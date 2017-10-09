Hartley Adds Petit Le Mans Victory to Résumé as Super 2017 Season Continues

Brendon Hartley helped the Tequila Patrón ESM squad take victory at the Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta last weekend to continue his strong 2017 season.

Partnering co-owner Scott Sharp and Ryan Dalziel, Hartley saw the #2 ESM Nissan DPi machine take victory by 7.6 seconds from the #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac, even surviving an early alternator issue to take the win.

Hartley’s 2017 season has seen him take his first 24 Hours of Le Mans victory back in June with his Porsche LMP team, and the year can still get better as he, Timo Bernhard and Earl Bamber are hot favourites to clinch the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship with the German marquee.

But for now, the New Zealander is proud to have been a part of the race winning #2 squad at Road Atlanta, with Hartley admitting it was an ‘awesome’ experience.

“I’m so happy with the result,” said Hartley. “I’m so proud of the team, Ryan, and Scott. We drove a great race, with not a scratch on the car. We were quick, and it was an awesome day.

“After winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this year, and then to win Petit Le Mans, this will be a year to remember for me. I want to say thank you to everyone involved. This was awesome.”