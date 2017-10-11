Alegra Motorsports and Park Place Motorsports round out Petit Le Mans GTD podium

While Montaplast by Land-Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3 took victory in the GTD class at the 2017 Petit Le Mans it was the two Porsche 911 GT3 R’s of Alegra Motorsports and Park Place Motorsports who completed the class podium in the ten hour classic.

Michael Christensen headed up the #28 Porsche joined by Michael de Quesada and Daniel Morad; The Dane was delighted to be on the podium again, especially after taking victory at the start of the season.

“Victory at the season opener in Daytona, and now second place at Petit Le Mans” said Christensen.

“It seems the classic races suit us. I’m thrilled about this hard-won success. This race pushes you to the limit. But when you’re rewarded with a podium result, then all that hard work has paid off.”

In the #73 car it was Porsche stalwart Jorg Bergmeister, Patrick Lindsey and Matthew McMurry that fought hard for the final step on the podium, and the German was happy to bring the season to a close with a top three finish.

“To conclude such a tough season with a podium always feels great” said Bergmeister. “Especially after starting from twelfth on the grid.

“It was a gruelling race, particularly because we didn’t have a cooling vest or drink bottle. But I enjoy such challenges.” he added.