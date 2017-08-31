Kevin Magnussen: “Monza is probably the best track for overtaking on the calendar”

Kevin Magnussen hopes to brush off the disappointments of last weekend’s Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix as the Haas F1 Team heads to the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

The Danish driver missed out on points due to a lock-up that compromised restart and remainder of his race from behind the safety car, but Monza presents new opportunities to score.

A firm favourite amongst drivers, Monza is the lowest downforce and highest speed circuit on the calendar, something that Magnussen is looking forwards to tackling in the new breed of Formula One cars, although he is unsure how they will cope on the long straights.

“It will be fun, as every track has been this year with the new cars. It’s a lot more fun to drive and more challenging.

Monza might be one of the tracks that we aren’t going to be that much faster, if at all. These new cars are strong in the corners, but not so much in the straights.”

The Italian circuit is perfect at presenting opportunities for overtaking, something that many people thought would be difficult in the wider new specification cars.

“Monza is probably the best track for overtaking on the calendar,” commented Magnussen. “It’s always exciting racing there.

“It is like any track in that it takes a perfect lap in every sense, and a perfect balance in the car as well.”

The historic track is world-renowned for having one of the most passionate fan bases, the Ferrari supporting Tifosi. But the support extends to other teams, and many drivers report that it is one of the best circuits for atmosphere on the calendar.

“Monza is all about the atmosphere. It’s got so much history and the Italian fans are really into it and they’re extremely passionate. It’s always a fantastic experience racing there.”