Fernando Alonso Signs New McLaren Contract for 2018

Fernando Alonso has admitted that his heart was always telling him to stay with the McLaren F1 Team after the Spaniard agreed an extension to his contract that will take him into the 2018 Formula 1 season.

Despite three years being hindered with an underpowered and often unreliable car, thanks mainly to the disappointing Honda power unit, Alonso has made the decision to remain with the Woking-based squad, who will be powered by Renault power from next season.

“It’s fantastic to be able to continue my relationship with everybody at McLaren,” said Alonso. “It was always where my heart was telling me to stay, and I really feel at home here.

“This is a fantastic team, full of incredible people, with a warmth and friendliness that I’ve never experienced elsewhere in Formula 1. I’m incredibly happy to be racing here.”

Alonso says that despite McLaren having failed to finish on the podium in any of the past three seasons, the team still have a winning mentality, and he hopes to bring the team a victory sooner rather than later.

“Just as important, McLaren has the technical resource and financial strength to be able to very quickly win races and world championships in F1,” said Alonso. “Although the last few years have not been easy, we have never forgotten how to win, and I believe we can achieve that again soon.

“The last three years have given us the momentum to plan and build for the future, and I’m looking forward to that journey.

“I’m excited for our future together – and I’m already working hard to make it a success.”