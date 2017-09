Five years on since its launch as a merger between the Grand-Am and American Le Mans series, the IMSA Championship is stronger than ever before. Mobil 1 The Grid spoke to the driving force behind the project, Scott Atherton, as well as drivers Scott Sharp, Joao Barbosa and Alex Lynn as they reflect on the changes and improvements made to the series, including the recent introduction of the Daytona Prototype International (DPi).

Video Courtesy of Mobil 1 The Grid