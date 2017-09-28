Preview: Pointon’s Title To Lose In Brands Hatch Supercup Finale

Callum Pointon has one hand on the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup title as the championship heads to Brands Hatch this weekend for the final three races of the season.

Pointon missed out on winning the title with a weekend to spare at Silverstone last time out, but is the odds on favourite in the finale as he heads into the meeting with an 82 point lead.

That means the HHC Motorsport ace needs merely to finish ahead of or within touching distance of the other mathematical contenders Ben Green and George Gamble in race one to be champion.

Pointon will be determined to take the title in style however and continue his run of finishing on the podium in every meeting so far this year, a record that has resulted in fourteen top three results.

Green meanwhile will not give up on the title without a fight, however his focus is likely to switch to maintain second in the standings over Gamble, with only nineteen points separating them.

That gap decreased at Silverstone as Gamble made a long-awaited return to the top step of the podium, however Green remains in charge having also taken victory, his sixth of the year.

Outside of the title protagonists, the most competitive Supercup grid ever has featured five other race-winners, with Jack Mitchell taking his second of the campaign at Silverstone.

Tom Hibbert was a double-winner back at Oulton Park, Declan Jones tasted success at Snetterton and Rockingham, whilst Carl Boardley also notched a win at Snetterton.

All four of them are sure to be in the hunt for the podium finishes this weekend, while Charlie Ladell has victory aspirations after securing a seasons best second place at Silverstone.

Reece Somerfield, Seb Perez and Adam Higgins head into the finale targeting a first top three of the campaign, as does the ever-improving Jason Baker in his third outing in the Pro class.

In the AM category meanwhile, Colin White is on course to lose his stranglehold on the class title as Jac Constable leads him by fifty points heading into the finale.

Constable has built that lead with a superbly consistent record of fourteen podium finishes in the last sixteen races, with that run including no less than twelve victories.

White has taken six class victories of his own this season as well as eleven other podium results, and he knows he needs more this weekend if he is to take a third successive AM title.

Jack Minshaw became the first driver other than the top two to take a class win this season at Silverstone, a result he’ll be keen to replicate to cement his third place points finish.

Other regular podium visitors in the class have been Ian Robinson, Dan Kirby and Alexis Taylor, while David Brooks, Toby Bearne and Paul Taylor are other drivers to watch this weekend.

Full championship standings ahead of the meeting can be found here: http://tsl-timing.com/file/?f=TOCA/2017/173703ptsg50.pdf