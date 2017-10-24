Haas’ Guenther Steiner: “We had every issue you can have”

Guenther Steiner reflected on a disappointing weekend for the Haas F1 Team, who was not able to deliver a points-scoring finish for either driver in front of their home crowd at the Circuit of The Americas.

Romain Grosjean ran as high as ninth before dropping down the order after struggling with his tyres late in the race, ultimately finishing down in fourteenth, while Kevin Magnussen was the last of the classified finishers in sixteenth, having been the slowest of everyone during Qualifying on Saturday.

Steiner, the Team Principal of Formula 1’s youngest team, said the team were just not fast enough all weekend long, and they could not address their issues throughout the weekend, with the team now looking at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix in order to regroup and attempt to return to points-scoring form as they fight the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team for seventh place in the Constructors’ Championship.

“Obviously, a tough weekend for the whole team,” said Steiner. “We were just not fast enough. We had every issue you can have.

“I think it went over the whole weekend, but today we had hoped to get something back and we didn’t. We regroup, try to get better and get back to where we were a few races ago.”