Lando Norris: “I wasn’t certain whether my time would be enough for pole”

Lando Norris will start the opening race of the weekend at Zandvoort from pole position - Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship / Thomas Suer

Lando Norris enjoyed a close fight for pole position for race one at Zandvoort with his team-mate Ferdinand Habsburg, with the Briton coming out on top by just 0.012 seconds.

The Carlin duo will lock out the front row at the Dutch circuit, while Norris’ championship rivals Joel Eriksson and Maximilian Günther will share row two.

Norris admitted he expected a bigger jump in times during qualifying than was seen earlier in the day in free practice, but found the track to be more slippery than expected, which meant the jump in times was not as large, but it was still a great battle for top spot.

“It was a close fight for pole position with my team-mate, in which I eventually held the upper hand,” said Norris. “For sure, we all assumed that we would be faster compared to free practice, but the track partly was very slippery.

“Thus, the improvements compared to free practice weren’t too big. I have to admit that I wasn’t certain whether my time would be enough for pole position.

“In the lap prior to my fastest time, I had quite some understeering in turn eight, but I was able to reduce the tyre temperature with a cool-down lap and then go faster again.”