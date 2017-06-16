Günther secures dominant pole position at damp Hungaroring

Maximilian Günther secured a dominant pole position for race one at a damp Hungaroring, with the German ending more than three-tenths faster than anyone else, and more than eight-tenths faster than third place!

The Prema Powerteam driver continued his momentum from his double race victory at Pau into the Hungaroring weekend, and set a great lap of 1:49.369s, 0.352 seconds faster than Van Amersfoort Racing’s Joey Mawson, while Jake Hughes was 0.855 seconds down in third for Hitech Grand Prix.

Hughes will join Günther on the front row as Mawson takes a three-place grid penalty for a collision during the final race in Pau, with the Australian dropping to fifth as a result behind Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala – who set an identical lap time to that of Hughes – and Prema Powerteam’s Callum Ilott.

Pedro Piquet was an encouraging sixth for Van Amersfoort Racing, with Lando Norris a subdued seventh for Carlin after salvaging his session after being as low as thirteenth early on as the track dried after pre-session rain.

Prema Powerteam duo Guan Yu Zhou and Mick Schumacher were eighth and tenth respectively, either side of Van Amersfoort Racing’s Harrison Newey, while Hitech Grand Prix duo Ralf Aron and Nikita Mazepin were eleventh and twelfth.

Points leader Joel Eriksson will start down in seventeenth after a dreadful session for his Motopark outfit, with their four drivers set to line up at the very back of the field led by their latest recruit David Beckmann.

Hungaroring Race 1 Qualifying Result