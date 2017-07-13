Jolyon Palmer: “It’s always a special weekend at Silverstone”

After another eleventh place last weekend in the Austrian Grand Prix, British driver Jolyon Palmer is aiming to go one better at his home race and claim his maiden points finish of the season.

Palmer is looking forwards to driving in front of his home crowd as the Formula 1 circus returns to Silverstone once again.

“I’m really looking forward to racing in front of the home crowd,” he commented. “I love the track and it’s always a special weekend at Silverstone. People always turn out in huge numbers and they are very passionate which really pushes us drivers.

“My first Grand Prix at Silverstone was when I was six and a fan, so it’s special to be there with lots of reminiscing. It’s always a great experience.”

Palmer feels confident going into the race weekend, partly through his strong performance in Austria, and partly due to the fact that he feels confident around the circuit, having driven there plenty of times in the past.

“It’s certainly the Formula 1 track that I know the best so I’m hoping that gives me an extra boost along with all the home support. There are lots of high speed corners which are cool to drive and a lap has a really good flow to it.

“I had my first race at Silverstone when I was fifteen so I know the place pretty well! I’ve been on the podium a few times throughout my career including a win in Formula Two and second and third places in GP2.”

Spielberg also boosted Palmer’s confidence, as he comprehensively beat his team-mate Nico Hulkenberg in what was one of his strongest performances this season.

“It was a solid race and I was pushing like hell at the end. We were so close to the points, but it was another eleventh place! Overall, it was a decent weekend. I made a small mistake in qualifying which put us out in Q1, with the times so very close in Austria.

“The race was quite good, but I was behind Lance Stroll for over 40 laps, and I just wasn’t able to pass him no matter how hard I tried! Silverstone’s my home race so I am excited for that. I am going there after a fairly positive weekend, so I am aiming to keep the momentum and get those points.“