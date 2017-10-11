Crees Makes Big Jump To Supercup With Century

In just his second season of racing, recently crowned GRDC+ champion Michael Crees will step up to the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup next season.

Crees will make the big leap with former champions Century Motorsport, using the Ginetta G55 which Ben Green took to eight victories this year.

The 34 year old made his car racing debut this year, taking seven wins and finishing no lower than fifth in all eighteen races in his Want2Race Ginetta G40.

Crees has been receiving support from former Supercup champion Tom Oliphant and will race in the same G55 he took to the title with Century back in 2015.

“The Supercup is going to be a massive step up, but I’m over the moon to even be thinking about it. This time last year I was just karting at Buckmore Park,” Crees told Motorsport News.

“Things just snowballed from there to get me racing this year and now it’s gone nuts. I’ve had a few laps around Blyton Park in the G55 and it’s very different.

“Century seem like a great team and I’m a fast learner, so I’m going in wanting to win the Am Class title and mix it in with the Pros as and where I can.”