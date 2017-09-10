Nico Hülkenberg: “It’s a very special Grand Prix”

Nico Hülkenberg heads into the Singapore Grand Prix aiming to return to the points after a disappointing race in Italy, with the German expecting the annual tough and demanding challenge that the Marina Bay Street Circuit offers.

The Renault Sport Formula 1 Team racer has scored all of the Enstone-based outfit’s thirty-four points in 2017 so far, and heads into the seasons one true night race aiming for a competitive weekend.

Hülkenberg, who will break the record for the most amount of races without a podium finish in Singapore if he does not finish inside the top three, says it takes a little time to get used to the night race settings, although the venue itself is one of the best on the calendar.

“It takes a little getting used to, but it’s not so bad,” said Hülkenberg. “It’s been on the calendar so long that it feels like a normal race. It’s a very special Grand Prix and the only real night race we have.

“We don’t really see the day there! We sleep until lunchtime, and then it’s off to work, so there isn’t much of a social life for us drivers. The venue is amazing, how they’ve built it all is fantastic, especially as it’s right in the middle of the city.”

“As a track, it’s really tough and physically demanding – arguably one of the hardest of the season. The lap is long with lots of corners and some tight and sharp bits. The high temperature and humidity, combined with the fact that it’s a street circuit, makes it quite hard.

“It’s important to be in top physical shape due to the harsh requirements. Safety cars usually come out which makes strategy hard to call.”