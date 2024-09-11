Mitchell deJong wins in racing return at Nitrocross Richmond

During the early 2010s, Mitchell deJong was one of the rising stars in rallycross with race wins and titles in a plethora of Lites series ranging from Global Rallycross to the FIA World Rallycross Championship. However, his career ended up on hold by 2018, though he stayed virtually fresh as a sim racer.

Seven years after his last real-life racing action, deJong found himself behind the wheel of a NEXT EVO during last weekend’s Nitrocross season opener at Richmond Raceway. Despite the long absence, he did not have to shake off any rust as he held off reigning Nitrocross NEXT champion Tommi Hallman to win the first race. While Hallman returned the favour the next day, deJong still wrapped up the slate by finishing second.

deJong was called into action by Bak40 Motorsports on relatively short notice. Even then, he was the fastest driver in NEXT qualifying before winning his heat race and semi-final on Saturday. He set the pace early in the final and kept Hallman at bay for the win.

“A lot of unknowns coming into this weekend but everything just seemed to fall into place,” he said following the Saturday win. “I’m getting more and more comfortable with the car and all the races leading up to the semi-final and final went pretty much perfect and on-point.”

The successful weekend adds to an impressive portfolio for the 26-year-old, who won the 2014 GRC Lites title and an X Games gold medal that year. He has also triumphed in the FIA World and European Rallycross Championship’s Lites divisions as well as RallyX on Ice, winning the latter’s 2017 crown before committing to sim racing full time. On the esports side, deJong has competed in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing and Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup.

Hallman was not the only 2023/24 champion to start the season on a strong note as Group E’s Robin Larsson ushered in Dodge’s Nitrocross era by winning on Saturday. Last year’s runner-up Fraser McConnell hoped to sweep the weekend for the marque on Sunday but spun on the first lap and was passed by Oliver Eriksson.

Larsson’s win marked the first victory for Dodge at Richmond since Kasey Kahne won the 2005 NASCAR Cup Series spring race there. Richmond marked a bit of a throwback to using stock car ovals for rallycross, one that deJong was familiar with as GRC frequently made such stops. He won both NASCAR track dates at Charlotte and Daytona during his 2014 GRC Lites campaign.

“I’ve never even been a spectator in a NASCAR track, and now we’re racing there,” Hallman quipped after his Sunday win. “It’s so different to what I’m used to.

“In Europe, it’s not the same. This is so much more adrenaline filled. Big jumps and a really difficult track, especially this one, so it’s great.”

Round #1

Group E

Finish Number Driver Team Laps Margin 1 4 Robin Larsson Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 6 Leader 2 16 Oliver Eriksson OMSE 6 + 1.068 3 35 Fraser McConnell Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 6 + 1.962 4 31 Viktor Vranckx VMV Racing 6 + 8.498 5 21 Conner Martell Vermont SportsCar 6 + 8.382 6 57 Lia Block Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 6 + 9.108 7 13 Andreas Bakkerud Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 5 + 1 lap 8 34 Tanner Foust OMSE 1 + 5 laps DNS 23 Kevin Eriksson OMSE 0 DNS

NEXT EVO

Finish Number Driver Team Laps Margin 1 24 Mitchell deJong Bak40 Motorsports 6 Leader 2 87 Tommi Hallman SET Loenbro 6 + 2.432 3 55 Lane Vacala Bak40 Motorsports 6 + 7.661 4 11 Ellis Spiezia Team Faren 6 + 9.373 5 21 Kainan Baker Bak40 Motorsports 6 + 15.527 6 17 Patrick Gruszka Green APU 6 + 15.949 7 9 Michael Leach SET Loenbro 6 + 16.352 8 36 Casper Jansson OMSE 4 + 2 laps

SxS

Finish Number Driver Laps Margin 1 27 Cash Lecroy 6 Leader 2 17 Kory Willis 6 + .601 3 199 Travis Pastrana 6 + 1.872 4 138 Nate Wessel 6 + 6.806 5 28 Gray Leadbetter 6 + 16.642 6 93 Jacob Geisendorff 6 + 34.906 7 21 Kainan Baker 6 + 55.551 8 31 Jacob Rosales 3 + 3 laps

Baja Bugs

Finish Number Driver Laps Margin 1 1107 Donny Donovan 6 Leader 2 1153 Kyle Zirkus 6 + .605 3 1157 Blake Wilkey 6 + 1.441 4 1105 Nick Isenhouer 6 + 3.558 5 1184 Josh Felix 6 + 14.291 6 1122 Scotty Lasater 6 + 36.082 7 1141 Jim York 6 + 47.984 8 430 Lucy Block 6 + 50.119 9 1142 Geg Shapiro 6 + 53.395 10 1103 Tim Sletten 5 + 1 lap 11 1143 Avery Remmereid 4 + 2 laps 12 1101 Will Harris 3 + 3 laps

Round #2

Group E

Finish Number Driver Team Laps Margin 1 16 Oliver Eriksson OMSE 6 Leader 2 35 Fraser McConnell Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 6 + .759 3 31 Viktor Vranckx VMV Racing 6 + 3.366 4 4 Robin Larsson Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 6 + 4.800 5 34 Tanner Foust OMSE 6 + 5.343 6 57 Lia Block Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 6 + 6.528 7 21 Conner Martell Vermont SportsCar 1 + 5 laps 8 13 Andreas Bakkerud Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 0 + 6 laps

NEXT EVO

Finish Number Driver Team Laps Margin 1 87 Tommi Hallman SET Loenbro 6 Leader 2 24 Mitchell deJong Bak40 Motorsports 6 + 2.554 3 36 Casper Jansson OMSE 6 + 3.475 4 9 Michael Leach SET Loenbro 6 + 8.032 5 11 Ellis Spiezia Team Faren 6 + 9.139 6 21 Kainan Baker Bak40 Motorsports 6 + 10.715 7 17 Patrick Gruszka Green APU 6 + 11.997 8 55 Lane Vacala Bak40 Motorsports 6 + 40.311

SxS

Finish Number Driver Laps Margin 1 21 Kainan Baker 6 Leader 2 199 Travis Pastrana 6 + 5.551 3 17 Kory Willis 6 + 6.213 4 143 Tyler Remmereid 6 + 7.222 5 138 Nate Wessel 6 + 8.768 6 31 Jacob Rosales 6 + 32.637 7 28 Gray Leadbetter 6 + 35.720 8 169 Banks Hovey 6 + 45.075

