Grönholm Wins Dramatic Third Round Of World Rallycross In Hungary

Niclas Grönholm has taken a sensational victory in the third round of the 2024 FIA World Rallycross Championship. The Finnish driver secured a hard-fought victory at the “Red Cauldron” of Nyirád, taking the first victory for the electric powered cars in the “Battle of Technologies.”

The battle between internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric cars provided scintillating racing throughout the day in Hungary. Following Grönholm in the final in second was the first ICE car across the line with Ole Christian Veiby at the wheel. Local hero Jankó Wieszt survived the carnage of the final to secure a superb podium finish on his world rallycross debut.

Chaos at turn 1, Kristoffersson and Kevin Hansen in the background, Grönholm and Timmy Hansen in the foreground. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

The drama in the final started at the first corner. Kevin Hansen got a superb start in his Peugeot 208 RX1e, sending it up the inside of reigning champion Johan Kristoffersson. Unfortunately, he was sending it into a gap that was never really there. Kristoffersson defended his position in the VW Polo KMS 601 RX, and, with neither driver giving an inch, both cars ended up in the barrier. Both Kristoffersson and Hansen were out with terminal damage, with Hansen later disqualified for causing the collision.

Meanwhile, at the next corner, Timmy Hansen came to grief with eventual race winner Grönholm. Hansen was in the lead with Grönholm tucked in behind. There was minor contact between the two, with Grönholm backing out of the move before the corner itself. However, the momentum of the touch was enough to spin Hansen round, blocking Kristoffersson and further impeding his progress, while Grönholm, Veiby and Wieszt were free to disappear into the distance.

A visibly frustrated Kevin Hansen after the collision for which he was disqualified. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Kevin Hansen will be disappointed in how his day came to an end, especially because he had been on blinding form until then, having won both of his heats and his semi-final. Kristoffersson too had overcome difficulties earlier in the day, registering as a DNF in his second heat race due to mechanical problems.

It was also disappointment for Grönholm’s CE Dealer Team teammate Klara Andersson. The Swedish driver was showing superb pace throughout the day, winning her second heat race and challenging the Hansen brothers for victory in her semi-final. Unfortunately, a mistake in the joker lap sent her into the barrier, and, in a desperate attempt to rectify the situation, she inadvertently speared her PWR RX1e into the barrier again, causing terminal damage to her steering and suspension.

However, thanks to the weekend being a double-header event, all those who are disappointed on Saturday have a chance to redress the balance as round 4 takes place on Sunday 28 July.

Not for nothing is Nyirád called the Red Cauldron. Credit: Mihai Stetcu / Red Bull Content Pool

Driver Reaction

The ever-understated Grönholm was concerned about post-race penalties immediately after the race, so he can be forgiven for his somewhat muted post-race interview. “I did my best for five laps” the Finn said, adding “it was an okay run. I don’t think it was as good as the semi-final, but it was okay. I don’t know what happened [with the rest of the pack] after turn one.“

A relieved podium of (L-R) Veiby, Grönholm, and local hero Wieszt. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Championship Update

Grönholm has managed to take a chunk out of Kristoffersson’s lead. Although the Swedish driver remains the dominant force so far, his lead has been cut to 14 points. Veiby and Kevin Hansen have also made substantial gains, moving to 3rd and 4th respectively.

The temperature continues to rise in Hungary. With another full round of the championship taking place on Sunday 28 July, don’t expect anyone to back down as we hit the 4th round of the 2024 FIA World Rallycross Championship.