Formula E Announces Historic All-Women Test Session for Valencia

In a groundbreaking move for motorsport, Formula E has unveiled plans for the first-ever all-women test session in FIA Championship history, set to take place at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia on 7 November.

The pioneering initiative will see up to 22 elite women drivers take the wheel of the championship’s latest GEN3 Evo machinery, which boasts impressive acceleration figures of 0-60 mph in just 1.82 seconds – some 30% quicker than current Formula 1 cars.

Each of the 11 Formula E teams will be required to field at least one woman driver for the half-day test, with encouragement to run two drivers where possible. Crucially, they will have access to current-season machinery, ensuring they can showcase their talents in equivalent equipment to the championship’s regular drivers.

The test forms part of Formula E’s broader strategy to address the stark gender imbalance in motorsport, where currently only 3% of top-tier racing licences worldwide are held by women. Beyond the track action, participants will engage in media activities including press conferences, briefings, and content creation, aimed at raising their profiles within elite motorsport.

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds emphasised the importance of providing equal opportunities: “Unlike other series where women drivers have to use old or restricted machinery, they’ll be using the state-of-the-art GEN3 Evo car that accelerates 30% faster than an F1 car, just as our Championship drivers do.”

The initiative extends beyond the test session itself, with Formula E implementing a comprehensive programme to support women in motorsport, including:

An enhanced FIA Girls on Track programme welcoming 400 local young women to the Valencia test

Collaboration with teams and partners to provide engineering support, simulator time, and coaching opportunities

Integration of power steering in future GEN4 cars to aid performance for all drivers

Engagement with women-led organisations to identify and address barriers in motorsport

The full driver line-up for the historic test will be announced by individual teams in the coming weeks, with the session taking place alongside Formula E’s regular pre-season testing programme.

The announcement comes as Formula E continues to lead the way in diversity initiatives, with the series already boasting an almost equal split of male and female fans. The championship views this test as a crucial step towards creating more opportunities for women in top-tier motorsport, whilst acknowledging that sustained effort will be required to effect lasting change.

Teams will reveal their selected drivers for the groundbreaking test in the weeks leading up to the Valencia session, which promises to be a significant milestone in the push for greater gender equality in motorsport.