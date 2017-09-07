Porsche looking at 2021 Formula One

After leaving LMP1 in WEC at the end of this year, Porsche are looking to F1 in 2021

Lutz Meschke has stated that Porsche are seriously considering joining Formula One as of the 2021 season as an engine supplier. The new prospective regulations for the pinnacle of single-seater racing are appealing to the German manufacturer and would fit in with their motorsport plans.

Meschke attended last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix and held a meeting with Ross Brawn and other F1 chiefs to discuss Porsche’s plans.

At the end of the 2017 season, Porsche will stop it’s LMP1 program, which has proven extremely successful since its reinstatement in 2014. As the current season stands, the team look to be claiming their third consecutive Driver’s and Manufacturer’s Championship in a dominant fashion when this year comes to an end. The Porsche LMP1 team have won three consecutive Le Mans 24 Hours, having remained unbeaten at the blue-riband race since 2015.

it was a great shock when Porsche decided to pull the plug on their highly successful program, considering they had recently agreed with the FIA that they would remain in the class until the new regulation change in 2020. They explained that they do not receive a sufficient return for an investment in a race series that is equivalent to an F1 budget.

Porsche have committed to the 2019/20 Formula e race series, but is making sure signs of intent to join F1 in 2021. The new cheaper and simpler technology that F1 chiefs plan to bring into action have encouraged Porsche and peaked their interest in joining the sport.

“F1 could be one of the right places,” Meschke told Autosport. “As you know Formula E is very important for us now, and F1 is always a good topic to think about.

“And I think we are in quite good discussions regarding the new engine.Although it has not been on the F1 grid since its disastrous relationship with the Footwork team in 1991, Porsche has retained a commercial involvement with the F1 organisation by paying for its Supercup one-make series to feature on the grand prix support programme.”

Current plans for a twin-turbo V6 with reduced technology were said to be one of the main factors that attracted Porsche to F1. “We have to cut costs in F1, and it’s a good way to reach this target.” Meschke commented.

He did state that the team was only pursuing interest in entering as an engine supplier, so a works Porsche team in F1 should not be expected.

F1 teams that are currently on the grid are watching Porsche’s progress into the sport closely. Both Williams and Red Bull have been linked with the German manufacturer. McLaren do have a rich history with Porsche, but as they are now rivals in the road car market it would be unlikely that the pair would collaborate on the F1 circuit.

Sean Bratches has come forward to say how excited he is with the prospect of Porsche joining Formula One. It was one of Liberty Media‘s intentions to encourage more companies to join Formula One and to see their cost reduction plans already attracting that wanted attention proves a good foundation for Liberty’s plans for the future of Formula One.

“Ultimately we’re trying to create a platform and environment where more engine manufacturers and brands and teams come into this sport and make it a compelling business proposition to do so,” Bratches told Autosport. “The inclusion of Porsche, which is a heritage racing brand in our sport, would be highly valued.