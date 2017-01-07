Jacques Villeneuve will appear at the Autosport International Show in 2017 - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

1997 Formula 1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve is the latest big name to be confirmed to appear at this year’s Autosport International Show, with the Canadian making his appearance on Sunday 15 January.

Villeneuve enjoyed an eleven-year career in Formula 1, with his career starting back in 1996 when he joined Damon Hill within the Williams F1 Team, before he moved on to join the British American Racing squad in 2000, while he ended his F1 career with drives for the Renault F1 Team and the Sauber F1 Team between 2004 and 2006.

Before arriving in Formula 1, Villeneuve was the 1995 PPG Indy Car World Series champion, and took victory in the Indianapolis 500 the same year despite being penalised two laps early in the event for passing the pace car during a caution period.

Since leaving F1, Villeneuve has taken part in various categories of motorsport, including NASCAR, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the V8 Supercar Championship and most recently in the FIA Formula E championship where he participated in three rounds of season two with Venturi Grand Prix.

Villeneuve joins other big names such as Lance Stroll, Claire Williams, Rob Smedley and Dario Franchitti in appearing at the Autosport International Show.