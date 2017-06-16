European Formula 3

Günther secures dominant pole position at damp Hungaroring

200 Views
Maximilian Gunther will start race one from pole position in Hungary - Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship

Maximilian Günther secured a dominant pole position for race one at a damp Hungaroring, with the German ending more than three-tenths faster than anyone else, and more than eight-tenths faster than third place!

The Prema Powerteam driver continued his momentum from his double race victory at Pau into the Hungaroring weekend, and set a great lap of 1:49.369s, 0.352 seconds faster than Van Amersfoort Racing’s Joey Mawson, while Jake Hughes was 0.855 seconds down in third for Hitech Grand Prix.

Hughes will join Günther on the front row as Mawson takes a three-place grid penalty for a collision during the final race in Pau, with the Australian dropping to fifth as a result behind Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala – who set an identical lap time to that of Hughes – and Prema Powerteam’s Callum Ilott.

Pedro Piquet was an encouraging sixth for Van Amersfoort Racing, with Lando Norris a subdued seventh for Carlin after salvaging his session after being as low as thirteenth early on as the track dried after pre-session rain.

Prema Powerteam duo Guan Yu Zhou and Mick Schumacher were eighth and tenth respectively, either side of Van Amersfoort Racing’s Harrison Newey, while Hitech Grand Prix duo Ralf Aron and Nikita Mazepin were eleventh and twelfth.

Points leader Joel Eriksson will start down in seventeenth after a dreadful session for his Motopark outfit, with their four drivers set to line up at the very back of the field led by their latest recruit David Beckmann.

Hungaroring Race 1 Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
13Maximilian GuntherGERPrema Powerteam1:49.369
296Joey MawsonAUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:49.721
334Jake HughesGBRHitech Grand Prix1:50.224
427Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:50.224
553Callum IlottGBRPrema Powerteam1:50.235
65Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing1:50.279
731Lando NorrisGBRCarlin1:50.290
88Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Powerteam1:50.310
917Harrison NeweyGBRVan Amersfoort Racing1:50.336
1025Mick SchumacherGERPrema Powerteam1:50.345
117Ralf AronESTHitech Grand Prix1:50.381
1299Nikita MazepinRUSHitech Grand Prix1:50.513
1362Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:50.651
1411Tadasuke MakinoJAPHitech Grand Prix1:50.726
1555David BeckmannGERMotopark1:51.374
1633Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:52.745
171Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark1:53.254
1847Keyvan Andres SooriGERMotopark1:53.760

Related Posts