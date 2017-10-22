Daniil Kvyat: “I think we reached the limit of the car with my last Quali lap”

Daniil Kvyat felt happy with the result of Qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on Saturday after losing a lot of track time earlier in the day due to a technical issue on his STR12.

The Russian, who’s future in Formula 1 remains unclear and under scrutiny, made it through to Q2 on Saturday, and although he missed out on Q3 by 0.416 seconds, he felt he got as much out of the car.

The Scuderia Toro Rosso driver will move up from twelfth to eleventh on the grid on Sunday thanks to Max Verstappen’s grid penalty, and he feels a points finish could be possible from there, which would be a massive confidence boost for Kvyat and his floundering career.

“I’m very pleased with today’s qualifying,” said Kvyat. “We did a good job with the limited information we had and set the car up well after missing out on a lot of this morning’s FP3.

“I think we reached the limit of the car with my last Quali lap, so we can be happy – the engineers did a fantastic job! I feel good in the car and we’ll try and turn today’s P12 into points tomorrow.

“Anything can happen in the race so we will just need to stay cool, look after the tyres, keep the strategy open and give it our all!”