ramilo 141 – 67 5 Claude Fournier 92 – 116 6 Enrico Gaspari 75 – 133 7 Sara Price 74 – 134 8 João Ferreira 73 – 135 9 Cristiano de Sousa Batista 52 – 156 10 Michele Cinotto 22 – 186 11 Eduard Pons 16 – 192 12 André Thewessen 13 – 195

Co-drivers’ standings