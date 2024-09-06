Dodge entering Nitrocross with Hornet R/T-branded FC1-X

While the FC1-X is a spec electric car, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will be the first team to technically field a manufacturer-backed vehicle for the 2024/25 Nitrocross season. On Friday, the team announced a new alliance with Dodge in which Robin Larsson, Andreas Bakkerud, and Fraser McConnell will drive a trio of FC1-Xs badged as the Dodge Hornet R/T.

The car is simply the regular FC1-X with Hornet-style markings, but Dodge hopes to design custom bodywork in the future. It will be the first time Group E has OEM involvement.

“Dodge is well known as a performance brand, so to have them come on board to partner with us is the perfect fit,” commented DRR boss Dennis Reinbold. “We both love to go fast, so it’s like we share the same DNA. Such a great alignment for us to compete in Nitrocross as it continues to grow at a record-breaking pace. The level of excitement is growing throughout this series and Dodge has just cranked it up even more. You have to come out to see the power of these cars battling as they literally fly around the track.”

Dodge had been through tumultuous times since the Great Recession in the late aughts; it cycled through a litany of owners before Stellantis was formed from the merger of Fiat, who owned the marque, and PSA Group in 2021. As of late, the line has transitioned from its muscle car heritage to EVs or hybrids. The production Hornet is a hybrid crossover SUV, sold overseas as the Alfa Romeo Tonale, that was introduced in 2022 ad marked Dodge’s first time dabbling in such a vehicle since the Dodge Nitro a decade prior.

The rocky waters meant Dodge has not maintained much of a major motorsport presence in recent years. Its factory NASCAR programme ended after 2012 while the last stock cars competed in the Xfinity Series in 2018. Likewise, while it was successful in American road racing like IMSA, Dodge will probably not be back anytime soon as Stellantis prefers to use Peugeot.

The Hornet is not the first time Dodge dabbled in rallycross. The Dodge Dart competed in Global Rallycross in 2012 and 2013 with Nitrocross founder Travis Pastrana’s team, with Pastrana himself winning at New Hampshire during the first season. Pastrana recalled to The Checkered Flag in 2016 that the Dart was “definitely too big for rallycross. It was a pretty decent car, we had a decent motor, it could get some good starts, and it was hard to pass because it was really big.”

“The Nitrocross series has grown in the past four years, making it the perfect venue for Dodge to expand its motorsports presence and to showcase the Dodge Hornet to the enthusiastic Nitrocross audience,” added Dodge CEO Matt McAlear. “We’re looking forward to a great inaugural Nitrocross season for the Dodge brand, with a championship-winning organisation like the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team carrying the Dodge banner and with fans getting the chance to experience the Dodge Hornet up close and personal through our Dodge Hornet Rally Rides. It all starts at Richmond.”

By partnering with DRR, Dodge will enter the series with some momentum. DRR has won both Group E titles since its début in 2022 with Larsson, while McConnell finished second in the 2023/24 standings and Bakkerud fourth. Lia Block will race a fourth Hornet in this weekend’s season opener at Richmond Raceway.

“Nitrocross is thrilled to welcome Dodge to the series as our first official manufacturer entry,” Nitrocross general manager Chip Pankow stated. “Dodge is about performance and so are we and we can’t wait to see them prove it on the track.”