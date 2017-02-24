The McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team today revealed the much anticipated MCL32, during a special event held in the McLaren Thought Leadership Centre, at their McLaren Technology Centre HQ in Woking today.

As expected McLaren have reintroduced the iconic orange, first seen on their cars back in the 1960’s, though of a darker shade, with black to the side pods and rear, as well as incorporating white streaks, in a stunning new design livery for the 2017 season.

The origin of McLaren meets our future. Presenting the McLaren-Honda #MCL32, a blend of past & present in our new livery. #ChangeYourGame pic.twitter.com/UfXRCI15FH — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 24, 2017

The change welcomes in a new era for McLaren under the helm of new CEO Zak Brown, following the departure of long standing Chairman Ron Dennis at the end of last year.

The Woking based squad have included a shark fin to the rear of the MCL32, like many of the teams have opted to do so far, along with the thumb tip nose, which incorporates four inlets at either side, and multi-vaned wing mounts can also be seen.

The car has been overhauled in every area this year as the McLaren design team have looked to take advantage of the new aerodynamic regulation changes for 2017, in a bid to become a forced to be reckoned with once again.

With a driver line-up of Fernando Alonso and new teammate Stoffel Vandoorne, who replaces the retiring Jenson Button this season, the MCL32 is certainly in safe hands, and if it is as fast as it is stunning, the Woking based squad could be back on the path they want to be in 2017.

The game has changed. The #MCL32 breaks cover in its dynamic orange and black livery. Watch our official launch film. ▶️️ pic.twitter.com/Gv9ZEvPwRs — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 24, 2017

Racing Director Eric Boullier, is extremely excited about the challenge ahead, and has big ambitions for the team this year, after a number of seasons spent struggling with performance.

“The addition of a striking orange and black paint job reinforces the notion that we’re moving away from what immediately preceded it, but it’s the engineering detail on the MCL32 that really impresses me.

“It’s the result of a huge amount of work from a team that has really developed together over the past few years. The chassis is incredibly well realised, the power unit has been significantly developed and, in Fernando and Stoffel, we have a hugely exciting driver pairing that’s already blending really well.

“There’s a feeling around the factory that we’re about to turn the corner. Our relationship with Honda has blossomed – there’s a real sense of comradeship to what we do now – and I think we’re all very excited about what we can achieve together this year.

“Technically, in 2017 man and machine will be pushed to the absolute limit, owing to higher speeds and more severe braking.

“All our partners and suppliers have done a great job, but I want to mention Akebono, one of our team’s long-standing technology partners, who have developed all-new brake calliper’s and brake systems to cope with the increased loads and forces that will face Fernando, Stoffel and the MCL32.”