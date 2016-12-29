Esteban Gutierrez feels his results in GP2 and GP3 should give him more credit than his F1 results - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Esteban Gutierrez believes Formula 1 fans have short memories as his pre-Formula 1 achievements have largely been forgotten due to his results at the highest level of single seater racing.

The Mexican was ousted from his Haas F1 Team ride at the end of 2016 in favour of Kevin Magnussen, with Gutierrez having only secured one points finish across his fifty-nine race, which came in the 2013 Singapore Grand Prix.

However Gutierrez was the 2010 GP3 Series champion and a race winner in the GP2 Series on his way to third place in that championship in 2012, and he feels he should be given more credit for those performances than he has been.

“It is a big challenge because my most difficult years have been in Formula One,” said Gutierrez on f1i.com. “I have won a lot of races and podiums but the world has a very bad memory. They remember what we did in the last few years and races in Formula One.

“Even though it is like that I am sure the experts which are making a big analysis are considering [my performances]. It is a fact. But it has made things not very easy to handle.

“I can come back to the same things, this is the way it has been and I don’t my blame anyone as I take fully responsibility. It is the way it has been in my career so I will take it as an experience and move forward to do even better.”