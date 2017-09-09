Horner Calling on Strategy Group to Scrap Planned Three-Engine Limit

Christian Horner is calling on the planned three engine limit for 2018 to be scrapped - Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Christian Horner feels the recent Italian Grand Prix highlights the need for the scheduled three-engine per driver limit for the 2018 Formula 1 season to be scrapped.

Only one driver started the Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza from the position they qualified in on Saturday, with Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo amongst those to be penalised due to component changes.

Such was the mix up of the grid, Kevin Magnussen started inside the top ten despite being eliminated from qualifying at the first hurdle, with Verstappen and Ricciardo starting thirteenth and sixteenth despite qualifying second and third.

Horner, the team principal of Red Bull, feels something needs to be done to address this, and the first thing would to be to discuss in the next Strategy Group meeting the possibility of eliminating the planned engine limit reduction for next season.

“I think this engine has done nothing positive for Formula 1 since it was introduced,” said Horner. “What concerns me is that we are now going to three engines for next year with more races. And to me, that should be number one of the agenda at the next Strategy Group meeting.

“I tried to get it changed at an earlier meeting in the year, but there was no support for it. I would hope that there would now be a different outcome, with teams staring down the barrel of further penalties between now and the end of the year.”