Fernando Alonso: “Missing on that point is disappointing”

Fernando Alonso retired with two laps to go in Canada whilst on course to score a point - Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

The McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team were close to score their first top ten finish of 2017 but another engine issue denied Fernando Alonso with just two laps to go at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday.

The Spaniard had driven a strong race, running long before making his first and only pit stop and ran as high as fourth, but began to drop down the pack as the Honda power unit struggled to match the speed of their rivals, particularly on the straights.

But whilst on course for tenth place, his engine gave up the ghost on the back straight to promote Romain Grosjean into the points, ending his afternoon before climbing into the grandstand to commiserate with the fans.

“We were in the points with a couple of laps to the end but my engine gave up,” said Alonso. “I am frustrated, of course, but it’s not only about losing a point today, of course.

“As a driver, we try to come here and drive as fast as we can, so missing on that point is disappointing especially for the guys, who have been working so much day and night, preparing the car, preparing the strategy and taking care of every single detail.

“Our chassis feels quite strong in the corners, but we are being overtaken by everyone in the middle on the straights. It’s tough times.

“The support we have from the fans in Canada is great, so when my car stopped I thought we should give something back, and I went up the grandstand to give my gloves to the people who had been cheering me on.”