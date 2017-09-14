Massa hoping for strong showing in Singapore

Williams Martini Racing driver Felipe Massa is hoping to pick up a much-needed strong result for the Grove based squad at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, with the British team having so far not performed up to their expectations across the 2017 season.

The Brazilian really likes the night-time, city setting of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, and is well prepared for the tough conditions that await, with the high temperatures making the race one of the hardest going on the Formula 1 calendar, according to the 36-year-old.

“While we have three night races, Singapore is the only one in the middle of the city, in the middle of the night, and it’s great.

“I am looking forward to the race, although I know it will be very hot and humid, which makes it one of the most difficult tracks.”

Last year, Massa finished in a disappointing twelfth place, a lap down, and out of the points, after opting to run a three-stop strategy that did not work in his favour. In 2015, the 36-year-old did not even finish the race, but in 2014, he managed to score a solid fifth place, which is the Brazilian’s best result at the Singapore Grand Prix so far in his career.

This weekend, Massa will want to ensure he and Williams gets things right on the strategy front, and maximise any opportunity that comes their way, to bring home some solid points for the team.

“As always, I am hoping we can have a good result.”