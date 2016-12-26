Toto Wolff (right) insists Mercedes will not change their philosophy despite Nico Rosberg leaving the team - Credit: Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Toto Wolff (right) insists Mercedes will not change their philosophy despite Nico Rosberg leaving the team - Credit: Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Toto Wolff has revealed that the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team will continue to use the same philosophy next season as it has in previous years, despite the driver line-up changing for the first time since 2013.

Speaking to the Mercedes staff in Brackley Wolff, the Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, emphasised that the interests of the team will continue to be priority over any one individual, including the drivers, and the team will be aiming for a fourth consecutive double title in 2017.

Mercedes are currently looking for a new driver after the shock retirement of Nico Rosberg following the German’s championship triumph in 2016, but Wolff insists his replacement will be treated the same as Rosberg.

“As we move forward, we will continue to be guided above all by the best interests of our team,” said Wolff. “This philosophy is bigger than any one season or any one person.

“It has forged a group that is humble in victory and gracious in defeat; hungry for challenge and resilient under pressure; never satisfied with the status quo, always seeking to improve.

“Our values have been the foundation stones of three world championships. And there will be no compromise as we begin our quest for a fourth in 2017.”