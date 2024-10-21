Shae Davies returning to SST at Adelaide with CodeFish Racing

With the Stadium Super Trucks set to race in Australia once more when they support the Adelaide 500 in November, Shae Davies will also make his return in the #88 truck. CodeFish Studio and Refuel Creative will back his entry as CodeFish Racing.

Davies’s SST début came in the 2020 season opener at Adelaide, where he finished fourth and tenth in the first two races before winning the third. It was the only round in Australia that year due to COVID-19.

The Boost Mobile Super Trucks, formed in late 2019 as SST’s Australian championship, ran its lone multi-race season to date the following year. Davies scored two victories in Tasmania and Darwin, along with podium finishes in all but two races. He was ultimately second in the championship after losing a tiebreaker to Paul Morris, who had four wins.

Fallout between series leadership and Supercars resulted in the trucks being sent back to America and the death of the Australian division after 2021. For 2022, Davies competed in the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, winning once in Melbourne and finishing tenth in points.

After taking 2023 off, the 34-year-old returned to action at the 24H Series’ 12 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in April. Sharing a Porsche 911 GT3 with Adrian D’Silva and Martin Rump for Earl Bamber Motorsport, the team finished fourteenth overall and sixth in the GT3 Pro/Am class in the first race but retired from the second.

Prior to SST, Davies was a regular in the Supercars Championship’s development ladder. He won the 2013 championship of what is now the Super3 Series before appearing at the top level for the first time in 2016. He made fifteen starts in Supercars between 2016 and 2017 with a best run of seventeenth at the 2016 Bathurst 1000.

Adelaide was the first Australian circuit to host SST, doing so from 2015 to 2018 and again in 2020. The 2024 edition, which will serve as the finale for the Supercars, is scheduled for 14–17 November; it is the second weekend of the year for SST after Long Beach in April.

“The return of the Stadium Super Trucks marks one of the most popular support categories, with the spectacle of fast trucks launching into the air sure to draw a crowd of race fanatics, both young and old,” reads a statement from CodeFish Studio, an app development firm based in the Adelaide suburb of Thebarton.

“Sim Penzo, Director of CodeFish Studio, is excited to introduce the company at one of the year’s most thrilling events. The fast-paced thrill of SuperTruck Racing perfectly mirrors CodeFish Studio’s approach to software development and product design. Like the trucks soaring through the air, our solutions combine innovation and agility, giving our clients the edge they need to stay ahead of the competition. What sets us apart is our relentless focus on research and development, ensuring our user-centric designs lead the market.”