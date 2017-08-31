Renault’s Bob Bell: “We can take heart with the step forward we have made”

Renault Sport Formula 1 Team‘s Technical Director, Bob Bell, thinks that the Enstone-based team have taken a step forwards in performance over the last few races, and is hoping they can carry that forward into the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

Often referred to as ‘the cathedral of speed’, the Autodromo Nazionale Monza is one of the fastest circuits on the calendar and requires the lowest downforce set-up available on the cars to maximise their top speed on the long straights of the track.

“Monza is a high-speed, low downforce track, the lowest we run on throughout the season,” commented Bell. “We can go there with a reasonable amount of confidence having shown in Spa, a high power track, that we can compete.

“We have a couple of new aero refinements with the aerodynamics packages and wing settings tailored for the low downforce demands with a low-downforce and minimal drag optimised package.”

The team has greatly improved its performance from their poor 2016 season, and Bell thinks that there have been massive steps forwards over the last few races.

“We can take heart with the step forward we have made across Britain, Hungary and Spa and I think it bodes well for the rest of the season. There aren’t too many surprises left with the circuits we’re going to and we have the capacity to keep development going for the rest of the year. We just have to get both drivers home scoring points.

“We are already working on the 2018 car but some elements developed in the wind tunnel can be used on the R.S.17. We are continuing the development of this year’s car. We have the capability to do a good job in balancing the development of the 2018 car and transferring the concepts onto this year’s, so it’s a busy time in Enstone!”