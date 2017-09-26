Renault aiming for title double in 2017-18

Renault e.dams have said that they are expecting to challenge for both titles once again next season.

The team today unveiled their new car for the 2017-18 championship, the Z.E.16, and said they believed it could carry them to both the driver’s and team’s title despite increased competition from other manufacturers.

The French team will head into season four with an unchanged line-up, with last year’s runner-up Sebastien Buemi and Nico Prost.

The continuity of drivers is something that team boss Alain Prost says the Renault draws strength from.

Speaking at the launch he said, “I am delighted to finally lift the veil on the colours we will use to defend our title in this new season.

“Our goal remains the same as it has been for the past three years: win the Team’s and Driver’s championships.

“We have seen that the competition will be tougher with some major car manufactures joining us in the championship but we have a very good team and a very solid technical partner with Renault.

“We also have two excellent drivers, who have worked very well together since the beginning of our adventure, they are very complementary.

“We have a genuine cohesion at all levels, which is our strength.”

Last season, Renault looked certain to repeat their double championship win of 2015-16 before Buemi was forced to miss the New York ePrix double header, and then suffered a disastrous race in Montreal to just lose out to Lucas di Grassi.

The team still managed to win the team’s title by twenty points however, remaining the only team to have won it.