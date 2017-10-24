Electric GT Headquarters to Open for All Fans

Newly created zero-emission racing series, Electric GT, is set to open their workshop to the public for the first time on 18 November. Fans of the series and electric racing enthusiasts are invited to the inaugural ‘Day of Light‘, to be held at the series’ headquarters at Circuit Pau-Arnos in France.

The ‘Day of Light’ will take place before the series first race weekend in mid-2018, and is designed to showcase all the series has to offer.

Fans are also invited to take part in an organised track day as part of the proceedings, where electric vehicles can be hired for track use.

Registration for the day is free of charge, and will grant attendees an opportunity to witness the race-prepared EGT Tesla Model S on track.

The EGT Tesla Model S will serve as the main attraction at Electric GT rounds across Europe, and represents the manufacturer’s first venture into motorsport. In addition, the series will be supported by both eKarting and virtual racing championships.

Electric GT race rounds will consist of a single 20 minute practice session, followed by a 60 minute long qualifying heat. Races will take the form of both a day race and dusk race – each being 60km in length. 20 drivers and 10 racing teams are set to compete in the series next year.

CEO of Electic GT, Mark Gemmell, said “We are really looking forward to our inaugural Day of Light. We have achieved a lot this year behind closed doors in preparing for our first season and now we want to throw open those doors and share it with everyone

“We strongly believe that motorsport should be inclusive and welcoming and our Day of Light is the first of many ways in which we want fans to be a part of this championship.”

Visit www.electircgt.co/dayoflight for more information and to register for the event.