BMW’s Jens Marquardt: “A big thank you goes to the whole team”

Jens Marquardt said the Motul Petit Le Mans victory for the #25 BMW Team RLL trio of Bill Auberlen, Alexander Sims and Kuno Wittmer was just reward for what had been an up and down IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Marquardt, the Motorsport Director of BMW, said the early races of the season in particular were difficult for the team, but as they got acclimatised to the BMW M6 GTLM machine, Auberlen and Sims were able to start fighting for victories, ultimately taken wins at Watkins Glen International and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, before Wittmer joined them for their win at Road Atlanta.

Auberlen and Sims eventually finished second in the championship standings, and Marquardt was delighted with their performances, and he thanked everyone within the team for their efforts throughout 2017.

“This win for BMW Team RLL is the crowning glory of a turbulent IMSA season,” said Marquardt. “Following some difficult races in the early stages of the year, we got stronger and stronger with the BMW M6 GTLM and were able to battle for title honours.

“Four wins is a great achievement, we have never scored more wins per season since 2009. I’m particularly pleased that Bill Auberlen – along with Alexander Sims and Kuno Wittmer – was able to win in his 400th race with BMW. A big thank you goes to the whole team.”

Marquardt felt it was a fitting end for the M6 GTLM, which is being replaced by the M8 GTE ahead of the 2018 season, and he is excited with BMW’s future in the championship.

“This was also the final race for the BMW M6 GTLM,” said Marquardt. “In 2018 we will write a new chapter with the BMW M8 GTE and cannot wait for the first race appearance of the car at Daytona next year.”