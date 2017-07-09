Formula 1

Raikkonen responds to Marchionne’s ‘laggard’ comments

Kimi Raikkonen needs to raise his game, according to Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne - Credit: Scuderia Ferrari

Sergio Marchionne believes Kimi Raikkonen needs to raise his game if he is to do enough to earn himself an extension to his Scuderia Ferrari contract for 2018.

The Chairman of the Maranello-based team believes the Finn needs to show a higher level of commitment, and after the race at the Red Bull Ring, he sits 91 points behind team-mate Sebastian Vettel after the opening nine races, with only two podiums compared to Vettel’s seven, and no wins to the Germans three.

“I think Kimi has got to show a higher level of commitment to the process,” Reuters quoted Marchionne saying to reporters ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

“There are days when I think he’s a bit of a laggard, but we’ll see. I am going to talk to him today, we’ll see what happens.”

Raikkonen responded to the remarks after the race, saying that he is doing the best he can in a far from straightforward season, and that he is working hard to improve.

“Obviously I want to do well,” said Raikkonen to Reuters. “I can only do the best that I can. It’s not like I’m not trying. Unfortunately, it’s not been very straightforward sometimes but that’s part of F1.

“We keep pushing and I’m sure things will get better.”

  • Mega-Troll the Almighty

    Marchionne is not a good boss, again criticising one of the driver’s publcly. Imagine if Kimi said that about Ferrari, not that he would.

    It would help if Ferrari were able to get the car sorted out before the race but it’s only been on a few weekends that that has happened, and when it has he’s been on par with Sebastian or faster. Being taken out twice by other drivers hasn’t helped as on each occasion he’s been in an excellent position on the race track. Also one race severely affected by mechanical issues (brakes [Canada]) and, of course, the dreadful team strategy which lead to Kimi losing the Monaco race. Vettel has so far not been plagued by these issues.

  • Taqbir Hossain Ali

    Couldn’t agree more with you!
    Ferrari keeps sabotaging his race to give Vettel a better chance, everybody (with a brain) can see it, which is fine but then Kimi should be praised not insulted publicly, for keeping his cool and never once bad mouthing his team, EVER