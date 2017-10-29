Pascal Wehrlein: “I had a solid chance of getting into Q2”

Pascal Wehrlein felt there was a chance for him to make it through to Q2 in Qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday, but a mistake in the first sector on his final run denied him that opportunity.

The Sauber F1 Team racer was ultimately out-qualified by team-mate Marcus Ericsson, but is likely to move up at least a couple of places on the grid when the McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team racers take their engine grid penalties, while doubts remain to whether Brendon Hartley will take a penalty of his own after stopping on track during Q2.

This means Wehrlein could start as high as fourteenth on the grid at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and he is aiming to give everything to the race and push to maybe get only his third points finish of 2017.

“Overall I am satisfied with my day,” said Wehrlein. “Although we had some issues with my car in FP3, the team was able to resolve them quickly which let me complete a few laps in the morning.

“The qualifying session went rather well. My performance was continually improving, and I had a solid chance of getting into Q2. Unfortunately, I made a small error in sector one on my final lap and did not make it.

“Nevertheless, this gives me confidence for tomorrow’s race and I look forward to getting back in the car, and giving everything I have.”