Force India Announce Pérez Extension for 2018

Sergio Pérez will continue with Force India into the 2018 Formula 1 season, his team announced this morning.

Pérez was tentatively linked away from the team with which he has raced for since 2014, but after the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team signed Carlos Sainz Jr. for next season, the Mexican was confirmed as staying with the Silverstone-based outfit for a fifth consecutive season.

“Staying with Sahara Force India was always my priority,” said Pérez . “It’s a team that has allowed me to show my talents as a driver and I feel very happy here.”

Pérez currently stands seventh in the championship – the same position he finished last year – making him the ‘best of the rest’ after the leading half dozen of Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Scuderia Ferrari and Red Bull Racing drivers.

“I’m proud of everything we have already achieved together and I think there is more to come. The team has done an amazing job this year to develop the car and establish our position as the fourth best team in Formula One.

“In the end it was an easy decision to continue our journey together.”

Both Force India and Pérez stated the deal is applicable for 2018, indicating he still has the option to move away in 2019 when many key driver contracts are set come to an end elsewhere.

“Sergio has played an important role in our success story over the last few years,” said Team Principal Dr. Vijay Mallya. “Since joining us in 2014, he has matured to become one of the quickest and most consistent drivers on the grid.

“His track record speaks for itself as the most successful Force India driver ever with four podiums. Alongside Esteban, retaining Sergio gives us stability going into next season and one of the most exciting driver pairings in Formula 1.”