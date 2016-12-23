Tom Wrigley has confirmed that he will move to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB in 2017, teaming up with the In2Racing team that ran Euan McKay to the Pro-Am1 title in 2016.

Wrigley claimed the Ginetta GT4 Supercup title in 2016 and whilst his closest challenger Will Burns has elected to move to the British Touring Car Championship for next season, the champion will remain on the GT ladder.

The twenty-four-year-old has already completed testing mileage, alongside a maiden Porsche outing in the Dutch Supercar Challenge at Spa-Francorchamps, with the team for whom he will fly the flag in the Pro classification next season. Further pre-season testing is planned ahead of his national Porsche racing debut in the Type 991 GT3 Cup.

“It’s been an ambition of mine ever since I started in motorsport to one day race a Porsche, so this is dream come true for me,” Wrigley commented before adding, “The Porsche Carrera Cup GB is one of the best single-make championships in the country, with a competitive grid, great cars and the exposure of the BTCC package. It’s going to be a massive challenge ahead, but I’m working harder than ever behind the scenes to be ready.”

Team principal Nick Dudfield has previously been vocal about his team’s desire to attract a top-line driver to lead the In2 charge in 2017, and feels that the combination of his team and Wrigley will be ideal for the Carrera Cup contest ahead. “We want to mount a strong challenge at the front of the 2017 field, and we believe Tom is the driver to do that. We’re aiming to build on the success we had in the 2016 season and challenge for outright race victories next year.”

Comment: “For In2Racing the significance of having a top-line Pro for a full-season in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB in 2017 cannot be overstated. The team worked wonders with the combination of Euan and Dan McKay in Pro-Am1 in 2016 and bringing Dan Lloyd in at the close of the season to highlight their clear front-running potential was a masterstroke. In Wrigley they have an experienced yet youthful competitor who will be determined to understand the nuances of the quirky Type 991 GT3 Cup and is also likely to be on the pace from the opening round at Brands Hatch in April. Together Tom Wrigley and In2Racing are likely to be a formidable partnership in Carrera Cup GB 2017, adding further strength to a field expanding in talent seemingly by the week.”