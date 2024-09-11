Mitchell deJong wins in racing return at Nitrocross Richmond

During the early 2010s, Mitchell deJong was one of the rising stars in rallycross with race wins and titles in a plethora of Lites series ranging from Global Rallycross to the FIA World Rallycross Championship. However, his career ended up on hold by 2018, though he stayed virtually fresh as a sim racer.
Seven years after his last real-life racing action, deJong found himself behind the wheel of a NEXT EVO during last weekend’s Nitrocross season opener at Richmond Raceway. Despite the long absence, he did not have to shake off any rust as he held off reigning Nitrocross NEXT champion Tommi Hallman to win the first race. While Hallman returned the favour the next day, deJong still wrapped up the slate by finishing second.
deJong was called into action by Bak40 Motorsports on relatively short notice. Even then, he was the fastest driver in NEXT qualifying before winning his heat race and semi-final on Saturday. He set the pace early in the final and kept Hallman at bay for the win.
“A lot of unknowns coming into this weekend but everything just seemed to fall into place,” he said following the Saturday win. “I’m getting more and more comfortable with the car and all the races leading up to the semi-final and final went pretty much perfect and on-point.”
The successful weekend adds to an impressive portfolio for the 26-year-old, who won the 2014 GRC Lites title and an X Games gold medal that year. He has also triumphed in the FIA World and European Rallycross Championship’s Lites divisions as well as RallyX on Ice, winning the latter’s 2017 crown before committing to sim racing full time. On the esports side, deJong has competed in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing and Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup.
Hallman was not the only 2023/24 champion to start the season on a strong note as Group E’s Robin Larsson ushered in Dodge’s Nitrocross era by winning on Saturday. Last year’s runner-up Fraser McConnell hoped to sweep the weekend for the marque on Sunday but spun on the first lap and was passed by Oliver Eriksson.
Larsson’s win marked the first victory for Dodge at Richmond since Kasey Kahne won the 2005 NASCAR Cup Series spring race there. Richmond marked a bit of a throwback to using stock car ovals for rallycross, one that deJong was familiar with as GRC frequently made such stops. He won both NASCAR track dates at Charlotte and Daytona during his 2014 GRC Lites campaign.
“I’ve never even been a spectator in a NASCAR track, and now we’re racing there,” Hallman quipped after his Sunday win. “It’s so different to what I’m used to.
“In Europe, it’s not the same. This is so much more adrenaline filled. Big jumps and a really difficult track, especially this one, so it’s great.”
Final race results
Round #1
Group E
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Margin
|1
|4
|Robin Larsson
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|6
|Leader
|2
|16
|Oliver Eriksson
|OMSE
|6
|+ 1.068
|3
|35
|Fraser McConnell
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|6
|+ 1.962
|4
|31
|Viktor Vranckx
|VMV Racing
|6
|+ 8.498
|5
|21
|Conner Martell
|Vermont SportsCar
|6
|+ 8.382
|6
|57
|Lia Block
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|6
|+ 9.108
|7
|13
|Andreas Bakkerud
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|5
|+ 1 lap
|8
|34
|Tanner Foust
|OMSE
|1
|+ 5 laps
|DNS
|23
|Kevin Eriksson
|OMSE
|0
|DNS
NEXT EVO
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Margin
|1
|24
|Mitchell deJong
|Bak40 Motorsports
|6
|Leader
|2
|87
|Tommi Hallman
|SET Loenbro
|6
|+ 2.432
|3
|55
|Lane Vacala
|Bak40 Motorsports
|6
|+ 7.661
|4
|11
|Ellis Spiezia
|Team Faren
|6
|+ 9.373
|5
|21
|Kainan Baker
|Bak40 Motorsports
|6
|+ 15.527
|6
|17
|Patrick Gruszka
|Green APU
|6
|+ 15.949
|7
|9
|Michael Leach
|SET Loenbro
|6
|+ 16.352
|8
|36
|Casper Jansson
|OMSE
|4
|+ 2 laps
SxS
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Laps
|Margin
|1
|27
|Cash Lecroy
|6
|Leader
|2
|17
|Kory Willis
|6
|+ .601
|3
|199
|Travis Pastrana
|6
|+ 1.872
|4
|138
|Nate Wessel
|6
|+ 6.806
|5
|28
|Gray Leadbetter
|6
|+ 16.642
|6
|93
|Jacob Geisendorff
|6
|+ 34.906
|7
|21
|Kainan Baker
|6
|+ 55.551
|8
|31
|Jacob Rosales
|3
|+ 3 laps
Baja Bugs
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Laps
|Margin
|1
|1107
|Donny Donovan
|6
|Leader
|2
|1153
|Kyle Zirkus
|6
|+ .605
|3
|1157
|Blake Wilkey
|6
|+ 1.441
|4
|1105
|Nick Isenhouer
|6
|+ 3.558
|5
|1184
|Josh Felix
|6
|+ 14.291
|6
|1122
|Scotty Lasater
|6
|+ 36.082
|7
|1141
|Jim York
|6
|+ 47.984
|8
|430
|Lucy Block
|6
|+ 50.119
|9
|1142
|Geg Shapiro
|6
|+ 53.395
|10
|1103
|Tim Sletten
|5
|+ 1 lap
|11
|1143
|Avery Remmereid
|4
|+ 2 laps
|12
|1101
|Will Harris
|3
|+ 3 laps
Round #2
Group E
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Margin
|1
|16
|Oliver Eriksson
|OMSE
|6
|Leader
|2
|35
|Fraser McConnell
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|6
|+ .759
|3
|31
|Viktor Vranckx
|VMV Racing
|6
|+ 3.366
|4
|4
|Robin Larsson
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|6
|+ 4.800
|5
|34
|Tanner Foust
|OMSE
|6
|+ 5.343
|6
|57
|Lia Block
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|6
|+ 6.528
|7
|21
|Conner Martell
|Vermont SportsCar
|1
|+ 5 laps
|8
|13
|Andreas Bakkerud
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|0
|+ 6 laps
NEXT EVO
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Margin
|1
|87
|Tommi Hallman
|SET Loenbro
|6
|Leader
|2
|24
|Mitchell deJong
|Bak40 Motorsports
|6
|+ 2.554
|3
|36
|Casper Jansson
|OMSE
|6
|+ 3.475
|4
|9
|Michael Leach
|SET Loenbro
|6
|+ 8.032
|5
|11
|Ellis Spiezia
|Team Faren
|6
|+ 9.139
|6
|21
|Kainan Baker
|Bak40 Motorsports
|6
|+ 10.715
|7
|17
|Patrick Gruszka
|Green APU
|6
|+ 11.997
|8
|55
|Lane Vacala
|Bak40 Motorsports
|6
|+ 40.311
SxS
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Laps
|Margin
|1
|21
|Kainan Baker
|6
|Leader
|2
|199
|Travis Pastrana
|6
|+ 5.551
|3
|17
|Kory Willis
|6
|+ 6.213
|4
|143
|Tyler Remmereid
|6
|+ 7.222
|5
|138
|Nate Wessel
|6
|+ 8.768
|6
|31
|Jacob Rosales
|6
|+ 32.637
|7
|28
|Gray Leadbetter
|6
|+ 35.720
|8
|169
|Banks Hovey
|6
|+ 45.075
Baja Bugs
|Finish
|Number
|Driver
|Laps
|Margin
|1
|1157
|Blake Wilkey
|6
|Leader
|2
|1141
|Jim York
|6
|+ 7.916
|3
|1153
|Kyle Zirkus
|6
|+ 8.246
|4
|1103
|Tim Sletten
|6
|+ 21.214
|5
|1122
|Scotty Lasater
|6
|+ 21.902
|6
|1142
|Geg Shapiro
|6
|+ 25.625
|7
|1105
|Chris Isenhouer
|6
|+ 35.926
|8
|1143
|Avery Remmereid
|6
|+ 38.693
|9
|1107
|Donny Donovan
|6
|+ 42.788
|10
|430
|Lucy Block
|5
|+ 58.532
|11
|1184
|Josh Felix
|3
|+ 3 laps
|12
|1101
|Will Harris
|2
|+ 4 laps