Formula E now the only option for Haryanto

Former Formula 1 driver Rio Haryanto says Formula E is the only option he is looking at for his return to racing.

The Indonesian racer has been without a drive since he lost his seat at Manor to Esteban Ocon half-way through the 2016 F1 season.

He has since driven a Formula E car at the Valencia test earlier this month, which was organised through his friendship with series CEO Alejandro Agag.

Speaking to Motorsport.com following the test Haryanto said, “At the moment it’s only Formula E. I haven’t really looked at any other options yet, but I’m still open to other opportunities.

“The championship has grown really rapidly. It’s getting big now, more manufacturers are coming.

“It’s the future of motorsport and I hope one day I could get a drive here and do the best job I can.”

Haryanto said that he was hopeful that the growth in support for the all-electric series in his home country might eventually lead to a race being held there.

“A lot of motorsport fans are looking at Formula E now and especially in Indonesia.

“It would be a great place to host a Formula E race and a dream to race in the streets of my home, especially in a city centre.”

Agag has been a fan of Haryanto after he drove for his Barwa Addax Team in the 2013 season of GP2, and is still keen to get him a full-time seat in the series.

Agag told Motorsport.com, “We’re going to be pushing and trying to make it happen. I think it would be really, really good for the championship.

“He’s a great guy, great driver. And of course the opportunity for that market is important for motorsport.”