Red Bull Racing can count on me insists Sainz

Carlos Sainz Jr believes Red Bull Racing can count on him to achieve in Formula 1, when the opportunity opens to promote him to the senior outfit.

The Spaniard has been with Scuderia Toro Rosso since his arrival to the single-seater championship in 2015. He performed well at the recent Monaco Grand Prix after absorbing intense pressure from Lewis Hamilton behind to finish sixth, unlike team-mate Daniil Kvyat who failed to finish the Grand Prix after an incident with Sergio Perez.

Currently Sainz won’t be able to be promoted to Red Bull until 2018, when the contracts of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo run up. Despite knowing this, Sainz said, “I will keep doing what I’m doing and we’ll see what happens.

“I need to keep performing for myself and to show Red Bull and everyone there that I am a fast guy and that one day they can count on me. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later.”

Sainz is higher in the Drivers’ Championship compared with Kvyat, as he has scored points five times out of six this season, giving him a tally of 25. He believes there is no more he could do, as his results currently are matching realistic targets for Toro Rosso.

“I don’t think more than P6 or P7 is realistic with three top teams being a second quicker than us on a track like Monaco and two seconds in other tracks. At the moment our win is to finish the races P7, in Monaco we finished P6 as we beat a Mercedes, so we’re happy.”

With finishing sixth in Monte Carlo, Sainz labels this as the “perfect weekend”, as he was able to shine and get the maximum out of the car.

“It was the race we needed,” he said. “It’s not like every year you do the perfect weekend in the best race of the season – Monaco.

“I’ve been happy since FP1, building it little by little, picking up in qualifying and doing a very good lap. Then in the race there were no mistakes and I was clearly ahead of the midfield, controlling the gap to Hamilton.

“Managing our pace this weekend has been really good. Monaco is one of those circuits where you really want to shine a bit more. We have done that this weekend.”